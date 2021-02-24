Covid lockdown: 'My closed hair salons cost me £1,000 a day'

Hellen Ward, co-founder of beauty salon chain Richard Ward, says her debts have been racking up while her salons have been closed due to Covid restrictions.

"We have worked out it's probably £1,000 a day in debt that we have incurred in being closed," she said.

She is part of a campaign calling on the government to cut VAT to help mend the hair and beauty sector's finances.

Hairdressers and nail salons are set to re-open from 12 April along with many other retailers.

But a long period of closure means they, like many businesses, have been racking up debts.

"We urgently need our VAT cut to 5%, the same chop in VAT enjoyed by restaurants and bars since July last year," she told the BBC's Today programme.

Without help to rebuild their finances, businesses may find it preferable to close their doors, she said.

"We employ such a lot of trainees - where will we be in five years' time if we lose those skill sets?" she said.

Like many businesses, hers and others in the beauty trade have received government help, notably in the form of the furlough scheme, which has paid many staff wages while people have been out of work.

"Furlough has been fantastic but it's not free," Ms Ward said. Employers must still make national insurance contributions.

Many beauty companies have been paying full rent during the lockdown, despite making little or no income. Most sales come from treatments rather than products, she said.