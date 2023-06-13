Covid inquiry latest: Brexit hindered pandemic response, counsel says - watch live

The Covid inquiry has partially blamed Brexit for the country’s failure to prepare for a pandemic.

On the opening day of the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry, said that preparing for Brexit “crowded out and prevented” the work that was needed to improve pandemic preparedness.

The inquiry has yet to hear evidence from witnesses but Mr Keith said he feared that Brexit had weakened the UK’s response to the pandemic rather than strengthened its preparedness.

“The pandemic struck the United Kingdom just as it was leaving the European Union,” he said. “That departure required an enormous amount of planning and preparation, particularly to address what were likely to be the severe consequences of a no-deal exit on food and medicine supplies, travel and transport, business borders and so on.

“It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness.”

He said that there was a question over whether preparations for a no deal Brexit had harmed contingency plans for a pandemic or had it led to better training or medical supplies.



”Did the attention therefore paid to the risks of a no-deal exit - Operation Yellowhammer as it was known - drain the resources and capacity that should have been continuing the fight against the next pandemic, that should have been utilised in preparing the United Kingdom for civil emergency?



”Or did all that generic and operational planning in fact lead to people being better trained and well-marshalled and, in fact, better prepared to deal with Covid and also to the existence of improved trade, medicine and supply links?



”My lady, on the evidence so far - but it will be a matter for you - we very much fear that it was the former.”

02:56 PM

'Narrow focus' on a flu-style pandemic an 'oversight'

The UK’s “narrow focus” on a flu-style pandemic was an “oversight”, experts have said.

Brian Stanton, representing the British Medical Association, told the inquiry this afternoon: “The UK pandemic planning was predominantly focused on an influenza-style pandemic.

“This narrow focus was an oversight, particularly as there had been relatively recent Coronavirus outbreaks, including SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012.”

He added that a consequence of this was that the UK response to Covid failed to properly consider the potential for aerosol transmission of the virus.

“This in turn impacted the public health measures put in place, including the focus on hand washing, and the delay mandating mask wearing for the public,” he said.

02:40 PM

Covid 'equally to blame' for deaths

Covid is equally to blame for the fate of those who died of poor mental health or lack of access to medical services, the inquiry heard.

Claire Mitchell KC, representing the Scottish Covid Bereaved, said: “According to the national records of Scotland as of June 4 2023, there were 17,646 deaths in Scotland, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Many of those who died because of poor mental health as a result of the effects of the pandemic will not be recorded as Covid deaths, although it’s equally to blame. The same can be said for those who couldn’t access medical services which may have saved their lives.”

Mitchell said the inquiry would hear from former health secretary Matt Hancock as well as Sir Oliver Letwin, former minister for government policy.

02:34 PM

Welsh government's inquiry response criticised

Welsh bereaved families have criticised Mark Drakeford for an “inadequate response and engagement” by his government with the Covid inquiry.

Kirsten Heaven KC, representing Covid-19 Bereaved Families group in Wales, told the inquiry: “The Cymru group... formally wish to say today that they are very disappointed by what they consider to be the inadequate response and engagement by the Welsh government with this inquiry and module one and earlier hearings.”

She added that the group thought Mark Drakeford’s statement to the inquiry was “exceptionally brief” and only covered the period of pandemic preparedness when he was appointed at first minister in 2018.

“Crucially, it fails to cover in any detail the extended period from 2009 when Mark Drakeford was involved in health and local government policy, both as a special adviser to the First Minister and Minister of the Welsh government, and crucially it fails to mention that as First Minister for Wales from December 2018 to the current day, Mark, is head of and responsible for oversight over pandemic planning in Wales as the chair of the Wales resilience forum.”

Heaven suggested the Welsh government may use Brexit as an “excuse” for pandemic unpreparedness in the inquiry.

She said: “If Brexit or a lack of sufficient budget from the United Kingdom’s Government is to be used as an excuse by the Welsh Government for not protecting the people of Wales from a pandemic, the inquiry is asked to ascertain how the Welsh government sought to address such funding issues.”

Heaven said that one of the questions the inquiry must consider is “why there had been such a failure in preparedness and resilience prior to 2016” in Wales.

01:49 PM

'We will likely never know' origin of virus, says counsel

The counsel for the Covid inquiry has said “we will likely never know” where Covid came from, as he insisted it “does not matter” to the investigation.

Speaking on the first day of the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC said: “We will likely never know how the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, more commonly known as Sars-Cov-2, the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic, was first transmitted to the human race.

