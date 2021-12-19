New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron -Fauci

U.S. President Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team about the Omicron Variant at the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Omicron virus is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches, making COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots more crucial than ever for traveling Americans, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

Omicron has been found through testing in 43 out of 50 U.S. states https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/omicron-variant.html and around 90 countries so far after first being identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in late November.

The number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-cases-doubling-15-3-days-areas-with-local-spread-who-2021-12-18 in areas with community transmission and is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

"It is just, you know, raging through the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on NBC's "Meet the Press."

The impact of the virus is spreading across the United States, with hospitalizations jumping, sports games being rescheduled and entertainment venues canceling shows.

Since the start of the month, both U.S. COVID cases and deaths have risen about 50% and the number of hospitalized COVID patients climbed 26%, according to a Reuters tally https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.

President Joe Biden planned to give a speech on Tuesday about the fast-spreading variant and plans to combat it, hammering home his message to unvaccinated Americans to get a shot and for those who are vaccinated to get a booster.

Part of Biden's plan is to focus on increased testing, Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

"We've got to do better," he said. "We really need to flood the system with testing. We need to have tests available for anyone who wants them."

Fauci urged Americans who are traveling during the holidays to get a booster, wear masks and avoid crowded public spaces to help slow the spread of Omicron.

Traveling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people, Fauci said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

"We are going to see breakthrough infection - there is no doubt about that," Fauci said.

A booster shot greatly increases protection against a severe illness from an Omicron infection, Fauci said.

The Omicron variant will likely overcome Delta as the dominant variant in the United States, he added.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by John Stonestreet and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Threat of Omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, U.S

    The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period loomed over several European countries as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads quickly. In the United States, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci urged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-omicron-variant-raging-through-world-traveling-increases-risk-fauci-2021-12-19 people travelling over the holidays to get booster shots and always wear masks in crowded public spaces. He described Omicron as "raging through the world," and said travelling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people.

  • Fox News Host Advises Viewers Against Boosters as COVID Rages

    As the Omicron variant rips through the country and New York City experiences a record surge in COVID-19 cases headed into the holidays, public health officials have one big message for all Americans over 16 years old: Get your booster right now.But Fox News viewers got a very different message when they tuned in to The Five on Friday afternoon. According to the channel’s self-described comedy host, you’re better off with “nature’s vaccination.”“If you urge a booster for Omicron, does that mean

  • Fauci: Omicron ‘raging through the world’ and travel increases Covid risks

    Chief White House medical adviser: breakthroughs will happen22,000 new cases but New York says hospitals can copeHarris: White House did not see Omicron coming A mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic in Manhattan. In New York, authorities said 22,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, eclipsing the previous record since testing became widely available. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has “extraordinary spreading capabilities”, the US government’s top infe

  • Fauci: We did not anticipate extent of omicron's mutations

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that while officials anticipated new coronavirus variants, they did not anticipate the extent of omicron's mutations."We definitely saw variants coming. I think ... what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions in omicron, which is really unprecedented," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union.""It kind of came out of...

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: 'I can't vote for it'

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the bill and that now, after five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.” The White House had no immediate comment.

  • Shoppers hit the stores before Christmas with concerns in mind

    One of this season's hottest gifts? At-home COVID tests. One CVS in Marin County say they sold out of about 1500 tests in less than 24 hours.

  • Cream cheese shortage? Kraft's Philadelphia Cream Cheese to pay $20 to replace Christmas cheesecake

    Kraft Heinz Philadelphia Cream Cheese will reimburse consumers battling the cream cheese shortage $20 in its "Spread the Feeling" offer.

  • Fauci pushes new word for 'mandates,' admits changing 'fully vaccinated' definition 'certainly on the table'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the possibility of changing the definition for fully vaccinated is "certainly on the table" as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the omicron variant.

  • NY governor plans to add booster shot to definition of 'fully vaccinated'

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced during a press conference on Thursday that she is planning to introduce legislation that includes a booster shot within the definition of being "fully vaccinated."While the Democratic governor noted that the legislation needed to be more fleshed out and required more data to be collected, she signaled the change would happen eventually, saying that "at some point, we have to determine that fully...

  • The secretive prisons that keep migrants out of Europe

    Tired of migrants arriving from Africa, the E.U. has created a shadow immigration system that captures them before they reach its shores, and sends them to brutal Libyan detention centers run by militias.

  • Health officials recommend COVID-19 booster shots as omicron variant spreads nationally

    Studies show that omicron may evade the antibody protection provided by vaccines.

  • Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda

    "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," the senator said

  • Op-Ed: So you want to write a COVID novel? Here's an idea — don't

    I predict that a great outpouring of wonderful pandemic novels, poems, plays and screenplays is unlikely.

  • Fauci urges Americans to stay 'prudent' as omicron 'something to be reckoned with'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the omicron variant has overtaken all other COVID-19 mutations and is "something to be reckoned with," but said Americans should be able to gather with family for the holidays if they stay "prudent." Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House chief medical adviser, added that the omicron variant has an "extraordinary capability" of transmitting from one person to another as it rapidly spreads across the country.

  • UK health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas

    Britain's health minister Sajid Javid declined on Sunday to rule out the chance of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying the spread of the Omicron variant was a very fast moving situation. Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday, which government advisors said could be just the tip of the iceberg. Asked whether he could rule out restrictions before Christmas, Javid told BBC Television: "We are assessing the situation, it is very fast moving."

  • The SNL Christmas Episode That Wasn’t

    With most of the cast and crew sidelined due to COVID, Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, and Kenan Thompson presented an ad-hoc clips episode. The SNL Christmas Episode That Wasn’t Jesse Hassenger

  • Sudan coup: Thousands protest on uprising anniversary

    Demonstrations around the country demand an end to military rule, following a coup in October.

  • Robert F Kennedy Jr admits invite to his holiday party asked for people to be vaccinated or tested for Covid

    ‘I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,’ vaccine sceptic says

  • Mitch McConnell surveys tornado damage in home state of Kentucky

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell started his tour through western Kentucky on Friday to meet with local leaders and residents in the storm-ravaged state he's represented in Congress for 36 years. "It is still difficult to comprehend the vast scope of this storm," McConnell said on the Senate floor earlier this week. "This is the worst storm to hit Kentucky in my lifetime."

  • Missionaries return home after Haiti kidnapping

    The 12 remaining hostages kidnapped by a criminal gang in Haiti are back on American soil, flown to safety by the Coast Guard. They're the last of a group of 17 people, including five children, who were captured two months ago. Manuel Bojorquez reports.