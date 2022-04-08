COVID Lull / Cubs Win / Nobel Square 'Avalanche' / Scooter Season
Alert the emergency rooms!
Ride-share scooters are making a comeback in May.
And the rentable electric people movers are here for good. Bring Your Own Helmet.
CBS2's Todd Feurer reports: Chicago To Make Shared Electric Scooters Permanent In May
Starts with a "S". High: 39 Low: 34.
The facade of a vacant building in Nobel Square near the Nelson Algren Fountain fell like an avalanche, sign and all, injuring a 25-year-old woman, who was struck in the head. The unidentified woman was listed in critical condition. (Patch)
The Cubs won their home opener on an otherwise gloomy day in Wrigleyville. That's all this Sox fan has to say about that. Reporter Jordan Basstian details. (MLB)
Fewer people are dying from coronavirus complications. The risk of spreading the virus is "low," Chicago's top doc said. "We have hospitals, big hospitals in Chicago with zero COVID patients right now, and I can't tell you how exciting that is," Dr. Alison Arwady said. (FOX32)
In a very non-dive bar move, owners of the recently revived California Clipper are making an effort to attract customers by booking better bands. They've even upgraded the sound system, Ashok Selvam reports. (Eater)
When parking in Chicago, you've got to watch the signs. An Indiana teenager got who got stopped by cops for being illegally parked near the Maginficent Mile got charged with felonies after officers say they found three three loaded guns, gloves, masks, “burglary tools,” extra license plates and $70,000 cash in the car. (CWB)
For A Good Time, Click:
Star Trek: Mission Chicago at McCormick Place (Noon)
DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim at The Forge (10 p.m.)
Dianne Reeves at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m.)
Claudia Oshry at Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)
An Evening Of Soul w/ Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight at Wintrust Arena (8 p.m.)
Just The Links:
A man was arrested for committing an indecent act on a balcony in South Shore.
Here's how you can celebrate Harold Washington's 100th Birthday in April.
— Mark Konkol
About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."