“Perhaps it came from farmed wild animals that were transported to and then sold in the live wet market in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province, China, affecting market workers and customers. Some have suggested it came from a leak of coronavirus specimens being transported to or stored at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We will also likely never know when the first human infection with Sars-Cov-2 occurred.

“The dates of its emergence could have been any time between mid-October 2019 and mid-December 2019...What we do know is the United Kingdom, as with the rest of the world, was struck by a major pandemic.”

Baroness Hallett, the chairman of the inquiry, insisted she had to “strike a very difficult balance” but that grieving families would be “at the heart” of the hearing sessions.

12:59 PM

12:51 PM

Pictured: Tourists observe the Covid memorial wall in London

Tourists walk past The National Covid Memorial Wall dedicated to those who died during the coronavirus pandemic in London - Alastair Grant/AP Photo

12:46 PM

Inquiry to consider impact of austerity on Covid response

The Covid inquiry will hear from politicians and experts about the impacts of austerity on pandemic preparedness, the counsel for the bereaved families said.

Pete Weatherby KC told inquiry chairman Baroness Hallett: “You will be told by some politicians that austerity put the UK in a good place to respond to the pandemic, but experts will point to its effect on public health and local authority resilience funding.

“The inquiry will learn also of what happened to health inequalities concurrently with these cuts, and reasons why the widening of such inequalities might have occurred as a result.”

Former prime minister David Cameron has been approached by the inquiry to give evidence on how well prepared the UK was to deal with the pandemic, it previously emerged.

12:23 PM

12:06 PM

Pandemic preparation was 'wholly inadequate'

Pete Weatherby KC, representing bereaved families, said that the pandemic was not a “black swan event, so unlikely that it was practically unforeseeable”.

He said that two experts who will appear later this week, Bruce Mann and Prof Alexander, will conclude that preparedness for a novel disease pandemic in the UK was “wholly inadequate” as of January 2020.

11:57 AM

Testing for Covid before inquiry is 'completely unnecessary'

Prof Karol Sikora, a leading oncologist, has criticised the Covid inquiry urging visitors to test for the virus before attending hearings as “completely unnecessary”.

He wrote on Twitter: “The Covid inquiry urging people to test for the virus before attending the hearings is completely unnecessary and sets the tone for the whole affair.

“Hopes for an objective cost/benefit analysis of restrictions are fading fast.”

The inquiry’s “Covid policy” states that anyone attending the hearings daily should test for the virus at the beginning of each week, while those coming on individual days should test “in advance of attending”.

The COVID inquiry urging people to test for the virus before attending the hearings is completely unnecessary and sets the tone for the whole affair.



Hopes for an objective cost/benefit analysis of restrictions are fading fast. — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) June 13, 2023

11:48 AM

Government gave 'little thought' to lockdown impacts

The Government apparently did not think through the “potentially massive impact” of lockdown, the inquiry has heard.

Hugo Keith KC, counsel to the inquiry, said “very little thought” was given to how a national lockdown could be put in place before the pandemic.

“Extraordinary though it may seem given that it’s a word that will be forever seared into the national consciousness, there was very little debate pre-pandemic of whether a lockdown might prove to be necessary in the event of a runaway virus, let alone how a lockdown could be avoided,” he said.



Mr Keith added: “Very little thought was given to how, if it proved to be necessary, something as complex and difficult and damaging as a national lockdown could be put in place at all.

“Equally, there appears to be a failure to think through the potentially massive impact on education and the economy or trying to control a runaway virus in this way.”

11:38 AM

Bereaved families 'marginalised' by Covid inquiry

Families who lost loved ones said they feel “as excluded and marginalised as ever” on the first day of the Covid inquiry.

More than 100 bereaved families from across the UK travelled to the hearing today and held a vigil outside its entrance. They lined up around the hearing centre in Paddington in London holding pictures of their dead relatives.

Jo Goodman and Matt Fowler, co-founders of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “Never did we imagine that on the first day of the Inquiry we would feel as excluded and marginalised as ever. And yet we are.

“The Inquiry’s inadequate Every Story Matters project and decision to only call up one of our 6,500 members to speak in the first module have been incredibly disappointing and hurtful. But far worse, they risk crucial learnings being missed, which could cost lives in the future.

“The Inquiry has no hope of understanding the key decisions made in Government if it doesn’t understand their impact.”

They added: “Today we have a simple message for Baroness Hallett: We will never forget the loved ones we lost in the pandemic, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that their deaths are learnt from so others don’t have to face the same awful, and preventable, fate.”

