Covid inquiry latest: Nicola Sturgeon told 'this is a witness box not a soap box'

Nicola Sturgeon was reminded by a lawyer at the Covid inquiry that she was speaking from “a witness box, not a soap box” after launching an attack on Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon told the inquiry she “deeply regrets” having to divert resources from emergency planning to prepare for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

“We had no choice but to do that planning. I deeply regret any consequences that had for our emergency planning in other areas,” she said.

Questioned if this was a “false economy”, she added: “I think every aspect of Brexit has been a false economy.”

She was then warned she was in a “witness box, not a soap box”.

12:54 PM BST

Praise for UK's furlough scheme

While Ms Sturgeon criticised Westminster over its approach to the pandemic, Mr Swinnery praised the UK Government for its furlough scheme.

“I would acknowledge and I’ve acknowledged this publicly on many occasions, the scale of the economic intervention made by the United Kingdom Government in and around about March 2020 and thereafter was very welcome.

“From my perspective, it saved many people’s livelihoods from great jeopardy. But it is an illustration of the scale of the financial challenge that comes with a disruptive pandemic of this nature.”

12:37 PM BST

Swinny says issues on resilience kept him awake at night

Mr Swinney said that issues around resilience had kept him “awake at night for many, many years on different questions, whether it’s about winter weather incidents or about the pandemic flu”.

“Resilience has got to be everybody’s business,” he said.

12:32 PM BST

ANALYSIS: Sturgeon was on top form today, Simon Johnson writes

Anyone wondering why Nicola Sturgeon dominated Scottish politics for so long would probably have a pretty good idea after watching her performance in front of the UK Covid public inquiry.

Opposition leaders in Scotland often struggled to best her in the Holyrood chamber because she was so well briefed and across the detail, combining her training as a lawyer with a sharp nose for political opportunity.

She put these skills to good effect in front of the inquiry, batting back questions on her government’s pandemic preparations with the assistance of two thick binders of tabbed documents.

And when Hugo Keith KC gave her the opportunity to make a few political points by asking whether Brexit had hampered the preparations, she seized it with both hands.

Mr Keith upbraided by telling her it was a “witness box, not a soap box” and not to “ventilate” the political arguments of Brexit, but he may as well have asked a kangaroo not to hop.

Ms Sturgeon appeared uncomfortable when challenged why the Scottish Government was absent from two of three meetings of a new UK-wide “resilience forum”.

But she will expect a harder time when she appears next before the inquiry to answer questions about her government’s response, and particularly the decision to send untested hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic.

12:16 PM BST

John Swinney begins to give evidence

Nicola Sturgeon’s former deputy has begun to give evidence.

John Swinney served as Deputy First Minister of Scotland from 2014 to 2023.

12:08 PM BST

Sturgeon: Scotland did its best - but did not get it all right

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry the government she led during the pandemic “did our best... but did not get everything right”.

As she began giving evidence, she said learning from the pandemic is of “critical importance”.

She added: “Every day the government I led did our best to take the best possible decisions, but equally we did not get everything right.”

Ms Sturgeon offered her “sympathies and condolences to all those who suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

11:57 AM BST

Sturgeon blames Brexit for incomplete reccomendations

Asked by Hugo Keith KC, whether the Scottish Government had adopted all of the recommendations of Exercise Cygnus, that out of 22, her administration assessed all of them but eight were “outstanding” when Covid struck.

She said several of these were for the UK Government to take the lead on and had been paused because of preparations for a no deal Brexit.

11:53 AM BST

Relationships between devolved administrations 'influenced' by Covid politics

Asked by Baroness Heather Hallett, the Inquiry chair, about Jeremey Hunt’s evidence where he said party politics damaged the relationship between devolved administrations and central government Ms Sturgeon said this would depend on “different personalities involved”.

“Inevitably that will be influenced, it shouldn’t be but it will be influenced by the wider political context at the time,and perhaps Brexit had an impact in terms of setting the overall tone for some of these intergovernmental relationships.”



11:45 AM BST

Inquiry lawyer tells Sturgeon 'this is a witness box not a soap box'

Ms Sturgeon is told “that is a witness box not a soap box” after she tells the Inquiry: “Every aspect of Brexit has been a false economy” when asked whether no-deal preparations affected pandemic planning.”

