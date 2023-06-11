Covid Inquiry accused of wasting time questioning ‘pro-lockdown’ Left-wing lobby group

Baroness Heather Hallett

The Covid Inquiry has been accused of wasting time and resources by engaging with a Left-wing lobby group which backed more lockdowns.

Baroness Heather Hallett, the Chair of the Inquiry, has written to 17 members of Independent Sage which criticised the country’s re-opening and later called for fresh lockdowns.

Independent Sage claimed to shadow the work of the official Scientific Advisory Group and says it is “following the science” but has faced questions over its credibility after calling for lockdowns in the summer and winter of 2021.

The multi-million pound inquiry will hear its first evidence this week, two years after it was first announced, from experts behind the Government’s contingency planners in the run-up to the pandemic.

But concerns have been raised after it emerged that two-thirds of Independent Sage’s current and former members have been asked for evidence despite playing no official role during the pandemic.

Based on current timetabling of around two hours per witnesses this could mean the inquiry could spend between nearly two to three weeks questioning the scientists if all were asked to give evidence.

Nineteen letters issued

The group’s deputy chair is Professor Susan Michie, who has been a member of the Communist Party of Britain for almost 50 years, and several of its academics are not experts in responding to pandemics.

The inquiry has issued 19 letters to “those individuals as well as to a number of other scientists”, indicating few other scientists who did not give direct advice to the Government have been approached.

In contrast two academics who complained government models were wrong, Professor Karol Sikora and Dr Tom Jefferson, have been snubbed by the inquiry.

Prof Sikora, a leading oncologist, said he was not surprised the inquiry had chosen not to contact him and expected them to focus on those who backed the official narrative on lockdowns.

Another set of lockdown critics - Professor Carl Heneghan and Professor Sunetra Gupta, both from the University of Oxford - have been contacted with the inquiry. However, this is because they gave advice to ministers late in the pandemic.

Requests for evidence

The inquiry has sent requests for written evidence to hundreds of people including 38 to government departments and quangos. The inquiry is hoping to start hearing evidence after becoming embroiled in a transparency row with the Government.

The Cabinet Office, which is the sponsor of the inquiry, has complained it has been asked for “unambiguously irrelevant” material as it seeks a judicial review over the request for Boris Johnson’s unredacted messages with ministers and advisers as well as his notebooks.

The issue was discussed at a preliminary hearing for the inquiry last week where Hugo Keith KC, the counsel to the inquiry, revealed that as well as scientists acting for the Government the investigation has asked for evidence from Independent Sage.

He told the hearing that Rule 9 requests for evidence include current Cabinet secretaries, senior civil servants, chiefs of staff, private secretaries, advisers and other civil servants.

Mr Keith added: “In September of 2022, Module 2 also issued 200 Rule 9 questionnaires to participants of SAGE and its sub-groups and 17 Rule 9 questionnaires to members of Independent SAGE. We have issued 19 more detailed Rule 9 letters to a number of those individuals as well as to a number of other scientists.”

Independent Sage was set up by Left-wing organisation The Citizens which was founded by Guardian Journalist Carole Cadwalladr, who last week was told to pay Brexiteer Arron Banks’s legal costs after a long-running libel battle.

Independent Sage engaging with inquiry

Independent Sage has already been engaging with the inquiry and in April last year wrote a “report to inform the inquiry” which referenced their concerns over a “lack of timeliness” over introducing restrictions.

Among the most prominent members of Independent Sage is Professor Christina Pagel, who has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter who predicted on July 2 2021, shortly after so-called “Freedom Day”, that there would be 100,000 cases a day of Covid within weeks.

Professor Anthony Costello, another member of Independent Sage, made similar predictions which were proven wrong.

Professor Michie once said that social distancing should remain “forever, to some extent” while in December 2021, Dr Deepti Gurdasani called for “a circuit breaker” lockdown over the Omicron variant and later claimed lockdown was inevitable.

The predictions proved to be alarmist and on Sunday Marco Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, questioned why Independent Sage had a right to appear at the inquiry.

“‘Independent Sage’ didn’t, and still don’t, have any mandate,” he said. “Questioning them means that anybody at all could be called. Everybody is an ‘expert’ these days, and it’s obvious that there are polarised views across the spectrum of opinions.



“Why is it that Sweden can get these things sorted out so quickly while we will still be debating them when the next pandemic hits us? We need to stop thinking about reputation management and focus on what is best for the people of this country.”

Wrong debate

Ian Duncan Smith, the former cabinet minister, said he was worried the inquiry was too concerned with if lockdown was introduced too late than if restrictions were necessary.

“The point about this Covid Inquiry is this is the sort of stuff we should be looking at and asking the question did we need to lockdown? At the moment what I can make out is they are not doing that.

“What they are actually doing is they are getting involved in the why didn’t we lockdown earlier debate and I worry they will ignore the whole question of did we need to lockdown in the way that we did. That’s the big question.”

A spokesman for the inquiry said it was not influenced by any particular group of scientists.

“The inquiry is independent. It is chaired by an impartial judge.”