11:29 AM

Pictured: Covid bereaved hold photos of their loved ones outside the inquiry

Covid bereaved hold pictures of their loved ones outside the inquiry - Belinda Jiao/PA

Covid bereaved hold pictures of their loved ones outside the inquiry - Belinda Jiao/PA

11:19 AM

'Good sense' to plan for worst case

Hugo Keith KC said there was a “degree of assumption in the process” that an influenza pandemic “would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths”, because of a plan for the ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’.

“The good sense of planning for the worst-case was obvious... but not at the expense of asking ‘what more can we do to ensure we don’t get to that stage at all?’,” he added.

“The evidence may show, simply and terribly, that not enough people thought to ask, because everyone started to assume it would be flu. And if it was flu, diagnostic testing, case detection and isolation are less effective on account of the shorter incubation period... [There would be] vaccines and a national vaccine flu service.”

11:12 AM

KC: Systems must be fit for 'coping with the consequences' of a pandemic

Hugo Keith KC is talking the inquiry through the pandemic preparedness as of August 2019.

He said systems may not be able to “stop a pandemic in its tracks”, but should be able to mitigate transmission and be ready for “coping with the consequences”.

The inquiry was shown a complex schematic design involving ministers, public directors of health, civil servants and other relevant bodies.

11:09 AM

‘My husband died of Covid – you lose everything: your past, present and future’

The first public hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry started today – a moment that has been eagerly awaited by the hundreds of thousands of people and families whose lives were irrevocably changed during the pandemic, writes Samuel Lovett.

Some 227,000 people have died from Covid and, at its peak, more than 1,000 were dying every day.

It will fall to Baroness Heather Hallett, the chair of the inquiry, to determine how these deaths came to pass, whether they were inevitable, if the government should have done more to protect its people, and what lessons can be learned from such a heart-breaking loss of life.

The inquiry is split into many parts, or ‘modules’, the first of which will assess the UK’s preparedness for and resilience to pandemics – from PPE stockpiles and hospital capacities to simulation exercises and budgeting.

Those who lost loved ones tell their stories

10:59 AM

Lockdowns hit poorest hardest, says inquiry counsel

The Covid pandemic had “profound financial and economic consequences”, Hugo Keith KC said, as well as putting healthcare systems under “enormous” sustained pressure.

“Millions of patients have either not sought or received treatment, and the backlog has now reached historic levels. Jobs and businesses have been destroyed, and livelihoods have been taken away.

“The pandemic disrupted the education of children and young people, put children at risk and has left us with an enduring concern that the pandemic furthered disparities in attainment and development. The pandemic impacted the most disadvantaged communities in society all the more, both in terms of the consequences of getting the virus and in terms of the steps taken to combat the virus.

“Societal damage in terms of the exacerbation of inequalities, and the denial of opportunity, has been widespread. Its impact will be felt for decades to come.

“The emergence of this natural disaster could have been avoided. But the key issue is whether that impact I have described was inevitable. Were those terrible consequences inexorable or were they avoidable or capable of mitigation? The starting point for your inquiry is while we may not know the moment this virus came into existence... we do know that the possibility of a pandemic had been foretold and thought about.”

10:56 AM

'To what extent were these terrible outcomes foreseen?'

Hugo Keith KC noted Government figures that stated up to May 12, 2023, there were 226,977 deaths where Covid was recorded on the death certificate across the UK.

Mortality was “significantly higher” among those with conditions including dementia, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Shockingly, mortality was 2.6 times higher in the most deprived than the least deprived tenth of areas. People from some ethnic minority groups had a significantly higher risk of being infected by Covid-19, and also from dying from it. Covid-19 mortality during the pandemic was highest in people from the Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Black Caribbean communities, and mortality rates were higher among people with a self-reported disability or a learning disability.”

Mr Keith said by the measure of excess deaths, the figures were likely to be higher still.

“The big question for module one was to what extent these terrible outcomes were either foreseen or capable of mitigation.”

10:50 AM

Health system not 'adequately' prepeared for mass testing

Hugo Keith KC recalled how on January 10, 2020, the Department for Health and Social Care published its first guidance on the management of Covid cases, before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency of international concerns later in the month.

“It’s notable that they recommended no travel or trade restrictions,” he said. The first two cases in England were then confirmed on January 30, at which point it was apparent Covid was a respiratory disease which could be spread asymptomatically, with no vaccine and no immunity.

