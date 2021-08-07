COVID news: Garth Brooks mega-concert, KU to hold town hall, Rep. Davids catches virus

Here’s what’s happening in COVID-19 news in Kansas City:

Garth Brooks publicly ponders if concert is ‘right thing’

Country music superstar Garth Brooks addressed concerns about the mass gathering set to unfold Saturday in Arrowhead Stadium during the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, saying he is one of those wondering if having the concert is the right thing to do.

“What happens now with this recent spike, everybody’s kind of, you know, worried about, ‘Are we doing the right thing?’ I’m one of them,” Brooks said during a press briefing Friday. “I’m trying to figure it out as we go.”

Brooks’ concert will still be held despite the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases across the Kansas City metro area. Hospitalizations are rising. Hospital capacity is decreasing. But the concert will still go on as planned as more than 74,500 tickets were sold — a record for an Arrowhead concert.

Vaccines will be offered at Arrowhead for those who have yet to get one.

‘Healthcare crisis’ prompts town hall at KU

The University of Kansas Health System will hold an employee and physician town hall on Monday discussing possible solutions to address a sharp rise in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases have climbed.

The Star obtained an internal document sent to health system employees highlighting some of the concerns felt by area medical professionals.

“We are running out (of) space, and our staff is working long hours,” the document said. “Our patients are sicker than ever. And these patients are not just COVID-19 patients. Our city, state and region are in a healthcare crisis. We are in a place where we have never been, and it is uncomfortable.”

The town hall will give health system employees an opportunity to ask questions, Jill Chadwick, director of University of Kansas Health System’s media relations, told The Star on Friday.

Vaccinated U.S. Rep Davids tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, who is fully vaccinated, said Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She has reported experiencing only mild symptoms.

Davis, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, is one of the latest high-profile examples of a rare breakthrough infection. She was already recovering at home from an unrelated surgery.

“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 PCR test result. My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery,” Davids said in a statement.

Her positive test adds to the number of Kansas City area politicians who have had the virus since the start of the pandemic. Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner had COVID-19 in January, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson contracted it last fall.

The Star’s Aaron Torres, Jonathan Shorman and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.