Covid: India tells social media firms to remove 'India variant' from content

·2 min read

India's government has instructed social media companies to remove any content that refers to the "Indian variant" of Covid-19.

The IT ministry said the World Health Organization (WHO) listed the variant as B.1.617 and any reference to "Indian" was false.

Geographical terms have been used to describe a number of other variants, including the UK and Brazil.

India's government has faced criticism over its handling of Covid-19.

It also drew anger last month after it ordered Twitter to remove posts critical of some of its actions during the pandemic.

The country has been hit hard by the new variant since late March and is now second only to the US in terms of overall infections, at more than 26 million, according to Johns Hopkins University research.

Covid-related deaths are close to 300,000, behind only the US and Brazil, although some experts believe India's fatalities could be considerably higher.

'False statement'

The instruction to social media companies was carried in a government order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday.

The note was not made public but was obtained by news agencies.

Platforms were asked to "remove all the content that names, refers to, or implies 'Indian variant' of coronavirus from your platform immediately", the Press Trust of India reported.

"It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an 'Indian variant' of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE," Agence France-Presse quoted the same letter as saying.

The note says that the World Health Organization (WHO) has "not associated the term 'Indian variant' with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports".

Covid patient in Uttar Pradesh
B.1.617, a more transmissible variant, has hit India hard

One social media executive told Reuters it would be extremely difficult to take down all references to "Indian variant".

B.1.617, a more transmissible variant, was first detected in India last year and has spread to dozens of countries. A number of nations have severely restricted arrivals from India.

India is a massive market for social media companies. Statistics from January show it is Twitter's third largest.

India's government this year introduced guidelines it said were intended to curb misuse of social media and the spread of misinformation.

Last month, it told Twitter and Facebook to remove some posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Covid-19.

On Friday, it criticised Twitter for labelling some tweets by Indian politicians "manipulated media", which the platform uses referring to possible fabrications and deceptions.

There has also been concern within the media that Mr Modi's government has been behind persistent attacks on the freedom of the press.

Recommended Stories

  • Social media posts help feds track down local Capitol riot suspect

    Federal investigators say a Bucks County man posted a number of pictures and videos on social media depicting himself and others being tear-gassed as they stormed the Capitol.

  • Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Manchester 4 Years After Tragic Bombing: 'My Heart Is with You'

    At Ariana Grande's 2017 concert in Manchester, England, 22 were killed and more than 500 were injured

  • Japan bullet train driver leaves cockpit for toilet break

    The Japanese man may be punished for leaving the controls in the hands of an untrained conductor.

  • LeBron James, Twitter react to Ja Morant career night vs. Warriors

    The NBA was blown away by the performance from Ja Morant in the Grizzlies' win over the Warriors.

  • Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

    Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties.

  • Feds seize 68 big cats from 'Tiger King Park' in Oklahoma

    Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King.” The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care. The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.

  • Covid 'hate crimes' against Asian Americans on rise

    President Biden signs a bipartisan law to "stop the hatred and the bias" against Asian Americans.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