“Even at this stage, before hearing the evidence, it is apparent that we might have not been very well-prepared at all.”

Mr Keith recalled various Government measures including additional NHS funding and moving to the ‘delay’ phase of the pandemic.

“It is absolutely clear now that the disease was spiralling out of control, but to what extent was that possibility foreseen, planned for and guarded against? How ready were the public health structures dealing with this possibility? The system had not adequately foreseen or prepared for the need for mass testing.”

10:39 AM

'We will likely never know' how Covid started

Mr Hugo Keith KC, the counsel for the inquiry, said: “We will likely never know how the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, more commonly known as Sars-Cov-2, the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic, was first transmitted to the human race.

“Perhaps it came from farmed wild animals that were transported to and then sold in the live wet market in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province, China, affecting market workers and customers. Some have suggested it came from a leak of coronavirus specimens being transported to or stored at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We will also likely never know when the first human infection with Sars-Cov-2 occurred.

“Minute retrospective examination... suggests that the dates of its emergence could have been any time between mid-October 2019 and mid-December 2019... For this inquiry’s purposes, this knowledge does not matter. What we do know is the United Kingdom, as with the rest of the world, was struck by a major pandemic.”

10:34 AM

'Lessons need to be learned'

As the video came to an end, one of the Covid bereaved said: “I am so aware that society are so tired of the whole thing. But for us, those missing parts, they’re there for a reason in the grief process, and there’s no way to navigate round those things.

“You have to go through those, and being denied those... It’s a vital part for us to move on... We need to know lessons will be learned and future generations will be safeguarded from the heartache we have had to suffer.”

Baroness Hallett said she hoped “those who had to leave the room will be able to recover as soon as they are able to do so”.

10:28 AM

Trigger warnings issued by inquiry

The Covid Inquiry has issued a trigger warning as it unveiled an enormous memorial tapestry, writes Neil Johnston.

As the Inquiry prepared for its first full hearing this morning, the Inquiry unveiled the first four panels of the Tapestry at the hearing centre in Dorland House Paddington.

The Inquiry said that the tapestry hoped to capture experiences and emotions of people during the pandemic but wanted it “contains upsetting material and may trigger some difficult feelings and emotion”.

Each panel is based on an illustration by a different artist, following conversations with individuals and communities impacted in different ways by the pandemic. The first panel “Broken Hearts” is a collaboration between artist Andrew Crummy and the Scottish Covid Bereaved group and hopes to express the grief and sadness felt by so many at the loss of loved ones.

The second panel “Little Comfort” was created by Daniel Freaker and represents his and others experiences of Long Covid.

Other panels include “Eyes Forced Shut” created by Catherine Chinatree which explores the disempowerment and loss of freedoms experienced by patients and their relatives in care homes and “The Important Thing Is That You Care” was created by artist Marie Jones grieving the loss of her father.

10:25 AM

Saying goodbye during the pandemic

Dad’s arms reaching towards me to help him, and I couldn’t. It’s not really an ideal way to say goodbye to your father or anyone. And because I live alone, and all my family’s abroad, I told them not to come back because it was lockdowns. It’d’ve just been a nightmare. So I arranged his funeral alone, for what it was, the funeral, I think there were 15 people there.



I didn’t hug anybody from hearing that Dad was going to die, right through to past the funeral. I didn’t hug anybody. It was a frightening time, it was a very, very lonely time. Grief is lonely anyway. But grief at that time was so compounded by the absence of comfort, of closeness, of other humans.



I used to be a nurse, so I know what a good death is, and I wasn’t able to give Dad that. It was hard. It was hard for so many people. I think everybody suffered somehow.

10:21 AM

'I asked could any of us be there. And they said no.'

One Covid survivor recalled waking up after six weeks in ICU, going back to work by August 2021.

Another said: “Unfortunately my mum caught Covid [in hospital]... just after the Prime Minister made his lockdown speech, I got a phone call to say Mum wasn’t going to make it. I asked could any of us be there. And they said no.

“The next 12 hours were the hardest 12 hours of my life.”

10:18 AM

'We will forever carry the guilt', say Covid bereaved

As the video begins, Youssef from the West Midlands was seen saying the start of the pandemic “took us all by surprise”, while Lucy from London added: “It all happened very quickly. Within seven days, my mum was gone.”

Catherine, from Wales, recalled her father dying aged 86 in a care home in Wales.

“We were told he was going to die imminently and the only thing we could do was be outside his window in the icy, sleety rain.”

