Covid Is Likely to Require Yearly Booster Like Flu Shot, Fauci Says

Covid Is Likely to Require Yearly Booster Like Flu Shot, Fauci Says
Riley Griffin, Jeannie Baumann and Josh Wingrove
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines will largely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines annually to target the dominant variant,” Biden said in a statement. “Just like your annual flu shot, you should get it sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.”

Health officials held a briefing Tuesday after regulators cleared the new generation of coronavirus inoculations and threw open eligibility -- calling on people age 12 and older to get another dose if they haven’t had one in the past two months.

Covid vaccinations will likely shift to an annual injection -- tailored to the latest strains -- for the majority of the population, with more frequent doses offered for higher-risk people, the officials said. The latest version of the vaccine -- the first approved in almost two years -- will be available at pharmacies and doctors’ offices beginning this week.

Read more: Omicron-Targeting Boosters From Moderna, Pfizer Ready for US Use

Still, Anthony Fauci, a Biden Covid adviser who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned that a sharp change in the virus could alter the interval at which doses are deployed.

“If a wild card variant comes in, all bets are off,” Fauci said, referring to the protection currently offered by the modified vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Ashish Jha, who serves as Biden’s Covid czar, said officials expect people to get boosters throughout the fall, in routine doctor visits or at the same time as they receive a flu shot. The modified boosters will be widely available by the end of this week.

Jha called on Congress to allocate new funding to continue the availability of vaccines and treatments to fight the virus. “It is now critical that you step up and provide additional Covid-19 funding so that we can stay ahead of this virus,” Jha said.

(Updates With Biden statement, through first five paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls British PM Truss, reaffirms ‘special relationship’

    President Biden called new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday to congratulate her on her win and to reaffirm the strong ties between the U.S. and the U.K. “The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties,” according to the White House. Truss, the former…

  • White House: People likely to need annual COVID-19 boosters

    Top White House health officials indicated Tuesday that the public is likely to need annual COVID-19 booster shots, making this year’s updated booster similar to an annual flu shot. “It is becoming increasingly clear that, looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a…

  • Covid Zero Throttles China’s Oil Demand Ahead of Key Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil markets are bracing for a rocky few weeks as the government enforces some of the strictest curbs on its citizens since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeAs many

  • Congress returns: 5 things on lawmakers' to-do list ahead of the midterm elections

    Averting a government shutdown tops the list of priorities for Congress when it returns after a month-long August recess for a final push to the midterm elections.

  • FDA clears updated COVID booster vaccines targeting newest omicron variant strain

    Illinois reported 1,990 new COVID cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.

  • Hottest Auto Stock in Asia Surges 84% Thanks to Focus on Asean

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shares have rallied 84% this year, outperforming all Asian peers, spurred by a demand revival for small cars and pickups in Southeast Asia. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stoc

  • Twitter, Elon Musk Attorneys Spar Over Whistleblower Claims At Testy Hearing

    Lawyers for Elon Musk dialed upped the drama in Delaware Chancery Court today, insisting nothing less than “justice and truth” requires a three-week extension to the planned start date of a trial over whether the billionaire Tesla founder must honor his agreement to buy the social media platform. Proceedings are currently set for October 17. […]

  • China Sees Cement Pollution Beating Target With Peak Before 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to reach maximum emissions from its carbon-intensive cement industry before 2023, several years ahead of its national target.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeThe country’s buildi

  • All roads lead to strong U.S. dollar: FX strategists

    The dollar will remain a force to reckon with over the remainder of this year and into the next as U.S. interest rates rise and the economy outperforms its peers, reinforced by its safe-haven appeal when investors choose to worry, according to a Reuters poll. Backed by a strong U.S. economy still creating jobs at a consensus-beating pace, the Federal Reserve has ramped up its fight against inflation by hiking interest rates much quicker than most of its peers. With most outcomes like higher interest rate differentials and safe haven moves expected to favour the dollar, the currency is likely to remain strong for longer.

  • Hedge Funds Swarm Back to Upended Markets With Short, Long Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending much of 2022 playing defense, professional speculators are reasserting themselves with aggressive equity bets on both the short and long side. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock Surg

  • NFL rumors: Trey Lance 'annoyed' in Jimmy Garoppolo pay cut aftermath

    It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.

  • Battered British pound stuck in the fryer for now: Reuters poll

    Britain's struggling currency will not regain its losses against the U.S. dollar anytime soon as steep interest rate increases from the Bank of England fail to offset an expected recession and increased government spending, a Reuters poll found. Liz Truss, appointed prime minister on Tuesday, faces a daunting list of problems, steering Britain through a likely lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses. Adding to the woes of indebted households facing soaring costs, the Bank of England is expected to lift borrowing costs by another bumper 50 basis points next month having already raised Bank Rate from 0.10% to 1.75%.

  • All clear: Mandatory evacuation lifted in Memorial Boulevard area due to gas leak

    Authorities Tuesday dealt with a natural gas leak near South Potomac Street and West Memorial Boulevard.

  • Congress wants more details on latest Ukraine aid request

    Multiple senators on Tuesday said that they want reports and briefings on Joe Biden’s new $13.7 billion funding request for Ukraine.

  • Doctors promote omicron Covid booster with expected fall and winter surge likely, they say

    The medical community believes the new updated Covid vaccines for 12 years old and up, is important as families and school districts work to keep students safe.

  • Rio Tinto Reaches Definitive Agreement to Buy Turquoise Hill

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has reached a definitive agreement to acquire all remaining shares of Turquoise Hill for C$43 per share, after independent directors of the Canadian miner unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favor of the deal.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahe

  • Dr. Fauci says annual COVID-19 booster shots are likely to be needed

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is becoming “increasingly clear” the U.S. is moving towards an annual COVID-19 shot for most people, similar to the annual flu shot.

  • Manchin: Biden’s Student-Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is ‘Excessive’

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) on Tuesday voiced criticism of President Biden’s recent executive order “forgiving” up to $10,000 of federal student-loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

  • Billy Hunter Files $10M Lawsuit Against LeBron James, Drake And More Over 'Intellectual Property Rights' To 'Black Ice'

    LeBron James, Drake, and Future are facing a $10 million lawsuit over the intellectual property rights to the feature documentary “Black Ice.”

  • Ugh, Why Am I So Gassy? Here Are 8 Common Reasons, According to GI Docs

    Passing gas is a fact of life; everyone does it and it would actually be more concerning if someone never passed gas than if they did. But if gassiness is something you’re experiencing more than you feel is normal, it can be a tricky problem to troubleshoot. “Gassiness and bloating are some of the ...