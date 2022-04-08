COVID Metrics Rising Again In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — After weeks of coronavirus metrics dropping in Delaware County, figures are rising again.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all six of the key coronavirus metrics increased over the past seven days.

Newly reported confirmed cases went up from 151 to 175.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased from 26.6 to 30.9.

Delaware County's positivity rate went from 2.5 percent to 3.2 percent.

Average daily coronavirus specific hospitalizations increased from 11.6 to 12.9.

Additionally, average daily coronavirus patients on ventilators saw a slight increase, from 0 to 0.1

Lastly, the percent of hospital emergency room visits with coronavirus like illnesses increased from 1 percent to 1.4 percent.

To date, Delaware County has seen 95,294 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,864 coronavirus deaths.

Data shows 356,518 people in Delaware County have been fully vaccinated and 82,753 are partially vaccinated.

Among the full vaccinated, 156,062 have received an additional dose, according to the state.

This article originally appeared on the Radnor Patch