COVID: Here’s what we know about natural immunity vs getting vaccinated

When Ronald Reagan was running for president in 1980, there were questions about his age and whether he was up to such a stressful job. The oldest president up to that time had been Dwight Eisenhower, who had retired at that age in 1961 after serving two full terms. President Joe Biden was elected at 78, replacing Donald Trump, who was elected at 70, and is dropping hints about running in 2024, when he would be 78.