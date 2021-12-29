Covid, online learning: New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories

Quartz

The US is going through yet another surge in covid-19 cases, this time amidst a shortage of healthcare workers that could drive hospitals and clinics to a breaking point. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than half a million healthcare workers have left their jobs because of burnout, poor working conditions, and a sense of not receiving enough protection and appreciation. “Every [healthcare] institution I know has had countless healthcare workers who contracted covid over the last couple of weeks, more than I’ve seen in this entire pandemic,” says Shikha Jain, CEO of Impact, an advocacy organization for healthcare workers.