Covid latest news: Angela Merkel's husband blasts 'lazy' Germans who are unvaccinated

A police officer stands in front of a booth at the Christmas market in Hagen, western Germany - INA FASSBENDER/ AFP

The husband of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blasted the millions of Germans who have still not received their coronavirus vaccination as “lazy” and “indolent”.

Prof Joachim Sauer, 72, said he was disturbed by the fact that “one third of the German population… are not open to the successes achieved by science”.

This “irrationality'' is comparable to Creationism in the United States, he claimed.

Ms Merkel has warned that Germany's current Covid-19 curbs will not rein in a fourth wave currently crashing over the country.

"We have a highly dramatic situation - the current rules are not enough," she reportedly told a meeting of leaders of her conservative CDU party as new infections "double every 12 days".

Europe's return to the pandemic's epicentre has been blamed on a sluggish vaccine uptake in some nations, prompting governments across the Continent to consider reimposing unpopular lockdowns.

Austria powered down public life on Monday as its fourth national Covid-19 lockdown began, making it the first western European country to reimpose the drastic and unpopular measure this autumn.

Meanwhile Belgium and the Netherlands are still reeling from clashes that rocked weekend protests against new anti-Covid measures.

10:29 AM

AstraZeneca jab could be the reason why Britain is faring better than Europe, says vaccine boss

The AstraZeneca jab could be the reason why Britain is faring better than Europe when it comes to Covid-19, the vaccine company's boss has said.

As countries in the EU - including Germany, the Netherlands and Austria begin to reimpose lockdown restrictions, the UK appears to be coping with the return to relative normality.

Pascal Soirot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, believes this could be due to the fact that so many older people were given the Oxford vaccine in Britain, whereas members of the EU banned the jab for its elderly populations.

10:14 AM

Fresh arrests in fourth night of Dutch Covid-19 unrest

Dutch police said Tuesday they had arrested at least 21 people during a fourth night of unrest over coronavirus measures, although the situation had calmed down.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has slammed the days-long spree of "pure violence" by "idiots", and warned that more Covid-19 restrictions are on the cards.

More than 150 people have now been arrested across the country during protests against coronavirus measures that came into force on Nov 13.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against a partial coronavirus lockdown in the port city of Rotterdam - AFP/KILLIAN LINDENBURG

The violence started in the port city of Rotterdam on Friday when four people were shot after police opened fire during pitched battles with stone-throwing rioters.

Demonstrators took to the streets of The Hague on Saturday, pelting police with fireworks and setting fire to bicycles. Five police were injured.

Mr Rutte said on Monday he understood the "tension in society" as the pandemic drags on but "I will never accept that idiots use pure violence".

His government has warned that further measures are likely if there is no sign of a fall in cases from the current restrictions, under which bars, cafes, restaurants and supermarkets close early and people are instructed to work from home.

09:57 AM

Israel vaccinates children as young as 5 to combat 'children's wave'

Israel began rolling out Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 on Monday, becoming one of a handful of countries to inoculate children so young as it seeks to ward off another pandemic wave.

Over the summer, the Jewish state experienced an upsurge in coronavirus infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, and launched one of the earliest campaigns for booster shots.

As infections start to creep up again, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country is experiencing a "children's wave" with about half of the recently confirmed cases among children below the age of 11, he wrote on Facebook.

Authorities had already begun immunising those aged 12 to 17 but decided to lower the age threshold in the wake of trials by Pfizer and recommendations from a panel of Israeli scientists.

"Right now during the epidemic, the best tool to protect our children is vaccination," said Heli Nave from outside a clinic giving the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs to children.

She said "it is not an easy decision at all" but the availability of data from the United States - which started immunising five-to-11-year-olds earlier this month - had convinced her.

More than 5.7 million of the Israel's nine million people are now fully vaccinated.

09:39 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Telegraph's Covid-19 liveblog. Here's a snapshot of the latest news from around the world: