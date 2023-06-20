Covid inquiry latest: West just copied China on lockdowns, George Osborne suggests - watch live

George Osborne has suggested that Western countries simply copied China in enforcing lockdown, and questioned if the same decision would have been made had the UK government had carried out its own tabletop exercise.

The former chancellor questioned if we would “all have gone into lockdown if China had not locked down in January and February”.

“I think the Chinese lockdown is what gives the rest of the world the idea,” he told the inquiry in his evidence.

“And it’s the overwhelming of the hospital system in northern Italy. That then leads all Western governments to reach basically the same conclusion which is we’ve got to do what the Chinese have done in order to try and preserve our capacity and our emergency wards.”

He says he wondered if they had done a table top exercise whether they’d have come to the conclusion the population could be put under lockdown.

The inquiry heard from Sir Oliver Letwin, former Minister for Government Policy between 2010 and 2016 and former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2014 and 2016, this morning.

David Cameron yesterday became the first former prime minister to give evidence to the inquiry, admitting his government made a “mistake” by focusing on an influenza pandemic and not other viruses.

Follow for the latest updates.

01:51 PM

Osborne now finished giving evidence

George Osborne has now finished giving evidence for today, and the inquiry is currently pausing for lunch.

The inquiry will hear from Dame Sally Davies, England’s former chief medical officer from 2010 to 2019, this afternoon.

01:02 PM

Austerity made Britiain better prepared, says Osborne

George Osborne has argued that his austerity programme while chancellor made Britain better prepared to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Inquiry barrister Kate Blackwell KC asked: “Do you agree by the time Covid-19 hit the consequences of austerity were a depleted health and social care capacity and rising inequality in the UK?”

Mr Osborne said: “Most certainly not, I completely reject that.

“I would say if we had not done that Britain would have been more exposed, not just to future things like the coronavirus pandemic, but indeed to the fiscal crisis which very rapidly followed in countries across Europe...”

He said he needed to repair the “seriously impaired public finances” following the “massive economic shock” of 2008.

“If we had not had a clear plan to put the public finances on a sustainable path then Britain might have experienced a fiscal crisis, we would not have had the fiscal space to deal with the coronavirus pandemic when it hit...”

12:43 PM

Osborne explains struggles of balancing competing Treasury demands

Mr Osborne appeared rattled as he explained the role of Chancellor and trying to fund demands from various Government departments.

He said the Treasury had to fund “the health service, the criminal justice system, the education system, the social care system” while meeting other demands such as “some generals who want a few more tanks”.

“That is public spending,” he said. “So you can’t just say well, we’d like public spending to be higher without then explaining where you’re going to get the money from.

“I’ve pointed out the risks of borrowing the money. I would note the present Prime Minister just last year proposed a National Insurance rise to pay for the NHS and it was rejected by his own party and by the opposition.

“You’ve got to balance all of these competing demands for different different services wanting more money, plus, you know, constraints on a country of borrowing the money in international markets, plus the constraints on the general population just willy nilly paying more tax. The taxpayer is also a core participant in that sense to this inquiry.”

12:37 PM

Idea of lockdown would not have seemed 'plausible' a decade ago

Mr Osborne said that “with hindsight” the Treasury should have planned for a coronavirus pandemic, but questioned whether anyone would have thought a lockdown was “plausible” at the time.

Asked whether his department should have had a blueprint for such a health emergency, the former chancellor told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: “Well with hindsight, yes, but as I’ve said, I question whether in 2011, 2012, 2013 if someone had come to us and said, ‘right there’s going to be a coronavirus pandemic and we’re going to ask the whole population to stay indoors for three months’, I wonder in 2011, 12, 13 whether anyone would have thought that was a plausible plan.

“I mean, it turned out to be one but after other parts of the world had started doing it.”

He added that “there are definitely things that we could have done if this threat of a coronavirus pandemic had been identified in advance”, including stockpiling PPE and respirators in hospitals.

12:22 PM

'You can't build an entire system around future supply of Oliver Letwins'

George Osborne tells the inquiry that not all ministers are like Oliver Letwin with the “self-starting capacity to check and chase everything”.

“You can’t build an entire system around a future supply of Oliver Letwins,” he says.

Sir Oliver gave evidence to the inquiry earlier this morning.

12:12 PM

'Idea for lockdown came from China'

Mr Osborne says he believed lockdowns in China were the inspiration for similar measures across the world.

“I think the Chinese lockdown is what gives the rest of the world the idea of a lockdown,” he said.” And it’s the overwhelming of the hospital system in northern Italy. That then leads all Western governments to reach basically the same conclusion which is we’ve got to do what the Chinese have done in order to try and preserve our capacity and our emergency wards.”

12:06 PM

Hard decisions could not have been decided in advance

He said it was unfair to say that the hard decisions, such as weighing up the choice between closing schools and affecting children’s education and the risk to the elderly, could have been decided in advance.

However, he added: “What I think is certainly the case is that if the if the expert community and governments had anticipated that there could be a pandemic that was not an influenza but was a another form of respiratory disease, and had characteristics like asymptomatic patients and so on then clearly we could have done certain things”.

He said that he had “no doubt” as Chancellor and all those before him would have approved a budget to stockpile £30 million of PPE which would be “very small sums in the overall scheme of the government budget”.

12:04 PM

'Not fair to apportion blame'

Mr Osborne said he is not clear that planning for a furlough scheme in advance would have resulted in a better scheme than the one introduced by Rishi Sunak during the pandemic.

“It was not a group thing unique to this country. There was no assumption that you would ask the population to stay at home for months and months on end and and so there was no planning for the lockdown,” he said.

He said it wasn’t fair to “apportion blame” because scientists were not “elevating the possibility” of a coronavirus with such a huge number of asymptomatic infections.

11:59 AM

Sir Oliver leaves Covid Inquiry after giving evidence

Sir Oliver Letwin was seen leaving the hearing centre in Dorland House, Paddington, after he finished giving evidence - James Manning

11:57 AM

Osborne confirms no planning was done by Treasury for asking people to stay at home

Mr Osborne said the Treasury had done work on what the impact of an Influenza pandemic would be and had “the structures to deal with that”.

“You’re absolutely right, that there was no planning done by the UK Treasury or indeed, as far as I’m aware any western Treasury for asking the entire population to stay at home for months and months on end, essentially depriving large sectors of the economy like hospitality of all their customers for months and months”.

11:54 AM

Treasury helped health officials with emergency responses

Mr Osborne said that the Treasury would lead the response to financial crises but would be a contributor to responses managed by the Department of Health such as a pandemic.

He said that most “country wide” crises would lead to a second, economic emergency as happened during Covid.

“It’s quite hard to think of crises on the scale of COVID that would not also have the potential to tip into a fiscal crisis, and or a financial crisis.”

11:48 AM

George Osborne sworn in to give evidence

Mr Osborne has been sworn in to give evidence and has expressed his condolences to families affected by Covid.

11:34 AM

Inquiry to hear from George Osborne soon

The Inquiry will shortly hear from George Osborne, the former chancellor.

In an extract from his witness statement published online, Mr Osborne defends austerity and says “a responsible approach to repairing the UK’s public finances following the financial crisis was essential”.

“I have no doubt that taking those steps to repair the UK’s public finances in the years following the financial crisis of 2008/09 had a material and positive effect on the UK’s ability to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The most urgent task facing the UK economy, as stated in Budget 2010 , was therefore to implement an accelerated plan to reduce the deficit. Indeed, there was cross party consensus on the need to reduce the deficit following the financial crisis. “

11:32 AM

Oliver Letwin concludes evidence

Baroness Hallett asked Sir Oliver if a head of resilience would be “an independent person” or “somebody ministerial”. He said it’s very important that the person heading the work have direct access to the prime minister”.

He has now finished giving evidence.

11:30 AM

'No friciton' with devolved administrations

Sir Oliver praised the devolved nations, namely Scotland and Northern Ireland, for the good working relationship he had with them when dealing with emergency planning.

He said that outside of Cobra meetings he had “pretty continuous” conversations with John Swinney, Scotland’s deputy first minister, adding that there was “no friction” when it came to dealing with emergency planning.

He also mentioned his working relationship with Martin McGuinness, former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland.

“My experience was, you could do business with the devolved administration perfectly well, on the basis of establishing some degree of personal trust and limiting the scope of the discussion specifically to something that we both had an equal interest and they as much as I wanted to protect their populations,” Sir Oliver said.

11:04 AM

Revelations of 'catastrophic' civil service bureaucracy

Sir Oliver gave a revealing insight into civil service bureaucracy as he explained how he split documents about resilience into green, yellow and red tags to keep track “how many of these documents were ludicrously overweight and incomprehensible”.

He said about a third were short and clear, a third were not good and a third were “totally catastrophic”.

“And on the catastrophic ones, I sent them back and I asked for them to be produced at much lesser length. In most cases, I got back something less than a quarter of what I started with...There’s a huge overproduction of large documents.”

10:59 AM

Government should introduce 'red teams' to challenge groupthink, Sir Oliver says

Sir Oliver was asked about “groupthink” around pandemic planning, saying the focus should have been on “impact rather than cause” and that it could have been observed any virus would require contact tracing and PPE.

He said that the government should introduce “red teams” to challenge groupthink amongst scientists and experts.

10:45 AM

'By the time you learn the job, you're off'

Hugo Keith KC asked Letwin about the “revolving door” of ministers and whether it undermined the ability of Government to perform tasks.

Sir Oliver replied: “If you’re a minister responsible for anything for six months, you could have training for the first two months, but by the time you finish your training you’ve practically finished your job.”

He said that by the time some officials assigned to 18-month projects had completed training “by the time you know, you’re off.” undermines experiences. Letwin replies: “I strongly believe it does.”

10:43 AM

'Great regret'

Mr Letwin was asked how written material on how to respond to a crisis would get to ministers during his time in office.

“Typically, it did arrive for blessing at the end of a very long, bureaucratic process,” he told the inquiry.

He said he did not focus on pandemic flu as he was advised the situation was being “well looked after”, adding this was a “great regret”.

10:20 AM

'I was a Mr Fix It'

Asked about his positions in government, Sir Oliver described his role as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster as “like the Holy Roman Empire” and was “just an honorific”.

He said a “minuscule proportion of my time, perhaps an hour a month was spent on duchy of Lancaster business”.

He said his real role was as a minister for government policy and a “jack of all trades” and a “Mr Fix It” to help hold the Coalition Government together.

He later slipped into resilience and decided someone needed to be focusing their time on this area.

10:12 AM

Who is Oliver Letwin?

Oliver Letwin was appointed by David Cameron as the minister of state for government policy in 2010.

He was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2014 and 2016 , and was appointed to work on Brexit in 2016.

Mr Letwin’s role in Cameron’s government involved pandemic planning and preparedness, which he is expected to be asked about today.

Oliver Letwin is giving evidence on Tuesday to the Covid Inquiry - HANNAH MCKAY

10:06 AM

Today's hearing gets underway

The first of today’s evidence hearings has now gotten underway.

Sir Oliver Letwin is being questioned by Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel for the inquiry.

09:52 AM

David Cameron: It was a 'mistake' to focus on flu pandemic

David Cameron yesterday told the Covid Inquiry that his government made a “mistake” by focusing on an influenza pandemic and not looking at other types of viruses.

Giving evidence under oath on Monday morning, Mr Cameron became the first former prime minister to be questioned by the inquiry.

He dismissed claims austerity contributed to pandemic failings and said that the focus on a flu pandemic meant “questions weren’t asked” about measures such as school closures and that there was a “danger of groupthink” in relation to influenza.

09:37 AM

Who is giving evidence today?

The first witness today is expected to be Oliver Letwin, the former minister for government policy between 2010 and 2016 and former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2014 and 2016.

George Osborne, the former chancellor, is due to be sworn in to give evidence later this morning.

He will likely be asked about austerity measures during his time in government, following on from David Cameron’s appearance at the inquiry on Tuesday.

Finally, we will be hearing from Dame Sally Davies, who was chief medical officer from 2010 to 2019.

09:37 AM

Good morning

Welcome to our live updates on Tuesday’s Covid Inquiry hearings.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.