Brexit in the dock during Covid Inquiry – but was that fair?

The Covid Inquiry, day one (of 4,006). Prepare yourselves for a long witch hunt that might finish off the Tories at the next election. The opening statements referenced Brexit and austerity – which, it was suggested in the most even-handed manner possible, may or may not have helped to kill thousands.

The location is an imposing Georgian property in Paddington, though the inquiry sits in an open-plan office with grey carpets, chairs on wheels and MDF desks; the layout so strangely banal that the judge appeared to direct some of her remarks to a supporting pillar.

We were advised to take a lateral flow test but nobody asked for the result. Masks were rare. Lawyers, common; row upon row of men in black suits, counsels for those quangos that quietly run Britain into the ground. That left room for a small group of relatives, many holding photos of loved ones. They clung to those framed portraits as if they were flesh and blood. Even when they fled the room to cry.

This is not a law court but it is judge-led, so events have the trappings of a trial. We opened with the equivalent of a victim impact statement, a video in which people recounted the deaths of their relatives; mums, brothers, a father and sister taken only five days apart. Ushers handed out boxes of tissues.

‘Death, misery and incalculable loss’

Who can dispute that this was, in the words of inquiry counsel Hugh Keith KC, a tragedy of “death, misery and incalculable loss”? Equally, what official would feel comfortable defending their record when the proceedings began on such an emotionally loaded note?

Pete Weatherby KC, representing bereaved families, argued that a pandemic was not unpredictable; we should have responded better; and we must ask if spending cuts left us vulnerable. Mr Keith noted the time and resources lavished on Brexit preparation rather than a national emergency.

Perhaps some future witness will point out that Germany didn’t leave the EU in 2020 but that it, too, was taken by surprise. And the testimonials suggested that if Britain dragged its feet in some regards, in others it brutally overreacted.

Why was one witness forced, as their dad lay dying in hospital, to stand “outside his window, in icy sleety rain”? Why did a grieving wife have to wait six months before she was permitted “a human hug”? The counsel for families from Northern Ireland spoke of “human remains treated like toxic waste”, their graves marked by red tape as if each one contained a personal Chernobyl.

Put George Osborne in the dock for austerity, or Jeremy Hunt for preparing for the wrong pandemic, but what expert will take the blame for cooking up these “dehumanising, re-traumatising restrictions”? And will any pen-pushers get the sack for enforcing them?

A witness called Brenda received a phone call from the hospital to say her mother had passed and that her belongings were to be incinerated; all “her nighties and dressing gowns”, even “her wee glasses”. It was sickening to hear. We are kinder to people who have lost pets.

