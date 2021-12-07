Covid latest news: New Year lockdown 'certainly possible' but boosters will buy us time, says Neil Ferguson

Neil Ferguson, dubbed Professor Lockdown, called for 'Plan B plus measures' - Imperial College London

A UK lockdown in the New Year is "certainly possible" but boosters will buy time to slow the rise of the omicron variant, a leading modeller has warned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed "Professor Lockdown", called for a suite of "plan B plus" measures including working from home which he said would "buy us more time to principally get boosters into people's arms".

The Imperial College epidemiologist said "there is a rationale" for introducing tougher curbs to slow the rate of infections doubling from every two or three days to every five or six days.

It comes as people aged 40 or over in England can now book their booster jab for three months after their second dose, on the anniversary that the first Covid-19 vaccine was given outside of a clinical trial to Margaret Keenan, 91, a year ago.

Asked if he could rule out a New Year lockdown, Prof Ferguson told BBC Radio 4: "At the moment it's very difficult to rule out anything, we really haven't got a good enough handle on the threat.

"Clearly if the consensus is it's highly likely that the NHS is overwhelmed then it will be for the government to decide what to do about that but it's a difficult situation to be in of course. It certainly might be possible at the current time."

09:09 AM

'Impossible' to introduce Covid-19 restrictions after Downing Street lockdown party, says Tory MP

A Tory MP has said the Government is likely to find it "almost impossible" to introduce "very proscriptive" Covid-19 restrictions, after a video emerged showing aides joking about festive celebrations last year.

Sir Charles Walker, MP for Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, was speaking after footage was obtained by ITV News, showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, laughing about a "fictional" Downing Street party in December 2020.

He told Times Radio: "I think now that, going forward, any measures will be advisory. I think it would be very difficult to enshrine them in law and then once again ask our poor police forces to enforce them."

He added: "To be very proscriptive about this now, particularly as we've had such a successful vaccine rollout... is much more difficult, and was always going to be much more difficult. And the events of the last 24 hours make it probably almost impossible now."

09:06 AM

First person to receive Covid jab calls on public to get vaccinated

Margaret Keenan, who a year ago became the first person to have a Covid-19 jab, has urged people to get a vaccination.

Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first person to have a Covid-19 jab in the UK - Jacob King/PA Wire

The 91-year-old said: "The best Christmas present I could have is being in good health and having had the jab and feeling free from this horrible virus."

The grandmother, who has also had her booster and flu jabs, described being a global name as "wonderful".

08:59 AM

Downing Street Christmas party "bullet to the chest" of bereaved families, say campaigners

Families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic described the latest allegations of a Downing Street party as a "bullet to the chest".

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, told BBC Breakfast the saga was "an example of how the Government have run this from the start: One rule for them and the rest of us have to adhere to different rules."

Dr Ahsan, who said she had been working in north Wales at the time of the mock press conference, said: "Numerous people around the country couldn't spend those precious last few days, hours, minutes with loved ones. It was heartbreaking. In 14 years in the NHS I've never seen anything like it.

"And this latest revelation is just a bullet to the chest, it really is.

"It just demonstrates the lack of regard for the rest of us."

Dr Ahsan said the saga showed why an independent inquiry into the handling of the pandemic was needed "now".

08:56 AM

'Too early' to say how frequently boosters will be needed, says NHS medical director

Professor Stephen Powis said it is "too early" to say how frequently Covid-19 boosters will be needed in future, but stressed that the booster programme is "even more critical" in the face of the Omicron variant.

The NHS England's national medical director told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Well, it's too early to say how frequently boosters might be given in the future. But what we know is that booster dose gives you a much higher level of antibodies in the blood - those are the antibodies that will neutralise the virus."

He said boosters are "really important" because "Omicron may potentially reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, but that can be countered by the booster because that boosts the antibodies and gives you your protection back again. So, even more critical than it was a few weeks ago to get that booster dose".

Prof Powis added: "The key message for everybody: The vaccines do work, they're very effective and the way to make them even more effective is to get that booster dose."