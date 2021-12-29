Covid, online learning: New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories

New Yorkers burn pieces of paper with their worst memories of 2021 written on them on "Good riddance Day" at Times Square. Covid-19 was a popular theme, with people wishing to say goodbye to virtual learning and quarantines.

