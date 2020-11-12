    Advertisement

    COVID infections in England doubled during October: Imperial College study

    A pedestrian walks past street art in Soho amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

    LONDON (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections rose sharply in October with double the number of cases reported by the end of the month compared to the beginning, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London said on Thursday.

    "Findings from the sixth REACT study show that between 16th(October) and 2nd November, prevalence of infection was 1.3%, meaning 130 people per 10,000 were infected, up from 60 people per 10,000 in the previous report (in early October)," the health ministry said in a statement on the prevalence study.


    (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

