COVID Lull / Cubs Win / Nobel Square 'Avalanche' / Scooter Season

Alert the emergency rooms!

Ride-share scooters are making a comeback in May.

And the rentable electric people movers are here for good. Bring Your Own Helmet.

CBS2's Todd Feurer reports: Chicago To Make Shared Electric Scooters Permanent In May

Antonio Cantu/Patch

Starts with a "S". High: 39 Low: 34.



Shoutout to our premier local sponsor:

Thinking of selling your home? Berkshire Hathaway’s new Quick Buy option gives you a guaranteed offer within 24 hours and a close within 14 days. You can accept the offer at any time — and move forward with purchasing your new home or list your home on the market for up to 150 days to get a higher price. It’s the best of both worlds! Contact Ted Widen with Berkshire to learn more: https://tedwiden.bhhschicago.com.

The facade of a vacant building in Nobel Square near the Nelson Algren Fountain fell like an avalanche, sign and all, injuring a 25-year-old woman, who was struck in the head. The unidentified woman was listed in critical condition. (Patch)

The Cubs won their home opener on an otherwise gloomy day in Wrigleyville. That's all this Sox fan has to say about that. Reporter Jordan Basstian details. (MLB)

Fewer people are dying from coronavirus complications. The risk of spreading the virus is "low," Chicago's top doc said. "We have hospitals, big hospitals in Chicago with zero COVID patients right now, and I can't tell you how exciting that is," Dr. Alison Arwady said. (FOX32)

In a very non-dive bar move, owners of the recently revived California Clipper are making an effort to attract customers by booking better bands. They've even upgraded the sound system, Ashok Selvam reports. (Eater)

When parking in Chicago, you've got to watch the signs. An Indiana teenager got who got stopped by cops for being illegally parked near the Maginficent Mile got charged with felonies after officers say they found three three loaded guns, gloves, masks, “burglary tools,” extra license plates and $70,000 cash in the car. (CWB)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

For A Good Time, Click:

Star Trek: Mission Chicago at McCormick Place (Noon)

DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim at The Forge (10 p.m.)

Dianne Reeves at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m.)

Claudia Oshry at Chicago Theate r (8 p.m.)

An Evening Of Soul w/ Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight at Wintrust Arena (8 p.m.)

Gladys Knight. (Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

Just The Links:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

BHHS Chicago Offers Home Sellers New Ways to Sell with QuickBuy® (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Wanted Comic Books & Sportscards (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com

— Mark Konkol

About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch