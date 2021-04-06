Letters: COVID killed my husband. Here’s my message for evangelicals who refuse the vaccine.

Staff
·3 min read

Vaccine skeptics

The New York Times reported that millions of white evangelical adults in the U.S. do not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This virus killed my husband. He tried not to get it, but he still did.

Can’t you be a believer and still take advantage of a vaccine that many people consider to be a godsend to protect yourself from serious illness and death? Don’t you have an obligation to your family, your employer, your friends, your community?

By refusing the vaccine, you or someone you love may contract COVID and have a serious outcome. That’s not God’s will. That’s a case of someone misguidedly exercising their free will and tragically putting themselves and others at risk.

I say this from my own experience, out of compassion for those who will survive COVID victims. Trust me, no one else needs to suffer like that.

Karen Bender, Apex

NC teachers

Regarding “NC lawmakers pass bill requiring schools to use phonics to teach reading,” (April 3):

We can, of course, have legislators (non-teachers) mandate how teachers and professional educators should teach reading. Or, we could pay teaches enough to attract the best and fund enough teachers to adequately interact with an appropriate number of students. We might just get a better result in all subjects.

Douglas Johnson, Durham

Kudos to MLB

Kudos to Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star game from Atlanta after Georgia Republicans passed a bill clearly designed to suppress minority voters.

One would think these politicians might recall HB2 here in North Carolina where right-wing Republicans sought to marginalize the LGBTQ community with the “bathroom bill.” That blunder cost billions in lost revenue from canceled conventions, sporting events and film productions as corporate America stood up against bigotry.

It also cost Gov. Pat McCrory his job. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp might want to think twice before he holds another press conference trying to defend the indefensible. Maybe PGA golfers will decide to skip the Masters.

Graham Marlette, Durham

Anti-voting laws

It is clear that the cause of the onslaught of new laws constraining voting in Georgia and other states is not from an increase in voting fraud, but an increase in voting.

These laws, said to be directed at combating voter fraud, are really directed at combating voters, at least those who are less likely to vote for the politicians who passed the laws. Like gerrymandering, this is an example of corrupt lawmakers trying to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their lawmakers.

Those who believe in democracy when they win but not when they lose, do not believe in democracy. Their response when they lose is to deny their loss and change the rules so they do not lose again.

These efforts are only a matter of Republicans combating Democrats, not by raising better ideas, but by decreasing democracy.

Ed Levin, Chapel Hill

Nurse practitioners

Regarding “Nurses want to be deregulated; doctors stand in their way,” (April 5):

l have worked with a nurse practitioner in North Carolina for five years and now with the same nurse practitioner for six years after she moved to Oregon where she practices independently.

Comparing required supervision with voluntary supervision, there is no difference. I support independent medical practice for nurse practitioners.

I would suggest an 85% of standard physician fee cap and a system of a voluntary paid consultative relationship with a physician of his or her choice.

I disagree with the N.C. Medical Society’s obstructionist viewpoint.

Dr. Thomas Kline, Raleigh

Highway 42

Roadside trash was picked up recently along N.C. 42, a road I drive daily. It is cleaner now than I have seen it ever the 21 years that I’ve lived here. Thank you!

Thank you to NC DOT. Thank you to any individuals who might be responsible. We have complained about the terrible amount of garbage along the roadside for years and finally our complaints have been heard and acted upon.

The Triangle is a beautiful area to live. Let’s keep it that way.

Charlie Keeton, Raleigh

Recommended Stories

  • Couple host virtual concerts to fund food pantry

    When musicians Erin Shields and David Shenton saw food pantry lines wrapped around their block, they jumped in to help. The married couple became volunteers and hosted virtual concerts that have raised thousands of dollars for the pantry. (April 6)

  • Dave Grohl memoir 'The Storyteller' coming out October 5

    Some unexpected free time in 2020 led Grammy winner Dave Grohl to put some thoughts and memories into words. Grohl's memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters to times spent with Paul McCartney, David Bowie and many others.

  • White evangelicals resisting coronavirus vaccine

    In what Joy calls a ‘public health issue,’ white evangelical resistance is now an obstacle for the vaccination issue.