Brenda said her mother was one of the first people in Northern Ireland to die, the day after the first nationwide lockdown was introduced, while Catriona said her 67-year-old father caught Covid in hospital.

“At the end of anyone’s time the most you can hope is to give a loved one a good death. And we will forever carry the guilt that our daddy was denied that.”

10:13 AM

Content warning issued before Covid film

“So many people died, and so many people suffered, it is only right we find various ways to commemmorate them and their experience,” Baroness Hallett said, before introducing an “extraordinarily moving” film involving those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

“It involves people talking in very explicit terms about their suffering and about their loss in a way that will bring back very difficult memories for many people. I want to thank everyone who agreed to be filmed as part of this, including those not featured in this first film. I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for them to relive those experiences in front of a camera.

“But please believe it was worthwhile - you have recorded your experience for posterity... If you do not want to view the film right now, there will be an opportunity to leave the room... and someone will call you in once you are finished.

“Emotional support is available to anyone here at the hearing centre; for those watching online there is a list of numbers to call on the inquiry website. Once the film begins to play a warning will be displayed for 30 seconds before the first images appear. Once the video has been played we will reassemble and I will ask Mr Hugo Keith, King’s Counsel, counsel to the inquiry, to make his opening statement.”

10:10 AM

Baroness Hallett: I have had to strike 'very difficult balance'

Baroness Hallett said her plan was “to publish reports as we go along, so when the hearings for this module finish, work will begin on preparing reports for this module”.

“I have promised many times that those who suffered hardship and loss are and will always be at the heart of the inquiry, and I have done my very best within the constraints upon me of time, resources and my terms of reference to fulfil that promise.

“I know that there are those who feel the inquiry has not sufficiently recognised their loss, or listened to them in the way that they feel appropriate. But I hope they will better understand as the inquiry progresses the very difficult balance that I have had to strike.

“I hope they will understand when they see the results of the work we are doing that I am listening to them. Their loss will be recognised. They will be able to contribute to the inquiry, by describing their experiences at community events or sharing their story online or on the phone. Some will contribute by giving evidence at the hearings, and representatives of each of the four bereaved family groups will be called in this module.”

10:07 AM

'Was the response it to appropriate?'

Baroness Hallett, the inquiry chairman, has started her opening remarks.

“I shall start by hearing opening submissions from counsel to the inquiry and from the core participants, and then evidence in module one covering resilience and preparedness for the pandemic,” she said.

“As people arrived at the hearing centre today, they found a dignified vigil of bereaved family members holding photographs of their loved ones. Their grief was obvious to all. It is on their behalf and on behalf of the millions who suffered and continue to suffer in different ways as a result of the pandemic, that I intend to answer the following three questions.

“Was the UK fully prepared for the pandemic? Was the response to it appropriate? And can we learn lessons for the future?”

She said the people of the UK deserve a “thorough investigation” and added an “extraordinary amount of work has been done to get us to this point... It has been and will remain a huge task and I am acutely conscious of the burden I have placed on everyone by the ambitious timetable I have set.”

10:02 AM

Poetry and videos outside inquiry

A large van has been parked outside the hearing centre by The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, reports Blathnaid Corless.

There are screens showing videos of family members speaking about their experiences of losing loved ones during the pandemic, as well as reading poetry.

09:58 AM

'Our stories save lives'

Dozens of members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families group are standing outside the hearing centre in Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, in protest ahead of the first hearings today, writes Blathnaid Corless.

Each wearing red to reflect the colours of the hearts painted on the Covid memorial wall and holding photographs of their bereaved loved ones, the families are protesting over the decision by the inquiry not to allow them to give evidence at the public hearings.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice - Justin Tallis/AFP

One of the members of the group is standing with a megaphone outside the centre, reading out the names of family members who lost their lives because of Covid.

The group is holding a large banner which reads: “Our stories save lives”.

Yvonne Fryer, whose husband died of Covid during the pandemic aged 58, told The Telegraph: “We are protesting today because we are not as essential to the inquiry as we were led to believe.

“Just one person out of our group of about 6,000 has been allowed to give evidence.”

09:56 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Telegraph’s coverage of the first day of the Covid public inquiry.

Inquiry chairman Baroness Hallett will start proceedings today, with the first witnesses being called to give their evidence.

It comes after the inquiry warned viewers of a memorial tapestry that it may “trigger some difficult feelings and emotions”.

The first four panels of the tapestry have been unveiled today at the hearing centre in Dorland House, Paddington.

