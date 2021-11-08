COVID news update with Dr. Neil Winawer
Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to talk about Pfizer's new Coronavirus drug trials and more.
Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to talk about Pfizer's new Coronavirus drug trials and more.
COVID-19 ravaged Heidi Ferrer’s body and soul for more than a year, and in May the “Dawson’s Creek” screenwriter killed herself in Los Angeles. She had lost all hope. “I’m so sorry,” she said in a goodbye video to her husband and son. “I would never do this if I was well. Please understand. Please forgive me.” Her husband, Nick Guthe, a writer and director, wanted to donate her body to science. But the hospital said it was not his decision to make because Ferrer, 50, had signed up to be an organ
After nearly losing his life to COVID-19, Ben Fisher has changed his mind about getting vaccinated against the virus.
Nutritionists and doctors agree that an anti-inflammatory diet based on whole foods can help improve your overall health and well-being. Here's how to try it.
Peripheral neuropathy affects 1-2% of the general population and 7% of those older than 50 years.
Douglas Jantz, 57, a retired middle school teacher from Houston, has been playing tennis since he was 9. He is serious about his game, so he was worried when his knees started to hurt. Eventually, he was diagnosed with osteoarthritis (OA). "Tennis is my favorite sport, so I was very upset," he says. "I was really afraid I would have to give it up."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A cortisone shot and physical therapy d
You’ve started your day with a cup of coffee for as long as you can remember. But maybe the...
At age 41, he's now hitting multiple personal bests in the weight room.
The aftermath of a common BPH procedure led to a severe urinary tract infection and ultimately sepsis for a Lake Worth Beach man.
Prairie Doc columnist Andrew Ellsworth reviews the symptoms of a heart struggling to keep up.
"He fought so hard," his niece and close confidante said. "He would have literally done anything to get better. "
I was stunned to learn that my injured father-in-law was denied a private room — for an unvaccinated patient.
A recurring theme during the pandemic is that we should 'follow the science.' But scientists advising the FDA and CDC have differed repeatedly about booster shots.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesSingapore may be showing us the surprising way the pandemic could end in certain countries: with a surge in cases as the last restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools finally lift, but a wall of immunity that prevents those cases from landing in the hospital—or, worse, the morgue.But there’s a caveat. It might be difficult for countries with big anti-vaccine populations to duplicate Singapore’s approach, the United States include
A nasty cold hit New York City and much of the country this summer. It arrived just when life seemed good again. Or at least when life seemed like it maybe could become good again. It was that halcyon window of summer — after vaccine second doses but before “breakthrough” and “delta variant” had fully entered the lexicon. Remember? When gathering on streets and in warehouses and at bars seemed like it was permissible, maybe even emotionally healthy? When, as this publication put it, “New York Fe
When you think about the various choices you make in life—from navigating relationships and family life to your career—you’re usually considering your own unique needs. So why should your weight-loss journey be...
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.
Vimal Patel tells Men's Health how training with Ultimate Performance Dubai has helped him lose 60 pounds, lower his body fat percentage and build lean muscle.
Readers share their views on home-based health care; immigration; abortion; and Sen. Manchin's questions about Build Back Better bill
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than a year on Sunday, local media said. COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen dramatically throughout Japan as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population. Shigeru Omi, the nation's top health adviser, on Monday sketched out a new scale for measuring the seriousness of coronavirus infections and a tool for predicting the hospital beds that may be needed in a new wave.
Depression remains the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting almost 300 million people, half of whom can't find lasting relief from drugs or therapy. But a new experimental treatment using a fast-acting approach with targeted magnetic stimulation, called SAINT (Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy), has achieved significant success in trials. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.