  • High court nixes Alex Jones' appeal in Newtown shooting case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was fighting a Connecticut court sanction in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones was penalized in 2019 by a trial court judge for an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for the relatives and for violating numerous orders to turn over documents to the families' lawyers. Judge Barbara Bellis barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss the case, which remains pending, and said she would order Jones to pay some of the families' legal fees.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • New York doormen fired for failing to help assaulted Asian American woman

    Two workers watched as Vilma Kari, 65, was attackedCompany: emergency and safety protocols were not followed Video released by the NYPD shows a man assaulting a 65-year-old Asian American woman in New York. Photograph: @NYPDTips/AFP/Getty Images Two employees of a luxury New York City apartment building have been terminated from their jobs after being seen on video failing to aid an Asian American woman who was violently attacked on a sidewalk near the building last month. The firings were confirmed today by the building’s management company, the Brodsky Organization. The attack took place 29 March not far from Times Square. Surveillance video showed that the doormen, who watched the assault from the lobby of their building, waited more than a minute after the violence stopped to step outside of the building. The video shows that one of them closed the building’s door as 65-year-old victim Vilma Kari lay on the ground seconds after the attack ended. By the time the two men came outside to approach the injured woman, the assailant had walked away. Kari, who emigrated from the Philippines several decades ago, was walking to church when she was repeatedly kicked and stomped by the attacker. She suffered serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, and spent a day in the hospital. The Brodsky Organization initially suspended the doormen pending an investigation. That investigation was completed today, resulting in the doormen being fired, the company said. “While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed,” the company said in a statement. The doormen’s union, SEIU 32BJ, also confirmed that the two men had been fired but declined further comment. The union previously said that the doormen waited until the attacker walked away to check on Kari and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife. The surveillance video shows a police car pulling up about a minute after the doormen went outside. The workers and officers are seen with her on the sidewalk for several more minutes before the video cuts off. Brandon Elliot, a 38-year-old parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony indictment on April 21. His lawyers have urged the public to “reserve judgment until all the facts are presented in court.” Kari’s daughter, Elizabeth Kari, posted Sunday on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care that Vilma Kari “has been resting these past few days and wants to send her best as your energy, prayers, and thoughts have reached her and our family.” The attack, among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, drew widespread condemnation and raised alarms about what appeared to be the failure of bystanders to help. Police said no one called 911 and that patrol officers driving by came upon Kari after she was assaulted. Elizabeth Kari said that a person across the street who was not seen on surveillance video helped by screaming to distract the attacker. A widely seen snippet of the surveillance video ended as the attacker was walking away from Kari. Elizabeth Kari said that the attacker was crossing the street and heading toward the bystander who screamed at him. That person has remained anonymous, she said.

  • Woman shot to death at southwest Houston intersection

    Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.

  • Honk for Justice, or else

    Amid the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Black Lives Matter activists take to the streets.

  • Facebook did not hire Black employees because they were not a 'culture fit,' report says

    "There's no doubt you can do the job, but we're really looking for a culture fit," a Facebook hiring manager is accused of telling a Black candidate.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel

    Both nations have contained Covid outbreaks and maintained very low or near-zero infection rates.

  • Orioles' sweep sends Red Sox to 2nd 0-3 start ever in Fenway

    The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles. For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season. Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.

  • Rationing insulin. Skipping meals. One woman’s struggle to survive on minimum wage

    This middle-aged woman works two jobs, six days a week earning minimum wage. She can't afford to buy food, toiletries or lifesaving medicine.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib appeals graft conviction in 1MDB saga

    A Malaysian court on Monday began hearing an appeal by ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to overturn his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. The appeal came more than eight months after a high court found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering, making him the first Malaysian leader to be convicted. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

  • Restaurant owners clash with police in Rome lockdown protest

    One officer was injured in the scuffling, the Italian news agency LaPresse said. Officers charged the protesters after they tried to breach a police cordon. Members of a far-right political group joined the business owners in the protest, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

  • Like Richmond, Weddington, Catholic’s win shows some contenders aren’t at full power

    State title contenders from Richmond Senior, Weddington and Charlotte Catholic are trying to get reps before the playoffs begin. Catholic narrowly beat Cuthbertson Monday night and looked a little rusty

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Hornets’ Terry Rozier drawing a crowd. Someone (P.J. Washington, maybe?) must respond

    Loss of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk has disabled Charlotte’s offense.