11:30 AM BST

Sturgeon attempts to distance herself from UK Government plans

Ms Sturgeon attempted to distance herself from the UK government plans which had assumed a pandemic would quickly overrun the country and could not be stopped.

“It was never the case that we simply accepted there is a level of harm that is going to be done by this virus.

“It became later on one of the points of difference between the Scottish and the UK government, the extent to which we were still seeking to suppress as opposed to live with the virus. So I don’t accept that there was ever certainly in my mind, an acceptance or the level of harm that we were willing to have unfold.”

11:17 AM BST

There is a danger to putting an 'overemphasis on plans', Sturgeon says

She spoke of the “danger” in government of putting an “overemphasis on plans” and that there was a “tendency in government to say, well, we have a plan” and “it sits on the shelf”.

Matt Hancock has said that UK pandemic planning had assumed a virus could not be stopped but Mr Sturgeon denied this was the Scottish Government’s approach.

“It was never the case when COVID struck that we just accepted as a given that a reasonable worst case scenario was going to unfold. It was our determination from the outset to do everything we could, I think this is what prevention means in the pandemic context, to suppress it to the maximum.”

11:09 AM BST

There was a 'significant gap' between flu plan and response to Covid

She said there was a “significant gap” between the plan for Influenza and how the country responded to Covid.

“I would readily accept that there was a gap in terms of the pandemic we ultimately we’re dealing with but as I said that does not mean the plan was in place had no utility at all.”

11:06 AM BST

Sturgeon: plans were inadequate but not entirely useless

Ms Sturgeon said she took two lessons from swine flu that plans must be “adaptable and flexible” and secondly that any plan is tested before a pandemic hits.

Asked whether plans were inadequate, she says that had any plans being updated focusing on flu they would not have been changed significantly.

However, if an updated plan had focuses on other viruses that would have been “a more substantive exercise”, she said.

Ms Sturgeon accepted that the plan was inadequate but said it was wrong to say there was nothing in the plan that was useful.

10:59 AM BST

Sturgeon says you can't plan the reality of a global pandemic

Ms Sturgeon said there is an “inevitability” that modelling and planning will never leave the country fully prepared for a pandemic.

“There is no plan that will ever completely replicate what happens in reality when a pandemic unfortunately confronts us.”

10:55 AM BST

Sturgeon is sworn in

Nicola Sturgeon has been sworn in and begins her evidence with an offer of condolences to all those who suffered from Covid.

“For very many people that suffering continues to this day and there is not a day that passes that I don’t think about that,” she said.

10:48 AM BST

Campaigners call for 'truth and accountability'

Speaking outside the Inquiry, Aamer Anwar, representing Scottish families who lost loved ones during the pandemic called for Ms Sturgeon to tell the truth and face accountability.

“The Scottish COVID bereaved have grown tired of watching minister after Minister operate in a culture of impunity, a culture of denial and blaming everyone apart from themselves,” he said.

“It is clear the Scottish Covid bereaved, as it’s clear to the bereaved from Wales, England and Northern Ireland that ministers in this country made mistakes.

“Today, the families wish to hear the truth and accountability from Nicola Sturgeon, the former First Minister, as well as from the former Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.”

10:39 AM BST

Sir Jeremy Farrar giving evidence

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a scientist who quit Sage in 2021 warning the pandemic was “a long way from over”, is giving evidence before Ms Sturgeon.

Sir Jeremy, former Director of the Wellcome Trust 2013-2023 and current CSA for WHO, said that testing in the UK in the first months of 2020 was “woefully inadequate”.

“It wasn’t possible to scale that up at the speed that was required and testing got way behind the speed of the epidemic,” he said.

“There is no point saying we’re quicker than we used to be. If you’re slower than the speed of the epidemic and if you get behind that curve, you’re really going to struggle to catch up.”

10:38 AM BST

Nicola Sturgeon arriving earlier this morning

Former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon arrives to give evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry - Getty

10:33 AM BST

Welcome to The Telegraph's live coverage of the Covid inqury

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of the Covid inquiry - where Nicola Sturgeon will today face questions over the Scottish Government’s handling and preparation for the pandemic.

The first module of the inquiry is focusing on preparedness - with Ms Sturgeon likely to face questions about Exercise Silver Swan, carried out across the public sector in 2015 - her first full year as first minister.

The exercise aimed to assess whether Scotland was ready for a flu pandemic over a prolonged period.

