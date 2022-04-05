COVID outbreak 'extremely grim' as Shanghai extends lockdown

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.

Director of Shanghai's working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level."

“The situation is extremely grim," Gu said.

China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city, including 2,000 from the military, and is mass testing residents, some of whom have been locked down for weeks.

Most of eastern Shanghai, which was supposed to reopen last Friday, remained locked down along with the western half of the city.

Shanghai recorded another 13,354 cases on Monday — the vast majority of them asymptomatic — bringing the city's total to more than 73,000 since the latest wave of infections began last month. No deaths have been ascribed to the outbreak driven by the omicron BA.2 variant, which is much more infectious but also less lethal than the previous delta strain.

A separate outbreak continues to rage in the northeastern province of Jilin and the capital Beijing also saw an additional nine cases, just one of them asymptomatic. Workers shut down an entire shopping center in the city where a case had been detected.

While China's vaccination rate hovers around 90%, its domestically produced inactivated virus vaccines are seen as weaker than the mRNA vaccines such as those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are used abroad, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macao. Vaccination rates among the elderly are also much lower than the population at large, with only around half of those over 80 fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, complaints have arisen in Shanghai over difficulties obtaining food and daily necessities, and shortages of medical workers, volunteers and beds in isolation wards where tens of thousands are being kept for observation.

Shanghai has converted an exhibition hall and other facilities into massive isolation centers where people with mild or no symptoms are housed in a sea of beds separated by temporary partitions.

Public outrage has been fueled by reports and video clips posted on the internet documenting the death of a nurse who was denied admittance to her own hospital under COVID-19 restrictions, and infant children separated from their parents.

Circulation of footage showing multiple infants kept in cots prompted the city’s Public Health Clinical Center to issue a statement saying the children were being well looked after and had been in the process of being moved to a new facility when the footage was taken.

At a virtual town hall Monday, the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai warned of possible family separations amid the lockdown, but said it had an “extremely limited ability” to intervene in such cases.

Concern is growing about the potential economic impact on China’s financial capital, also a major shipping and manufacturing center. Most public transport has been suspended and non-essential businesses closed, although airports and train stations remain open and the city’s port and some major industries such as car plants continue to operate.

International events in the city have been canceled and three out of five foreign companies with operations in Shanghai say they have cut this year’s sales forecasts, according to a survey conducted last week by the American Chamber of Commerce. One-third of the 120 companies that responded to the survey said they have delayed investments.

Despite those concerns and growing public frustration, China says it is sticking to its hardline “zero-tolerance" approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts.

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday. The city began its two-stage lockdown on March 28, initially in Shanghai's eastern districts and later expanded to cover the whole city. The country sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out tests on Monday, in one of the country's biggest-ever public health responses.

  • Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases

    The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new COVID-19 cases surge to more than 13,000, with no end to the lockdown yet in sight. After originally taking a more piecemeal approach aimed at minimising economic disruptions, Shanghai imposed a two-stage lockdown last week as authorities struggled to contain what had become the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was originally set to end on Tuesday in the city's western districts, but has now been extended until further notice.

  • Rick Caruso said no one feels safe in Los Angeles. Here's what residents say

    Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso said at a recent debate that Angelenos are 'are scared to walk out their doors' because of crime. Not everyone agrees.

  • 10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak

    China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 from the military, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading outbreak in its largest city under its zero-COVID strategy. Shanghai was conducting a mass testing of its 25 million residents Monday as what was announced as a two-phase lockdown entered its second week. Most of eastern Shanghai, which was supposed to re-open last Friday, remained locked down along with the western half of the city.

  • Easter delays for UK travelers as COVID cancels flights

    British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend, while British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled Monday were due to pandemic-related problems. Several of the British Airways cancellations were made at the last minute due to staff calling in sick, and about 25 others were a result of a decision taken in recent weeks to reduce its overall flight schedule.

  • U.S. expects Russia to redeploy troops to eastern Ukraine

    STORY: “At this juncture we believe Russia is revising its war aims” to focus on “eastern and parts of southern Ukraine rather than target most of the territory," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.Sullivan said the Biden administration would announce fresh military assistance for Ukraine in the coming days and stressed that further sanctions against Russian energy are also on the table in talks with European allies.Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, is Europe's bloodiest since World War Two. Russia calls it a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians.Sullivan warned the next phase may be protracted with Russian troops outnumbering Ukraine's. He described as tragic and shocking images that emerging from Bucha, a town recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russian forces regroup.

  • Exactly How I'd Invest $5,000 If I Had to Start From Scratch Today

    If I were beginning with $5,000, I'd choose a single investment with a history of delivering steady returns.

  • SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments

    April is quickly approaching, and many families are looking for their fourth SNAP benefit payment of the year. See: Why Doesn't Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps? Find: Does Aldi Accept...

  • Trend Alert: Naked Dresses and Sheer Looks Are Dominating the Grammys Red Carpet

    Naked dresses and sheer looks are taking over the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet. From Doja Cat to Rachel Zegler, we've rounded up all the skin-baring ensembles.

  • Vladimir Putin signs up 130,000 new conscripts and redeploys forces in Georgia as Ukraine invasion stalls

    The number is ’unusually high’ leading intelligence chiefs to believe some will be sent to the war in Ukraine

  • Jeff Bezos’ worlds collide: Amazon and AWS join Blue Origin on Orbital Reef space station team

    Amazon and its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, say they’re joining forces with another company founded by Jeff Bezos to support the development of a commercial space station known as Orbital Reef. Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is one of the leaders of the Orbital Reef project, along with Colorado-based Sierra Space. Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University are also part of the consortium. Last December, Orbital Reef won a $130 million award from N

  • Easter flight cancellations to continue for days

    At least 60 easyJet flights are to be scrapped on Tuesday due to a high level of staff absence.

  • Australia urges Vietnam to free jailed democracy supporter

    The Australian government is urging Vietnam to free on health grounds a 72-year-old Vietnamese-born Australian serving a 12-year prison sentence for supporting a pro-democracy group. A court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced Chau Van Kham in 2019 on terrorism convictions related to his support for democracy group Viet Tan. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had argued for Kham’s release in a conversation with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hanoi last year and in a phone call with Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn last week.

  • 'Lifesaving gift': 8-month-old with rare disease receives new heart after waiting 218 days

    After being on the waitlist for 218 days, 8-month-old Elodie Carmen Baker received a new heart at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago March 27.

  • Surreal photos show Shanghai, a financial hub of 26 million, turn into a ghost town amid mass Covid lockdown

    Shanghai under lockdown is equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, and San Diego all being under lockdown at the same time.

  • Paris Hilton Wore The Princess Version Of A Naked Dress At The Grammys

    Paris Hilton stepped out on the Las Vegas carpet covered in jewels. The DJ and heiress wore a sheer cape dress adorned with silver gems.

  • Sri Lanka MPs leave Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led coalition

    More than 40 aligned with Mr Rajapaksa's coalition say they will independently represent themselves.

  • At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in downtown Sacramento mass shooting

    Sacramento police investigate shooting that has left 6 dead and at least 12 wounded. CBS Sacramento's Steve Large reports.

  • Inside China’s Exhausting Effort to Quash Its Worst Covid Wave

    A first-hand look at China's zero-Covid approach reveals cracks that may make the policy futile.

  • Live updates | German president admits mistakes with Russia

    Germany’s president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.