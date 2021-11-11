New COVID outbreak reported at Middleton Jail

Nov. 11—MIDDLETON — There is a new COVID outbreak at Middleton Jail, with 57 prisoners and eight employees testing positive for the virus in the past two days, a jail spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Judges and lawyers in the area's courts said they were told on Wednesday that the jail was not bringing people in custody to county courthouses due to the outbreak, though a jail spokeswoman said prisoners who test negative will be brought to court.

The development comes as Massachusetts and some other states have seen an uptick in positive tests. Statewide, the positive rate is 1.9%; in Essex County, the figure is 4%.

Figures provided to a special master overseeing the state correctional system's response to the pandemic show that as of the most recent report there were 1,007 people in custody in Essex County, suggesting that the positive rate inside the jail is between 5% and 6%.

While 75% of Essex County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, the percentage of vaccinated prisoners is lower, at 68%, according to the jail's spokeswoman, Gretchen Grosky.

Among the employees who tested positive, just three of the eight had reported being vaccinated. Grosky said at least 60% of the jail's 700 employees have reported being vaccinated.

The outbreak also comes as public employee unions, including those representing state police and state prison correctional officers, have gone to court to challenge Gov. Charlie Baker's order that they be vaccinated.

Grosky said the department is an independent entity that is not subject to the mandate, but said "we expect to launch mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated employees very soon."

"We certainly have considered a mandatory vaccine mandate for all employees and vendors, but as a department we are critically understaffed when it comes to correctional officers and health care staff," Grosky said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, 58% of the inmates who tested positive had reported being vaccinated or had received vaccinations in custody.

Grosky said the majority of positive cases are asymptomatic, and that others have experienced mild symptoms.

"As always, those who want the vaccine will receive the vaccine," she said in a statement.

Grosky also stressed efforts the jail has made to vaccinate as many prisoners as possible, sanitize the facility, and allow for video and phone visitation between people in custody and family and friends.

Public visitation was suspended at the beginning of August. In a posting on its website in September, the jail cited concerns about an uptick in cases in the community.

As of the most recent report to the Supreme Judicial Court, which was dated Oct. 15, three prisoners, three correctional officers and two staff members were positive for COVID-19, suggesting that the spike in cases happened quickly.

The jail had experienced significant outbreaks last year, prior to the availability of vaccines, in October and December. One inmate with other health issues died last year.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis