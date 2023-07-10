Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer collisions

Travel restrictions and lockdowns during the Covid pandemic had little impact on the numbers of deer killed on Scotland's roads, says a new report.

NatureScot, which monitors collisions between traffic and deer, said this was likely to be because freight was allowed to continued almost as normal.

In the report, the agency said there were about 1,850 incidents a year across Scotland.

The highest number of collisions occur in the Highlands.

Between 2008 and 2021 there were 555 incidents involving vehicles and deer on Highland roads.

Argyll and Bute has the second highest figure - 369 - followed by Dumfries and Galloway with 161.

NatureScot said its most up-to-date figures showed a decrease in collisions in the Highland, likely due to culls of deer to protect woodlands.

Collisions are reported by public and organisations such as Police Scotland and Scottish SPCA.

The peak months for the road hazard are May and June when young deer are looking for their own territories.