    Justin Sullivan/GettyRepublicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)Joe Biden’s big spending policies aren’t helping. They risk spurring inflation and depressing job growth numbers (not to mention the out-of-control growth of debt and deficits). Add in the border surge and internecine schisms over such things as the “woke” left’s anti-Israel stance, and Democrats don’t just appear destined to lose—they probably deserve to lose.Luckily for Democrats, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Why should we believe that a party “led” by the likes of Kevin McCarthy can capitalize on a seemingly golden opportunity served up just for them? I’m not sold.Republicans Lean Into New Role as Trump’s Willing Hostages Let’s take his reversal over the Jan. 6 commission as an example. After endorsing a bipartisan commission and deputizing Rep. John Katko, a popular moderate Republican, to negotiate a deal in which Katko extracted significant concessions, McCarthy cut his legs out from under him; the minority leader announced that he would not only oppose the agreement, but also that he would whip against the bill.Despite that, 35 Republicans chose to publicly buck their leadership and support the commission anyway. Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can’t trust him, that—if they band together—they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). “The Hammer,” he is not.And what was the point? Presumably, McCarthy has personal reasons—most likely the fact that details about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6 would further implicate Trump. It’s also assumed that the fewer House Republicans who support the commission, the less likely it is that the requisite 10 Senate Republicans needed to end a filibuster would vote for passage in the upper chamber. All of these things are designed to cover up a huge mess that Trump created. Indeed, the GOP’s entire midterm strategy seems to boil down to: “Do whatever Donald Trump wants.”That’s no way to run a railroad, much less 435 midterm elections. If you think about the things that a smart and powerful party leader should want to do heading into a year like this, you’ll realize that McCarthy can’t or won’t do most of them.His first goal should be to drive the message and get everyone on the same page (going on offense by addressing problems like inflation, border crossings, and disappointing jobs reports). The desire to unify the caucus before the midterm elections was ostensibly the reason that Republicans purged Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks. Ironically, it’s also one of the primary reasons cited by Republicans to explain their opposition to the Jan. 6 commission. “I want our midterm message to be on the kinds of things that the American people are dealing with,” Sen. John Thune told CNN. “That’s jobs and wages and the economy and national security, safe streets and strong borders—not relitigating the 2020 elections.”The GOP’s Suicide Squad Isn’t Going to Stop With Liz CheneyHowever, it’s impossible to avoid these distractions because of Donald Trump’s nature as a loose cannon. He wakes up and spouts off a message, and then (having decided to enable him) these Republican “leaders” are forced to reverse engineer some rationale to support whatever Trump believes that particular day—very much including his constant insistence on “relitigating the 2020 elections.”And the 2020 elections aren’t the only things being relitigated. In the aftermath of the insurrection, McCarthy seemed to grasp the seriousness of the attack. “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Trump, McCarthy continued, should “accept his share of responsibility, quell the brewing unrest and ensure President-elect Joe Biden is able to successfully begin his term.” But much has changed since then. In March, Trump said that rioters posed “zero threat” and were “hugging and kissing the police…” That has since become the consensus on the right. McCarthy’s refusal to support a bipartisan commission is merely the latest example of a party that doesn’t want to move past Jan. 6, but, instead, wants to revise the historical narrative.Besides focusing on the future (an effort, I would argue, McCarthy is actually undermining), there are other things a political leader hoping to take back the House might want to do. A leader should protect his incumbents. Likewise, a leader should try to influence which Republican primary candidates in the various congressional districts win nominations. Finally, a leader should husband financial resources for targeted open or challenger seats that, for strategic reasons, Republicans think they can flip.The truth is that McCarthy can’t do any of these things. That’s because he isn’t just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He’s a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates. As he rationalized to The New York Times, “Look, I work with people I don’t get to hire.”It’s not even entirely clear that McCarthy would be elected Speaker even if Republicans take back the House next year. Trump could easily oust him. Heck, it’s even possible that Trump could become the Speaker! But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. If McCarthy “leads” the midterm campaign the way he is leading his caucus (Don’t ask me, I just work here!), all the speculation about who becomes Speaker will be a moot point.At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he’s in line for.“Kevin is a little like your older brother,” Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry told the Times. “He doesn’t want to be your parent.” I think that’s right. Parents keep us safe and out of trouble. They make us eat broccoli and send us to school. Older brothers sneak us into bars and buy us beer when our parents are out of town. If you’re looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere.Kevin McCarthy is not your daddy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Subtropical Storm Ana moves away from U.S. as a Gulf disturbance makes landfall in Texas

    For the seventh year in a row, a named storm has formed before hurricane season’s official start date — June 1.

  • Almost half of US millennials ‘don’t know, believe or care if God exists’, study finds

    Four in ten millennials are atheists or apathetic towards God, an Arizona Christian University report found