Covid Inquiry latest: Key civil servants expected to give evidence

The Covid Inquiry is expected to hear evidence from key civil servants at the heart of Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic.

Martin Reynolds, the former private secretary and Lee Cain, the former director of communication at No10, will speak on Monday.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, is expected to give evidence on Tuesday and Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, is due to appear on Wednesday.

It comes after the inquiry was told Boris Johnson was in favour of a Swedish-style approach to the pandemic rather than more lockdowns in autumn 2020.



Prof Sunetra Gupta, an Oxford epidemiologist, said the former prime minister was persuaded that lockdowns could be avoided if less restrictive rules were implemented.



The inquiry says it is independent and selects witnesses on the relevance of their evidence.

09:53 AM GMT

Watch Live: Britain's public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic

Watch the Covid Inqury, which is due to start at 10.30am this morning.

09:50 AM GMT

Calls for Nicola Sturgeon to be fined or jailed if her Covid WhatsApp messages

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned she faces a fine or even prison after it was alleged key WhatsApp messages from the pandemic were manually deleted from her mobile phone.

Sources close to the UK Covid public inquiry said the former first minister is among the senior SNP figures to have confirmed to the inquiry that their messages had been wiped.

See the full story here.

09:30 AM GMT

Boris Johnson favoured Swedish-style approach to Covid

Boris Johnson has told scientists he was in favour of a Swedish-style approach to the pandemic, rather than more lockdowns, in Autumn 2020, an Oxford University epidemiologist has told the Covid Inquiry.

As the inquiry prepares to hear from Mr Johnson’s closest advisers this week, evidence from Professor Sunetra Gupta suggests that the former prime minister was persuaded by a Swedish expert that lockdowns could be avoided by implementing less restrictive rules.

Professor Gupta took part in a “round table” with Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak and several other scientists in September 2020 as the government debated how to tackle Covid. At the time, restrictions had been eased.

See the full story here.

09:27 AM GMT

Martin Reynolds has arrived at the Covid Inquiry

Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s former private secretary, has arrived at the Covid Inquiry on Monday morning.

He earned the nickname “party Marty” after writing a “bring your own booze” email to Downing Street staff at the height of Covid. A number of people were fined in the wake of the event.

Mr Reynolds was a senior civil servants during the pandemic and would have helped with the running of government.

The inquiry is expected to start at 10.30am.

09:21 AM GMT

Welcome to the Telegraph's Covid Inquiry live blog

Good morning and welcome to The Telegraph’s coverage of the Covid Inquiry.

Key civil servants including Dominic Cummings, Martin Reynolds, Lee Cain and Helen MacNamara are expected to appear this week.

It forms part of Module 2 of the the Inquiry “examining core UK decision-making and political governance”.

Follow our coverage here for the latest updates.

