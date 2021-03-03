Covid: Joe Biden promises vaccines will be available for every US adult by end of May

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden speaks about the administration&#39;s response to the coronavirus pandemic at the White House in Washington
President Biden has urged Americans to remain vigilant against the threat of the virus

The US will have enough coronavirus vaccines for every adult by the end of May, President Joe Biden has said.

This will be two months earlier than previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended, too, and people convinced to take it.

And he warned people to "stay vigilant" because "this fight is far from over", with new variants a major concern.

His caution is at odds with some states, which are relaxing restrictions in order to boost their economies.

Although there has been a sharp fall in cases since the start of the year, in some areas that drop has been levelling off, fuelling fears of another wave.

The US has recorded 28.7 million infections and 516,000 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University research.

More than 76 million vaccination doses have been administered - covering 15.3% of the population and the US remains on track to meet Mr Biden's pledge of delivering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

What was in Mr Biden's latest announcement?

The president said that drug manufacturer Merck - which this year discontinued work on its own vaccine - would now be helping Johnson & Johnson to produce its newly approved one-shot drug.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," he said, adding it was "the type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War Two".

But the president acknowledged that supply was only one issue, with the nation needing to extend its vaccination drive and convince people to take the shots.

"We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms," he said.

"Great news, but stay vigilant," Mr Biden said. "It's not over yet."

Chart showing vaccine doses per 100 people in countries with the highest total vaccinations
Chart showing vaccine doses per 100 people in countries with the highest total vaccinations

Another key announcement was the pledge to give every teacher at least one shot by the end of March, and speed up the reopening of schools.

But on a general reopening, he was more cautious, saying he was unsure when a return to normal would be possible, although he did then say before "this time next year".

What are the states doing on reopenings?

Some are now relaxing rules, despite a warning from top federal health officials last week not to ease up.

Mr Biden repeated that, saying: "We cannot let our guard down now or assure that victory is inevitable. We can't assume that."

The governor of Texas on Tuesday issued an executive order, effective from 10 March, that rescinds most of the coronavirus measures he imposed earlier in the pandemic.

Greg Abbott (file picture)
Mr Abbott has been under pressure to lift the restrictions

Greg Abbott lifted the regulation ordering people to wear masks and said businesses would be allowed to resume full capacity next week,

"It is now time to open Texas 100%," the Republican said. "Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end."

He said that with increased vaccinations and improved treatment for Covid-19, the state was "in a far better position now".

The Democratic party in the state said the "crazy" move would throw away all of the gains.

Mississippi has followed Texas in removing the order on mask wearing, but it will come into effect even earlier - from Wednesday.

Other states, including Michigan and Louisiana, have also announced relaxation of some rules.

Michigan, which has a Democratic governor, is to ease capacity limits on restaurants, and on public and residential gatherings.

Individual states are in charge of public health policy in the US. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, most introduced restrictions on businesses and travel.

About 35 required face coverings to be worn in public places, although enforcement of these mask mandates has been patchy.

Health officials have warned that the pandemic is far from over and cases could pick up if curbs are lifted too soon.

On Monday the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of a "potential fourth surge of cases" if the country lapsed into complacency.

Covid-19 data shows that, while infections and deaths have declined in recent weeks, they are still at high levels relative to other countries.

The emergence of new variants could also require booster shots for those already vaccinated.

How has Covid affected the US?

  • The 28.7 million total confirmed US infections is nearly double that of second-highest India (11 million) and Brazil (10.5 million), according to Johns Hopkins University research

  • But the US ranks ninth in terms of deaths per 100,000 population, behind countries such as the UK and Italy

  • At least 90,000 more Americans are expected to have died with the virus by 1 June, an Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projection says. By late May, the virus will kill around 500 Americans per day - down from approximately 2,000 now

Recommended Stories

  • Suns overcome Booker's ejection, hold off Lakers 114-104

    Dario Šarić scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges added 19 and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker's ejection for a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Booker scored 17 points before getting ejected for arguing with 7:10 left in the third quarter, but the Suns (23-11) still took charge down the stretch and cruised to their 15th victory in 18 games. Phoenix also moved past the defending NBA champions (24-12) into second place in the Western Conference by winning percentage after completing an unbeaten three-game road trip.

  • IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan, the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-tor country. Dozens of people gathered Wednesday for the funerals of the three media workers. The women were gunned down on Tuesday in separate attacks, according to the news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province.

  • Norman Reedus says Daryl would choose Maggie over Negan if it came down to it on 'The Walking Dead'

    If Daryl had to choose between his long-term friend, Maggie, and the man who killed her husband, Negan, Norman Reedus says he's #TeamMaggie.

  • Soleil Moon Frye 'lost sight' of herself. Facing her darkest memories brought her back

    When the 'Punky Brewster' star embarked on a new documentary, she found that confronting her past, including surviving sexual assault, was the only way forward.

  • 'Crying and moving': Nigerian schoolgirls recount forced march kidnap ordeal

    Gunmen who kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria last week beat them and threatened to shoot them during a forced march into captivity, victims said on Tuesday after they were set free. The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were seized in a raid just after midnight on Friday. All 279 had now been released by the gunmen, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said.

  • An eagle-eyed 'Harry Potter' fan noticed leads being replaced by random actors in a 'Prisoner of Azkaban' scene

    A viral TikTok pointed out an error with characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley during a scene in the third movie.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Nigeria's school abductions: Why children are being targeted

    Paying ransoms to kidnappers is fuelling the mass abduction of students in northern Nigeria, analysts say.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • Trump asks supporters for more money in CPAC speech after raising $250 million for his Stop the Steal campaign

    Trump’s CPAC speech was his first public event since leaving office in January 2021

  • 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

    When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America. Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi.

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall said they were 'forced' to cast a white actor in 'Coming to America'

    The comic legends told Jimmy Kimmel that Louie Anderson was cast in the classic 1980s comedy because he was one of three names given to them.

  • David Cameron criticises successor Theresa May over her management of Whitehall

    David Cameron has accused Theresa May of making a “very bad mistake” by combining the role of National Security Adviser and Cabinet Secretary during her tenure. The former prime minister heaped criticism on his successor, saying her decision in 2018 to hand both roles to one person, Sir Mark Sedwill, “temporarily weakened” Whitehall’s national security infrastructure. “They are two jobs,” Mr Cameron said on Monday. “Even if you were a cross of Einstein, Wittgenstein & Mother Teresa, you couldn’t possibly do both jobs.” The Cabinet Secretary is the most senior civil servant on Whitehall and is the senior policy adviser to the Prime Minister. The NSA is the central co-ordinator and adviser to the prime minister and cabinet on security, intelligence, defence, and some foreign policy matters. The roles were split up again by Boris Johnson after he took office. Addressing MPs and peers who sit on the Joint Committee on the National Strategic Security, Mr Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” that the Government’s future pandemic planning had focused on flu rather than respiratory diseases in the years leading up to the Covid-19 outbreak. “I think there was a pretty good flu pandemic plan but it was a flu plan rather than a respiratory diseases plan,” he said. He also admitted that more lessons should have been learned from the SARS epidemic in 2004. He questioned what had happened to a unit that he said was set up during his administration in the Cabinet Office to concentrate on “global virus surveillance”. Mr Johnson is now pushing for an international version of such a unit. He has called on global leaders to join a “global pandemic early warning system to predict a coming health crisis”, part of his five-point plan for curbing future pandemics. It would require “a vast expansion of our ability to collect and analyse samples and distribute the findings, using health data-sharing agreements covering every country”, the Prime Minister has said. Mr Cameron ruled out returning to the political arena when asked on Monday whether he would consider a comeback. “No,” he said. “Thinking about Donald Trump making a comeback is enough to keep us all spinning over.” He added that he was “happy doing what I’m doing for Alzheimer’s and dementia” and highlighted a fragile states council he has set up with former Liberian and Rwandan ministers. Asked whether he missed being prime minister, he quipped that he did not miss Wednesdays at noon, the time at which he faced his weekly Commons showdown with the Leader of the Opposition during Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Cameron seized the opportunity to restate his criticism of Mr Johnson for axing the Department for International Development (DfID), branding it another “mistake”. “Having the Foreign Office voice around the (National Security Council) table and the DfID voice around the table I think is important,” Mr Cameron said. He added: “Can you really expect the foreign secretary to do all of the diplomatic stuff and be able to speak to the development brief as well? That's quite a task, so I think it is good to have both.”

  • Meet the new contestants for season five of 'The Masked Singer'

    Season five of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on March 10 - here's who you will see competing for the crown.

  • Venezuela to weigh oil law reform to allow 'new models,' Maduro says

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the National Assembly would consider reforms to oil legislation that he said would allow for "new business models" in the crisis-stricken South American country's crucial oil industry. Maduro did not provide details about what changes might be made by the congress, controlled by allies of his ruling socialist party after a December vote widely boycotted by the opposition. Venezuela's crude output has plunged in recent years due to under-investment and mismanagement, and more recently due to U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting Maduro, labeled a dictator by Washington.

  • Op-Ed: It's official. Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Hold him accountable

    President Biden's failure to punish the Saudi crown prince defies justice and weakens the rule of law everywhere.

  • Islamabad beats winless Quetta by 6 wickets in PSL

    All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Paul Stirling starred in Islamabad United’s emphatic six-wicket victory over winless Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday. Fast bowler Ashraf’s 3-11 limited Quetta to 156-7 and then Stirling smashed 56 off 33 balls as Islamabad eased to 157-4 with three balls to spare.

  • Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure. Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, or a little over half. On Tuesday, Biden's Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after her nomination faced opposition from key senators on both sides of the aisle.