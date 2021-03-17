Coronavirus latest news: EU regulator expected to announce AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after countries halted rollout

Gareth Davies
·9 min read
The EU's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, finds itself in the hot seat on Thursday when it will decide what to do about blood clot fears over the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab.

A number of countries, including France and Germany, have halted the use of the Oxford vaccine, which experts believe will cost lives.

The Amsterdam-based EMA is expected to back the vaccine, in line with the UK's stance in saying it is safe.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:54 AM

Rollout might be slightly slower due to supply issues

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has conceded the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would be slightly slower than expected because of the supply shortage.

The Housing Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "We are experiencing some supply issues so it does mean the vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we may have hoped but not slower than the target we set ourselves.

"We're going to move forward as quickly as we possibly can but it won't be as fast as we might have hoped for a few weeks but then we have every reason to believe that supply will increase the months of May, June and July."

07:47 AM

Cabinet minister 'dissapointed' by EU threats

The Housing Secretary has been left "surprised and dissapointed" by the EU's theat to block vaccine exports to the UK.

Watch his interview on Sky News below.

07:43 AM

Supply issue due to international imports, minister hints

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has suggested the issue with vaccine supply is due to doses being imported from abroad and did not deny a reported problem with supply from India.

The Housing Secretary told Sky News: "We're sourcing vaccines from all over the world and we're experiencing, occasionally, some issues and that has led to issue with some supply in the coming weeks."

But asked about supply from India after a reported delay in the delivery of five million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India, he said: "I'm not going to get into the specific contracts we have with different manufacturers. We're sourcing vaccines from many countries all over the world.

"It's a very complex international supply chain and that does mean occasionally we will experience issues and that's what we've experienced right now."

07:41 AM

'Nobody who has an appointment should be concerned'

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said "nobody who has an appointment should be concerned" amid a temporary shortage of vaccine supply.

The Housing Secretary told Sky News: "We do think there are going to be some supply issues in the weeks ahead but this isn't anything that people should be worried about, we're still on course to meet our targets.

"Nobody who has an appointment should be concerned, you're still going to get your second vaccine, all those appointments will be honoured.

"But we always said right from the beginning that a new manufacturing process would have its lumps and bumps, that has been the case in the past and I'm sure it will be in the future."

07:36 AM

'No reason to believe' roadmap could be delayed, says minister

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said there is "no reason to believe" the road map to easing the lockdown will be delayed by the shortage in vaccine supplies.

The Housing Secretary told Sky News: "There's no reason to believe the road map is affected by this temporary shortage in supply.

"There's no concern that we are off course on the road map."

07:29 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Mar 18.

dt
dt

06:29 AM

05:37 AM

Covid reinfection more common for over 65s

Most people who have had coronavirus are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but those aged 65 and over are more prone to reinfection, new research suggests.

Large-scale assessment of reinfection rates in Denmark in 2020 confirms that only a small proportion of people (0.65%) returned a positive PCR test twice.

However, while prior infection gave those under the age of 65 years around 80% protection against reinfection, for people aged 65 and older it only gave 47% protection, indicating that they are more likely to catch Covid-19 again.

According to the study published in The Lancet, the researchers detected no evidence that protection against reinfection declined within a six-month follow-up period.

Dr Steen Ethelberg, from the Statens Serum Institut, Denmark, said:

"Our study confirms what a number of others appeared to suggest: reinfection with Covid-19 is rare in younger, healthy people, but the elderly are at greater risk of catching it again."Since older people are also more likely to experience severe disease symptoms, and sadly die, our findings make clear how important it is to implement policies to protect the elderly during the pandemic.

03:59 AM

'Do not resuscitate' orders 'imposed' on care home residents

Blanket "do not resuscitate" orders have been imposed on care home residents without their consent during the Covid pandemic, the care watchdog has been told as it warned that the "potentially unlawful" practice may still be going on.

More than 500 residents were made subject to such orders, according to a survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), although the true number is likely to be much higher because the majority of care providers did not respond.

Blanket do not attempt cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions were also imposed on people with learning disabilities "who are not near the end of their lives", the report said, showing a "concerning disregard for disabled people".

The CQC also discovered a surge in overall DNACPR orders in place in nursing homes, where the number of residents subject to them leapt from 74 per cent to 92 per cent after mid-March last year. The regulator's damning report could now trigger a raft of legal cases brought by the relatives of people who died.

Read more: Care home residents put on 'do not resuscitate' orders without consent

The UK has one of the highest share of deaths amongst its care home residents
The UK has one of the highest share of deaths amongst its care home residents

03:38 AM

Tanzania's Covid-sceptic president dies

Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday that Mr Magufuli died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. She said burial arrangements were under way and announced 14 days of mourning and the flying of flags at half-mast. State television broadcast mournful and religious songs.

Mr Magufuli, had not been seen in public since Feb 27, sparking rumours that he had contracted Covid-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill amid reports that he had flown to Kenya for treatment for the virus.

Read more: John Magufuli: Tanzania's president and coronavirus sceptic dies aged 61

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks - REUTERS
Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks - REUTERS

02:41 AM