  • No Address, No ID, and Struggling to Get Their Stimulus Checks

    NEW YORK — For most Americans, the third stimulus payment, like the first two, arrived as if by magic, landing unprompted in the bank or in the mail. Imagine not having a bank account or a mailing address. Or a phone. Or identification. Charlie Velez, sitting on a milk crate outside the Grand Street subway station on the Lower East Side last month clinking 65 cents in a paper cup, is 0 for 3 on stimulus checks. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I didn’t know the process,” he said. Velez, born in Brooklyn 58 years ago, appears to qualify and could still collect all three payments, totaling $3,200, if he filed a 2020 tax return. But he has not filed taxes in years. The closest he comes to the banking system is when he sleeps in an ATM vestibule on Delancey Street. Velez said that although outreach workers occasionally approached him to offer help, when it came to the stimulus, “No one has mentioned it to me.” Just about anyone with a Social Security number who is not someone else’s dependent and who earns less than $75,000 is entitled to the stimulus. But some of the people who would benefit most from the money are having the hardest time getting their hands on it. “There’s this great intention to lift people out of poverty more and give them support, and all of that’s wonderful,” said Beth Hofmeister, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society’s Homeless Rights Project. “But the way people have to access it doesn’t really fit with how most really low-income people are interacting with the government.” Interviews with homeless people in New York City over the past couple of weeks found that some mistakenly assumed they were ineligible for the stimulus. Others said that bureaucratic hurdles, complicated by limited phone or internet access, were insurmountable. “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” said Josiah Haken, chief program officer for New York City Relief, a nonprofit that helps connect homeless people to resources. James Keyes, 50, sitting outside a Starbucks at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn one recent evening, did not think he qualified. “I don’t even have a phone,” he said. “I don’t have any identification at all.” Paradoxically, the very poor are probably the most likely people to pump stimulus money right back into devastated local economies, rather than sock it away in the bank or use it to play the stock market. “I’d find a permanent place to stay, some food, clothing, a nice shower, a nice bed,” said Richard Rodriguez, 43, waiting for lunch outside the Bowery Mission last month. “I haven’t had a nice bed for a year.” Rodriguez said he had made several attempts to file taxes — a necessary step for those not yet in the system — but had given up. “I went to H&R Block and I told them I was homeless,” he said. “They said they couldn’t help me.” Near him in line was a man who gave his name only as Polo. Before the pandemic, Polo said, he worked at a warehouse in Maryland. He received the first stimulus payment last year. But after losing his job, he closed his bank account because he was being charged for having a low balance. Polo said that according to the IRS website, his second stimulus check, sent to most people in early January, was “still processing.” He has heard nothing about the third payment, which was $1,400. “When you call the toll-free IRS number,” he said, “they put you on hold for an hour.” The number of eligible people who have not claimed their stimulus money appears to be unknown, although the IRS said it had reached out to 9 million people who did not typically file tax returns to tell them about the stimulus. The city Department of Social Services said its staff and contracted providers were working to help people register for and receive stimulus money. The city and the IRS both list places that offer free tax help, including a few walk-in spots that do not require appointments. But many people interviewed did not know about them. Terrance Wells, 37, who was hanging out in front of Penn Station, said a friend had tried to help him access the stimulus payments. “It never went through,” he said. “It never gave us the right form to fill out or anything.” The free market has offered a rather harsh solution to those mystified by the system. Steven Todd, 53, who lives at the Mainchance shelter in Manhattan, said that “educated guys who work in finance” had approached homeless people and offered to get them their stimulus money — for a commission of several hundred dollars. “People were happy to get anything,” he said. “It wasn’t fair.” Outside the HELP Women’s Shelter in the east New York neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, Rebecca Robertson, 27, said she did not receive the first two checks because she was in jail. But a federal judge ruled last fall that incarcerated people were entitled to stimulus payments. Robertson said she filed her taxes online over the weekend. “I’m just trying to get an apartment and a job so I can get my daughter out of foster care,” she said. Some groups that assist the homeless offer stimulus help when they distribute meals and clothes, including the Coalition for the Homeless’ nightly food line on East 51st Street and New York City Relief’s morning pop-ups in Manhattan and the Bronx. Haken of New York City Relief said some hurdles were easier to clear than others. He described how he would help someone without identification cash a check: “What he’d have to do is get some kind of benefit card with his face on it — something like a soup kitchen ID,” Haken said. He would then need to sign over the check to someone with a bank account in front of a banker who was willing to say, “That’s good enough.” Zac Martin, pastor of the Recovery House of Worship in downtown Brooklyn, said his church has let homeless people store belongings there so that when they go to a government office to apply for the city-issued ID known as IDNYC, they can get through the metal detector. Recently, Martin said, he helped a man complete the long process of claiming his $600 stimulus check. “I saw him last week,” Martin said. “We do a grocery pantry on Saturdays. He slipped me a $50 bill and said, ‘I’m really grateful for your work — keep going.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.