LONDON (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London said on Thursday.

"Findings from the sixth REACT study show that between 16th(October) and 2nd November, prevalence of infection was 1.3%, meaning 130 people per 10,000 were infected, up from 60 people per 10,000 in the previous report (in early October)," the health ministry said in a statement on the prevalence study.





