The Covid Inquiry’s flaws are being confirmed

If anyone expected Boris Johnson’s two days before the Covid Inquiry to substantially advance our understanding of the handling of the pandemic, they will have been disappointed. The aim seemed to be more to prompt the former prime minister to apologise for the multivarious sins heaped on his shoulders than to learn any real lessons for the next time a public health emergency hits.

Mr Johnson’s appearance will have confirmed a lot of people’s suspicions about the flaws in the inquiry process. Is it really appropriate for witnesses to be harangued by families of the Covid bereaved when they are trying to give evidence? Is the inquiry too obsessed with relative frivolities, such as the language used in WhatsApp messages? Has it already made up its mind that the politicians should be held entirely to blame for the errors made during lockdown?

It certainly appears to have decided that Sir Patrick Vallance’s diaries and notes should be treated as gospel truth, against which all other evidence should be judged. This was a point of frustration for Mr Johnson, who told Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel for the inquiry, to “never mind the accounts that you have culled from people’s jottings from meetings that I have been in”. He recommended that Mr Keith look at what he had actually said and done.

There is a particular danger for the inquiry if it focuses too much on the supposed incompetence or indecision of political leaders. It is true that they were the ones ultimately making the decisions, but they were doing so in the context of the scientific advice they had been given.

“Following the science” became a problematic mantra, not least because plenty of scientists did not actually agree with the lockdown approach adopted, favouring instead the focused protection of the elderly. Some have argued persuasively that advisory bodies such as Sage should be reformed to combat groupthink. Too many of the forecasts issued of potential Covid deaths and the like were embarrassingly wrong.

Mr Johnson himself pointed to one necessary change: the production of cost-benefit analyses of restrictions, so that the epidemiological benefit is more consistently weighed against the social and economic cost. But does such a sensible recommendation have any hope of making it into the inquiry’s final report?

