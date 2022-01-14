COVID outbreak at SLO County Jail sickens dozens of inmates and staff

The San Luis Obispo County Jail is experiencing a major outbreak of coronavirus among its inmates and custody personnel.

On Thursday, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 59 inmates and 23 custody personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 26.

The Sheriff’s Office says the surge in cases is “similar to what the community, the state and the nation are experiencing at this time.”

No inmates have been hospitalized for COVID-related issued during this time, according to the release, and most symptoms are reported as mild.

Staff at the jail are working with healthcare partners as well as San Luis Obispo County Public Health to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the facility, according to the release.

Some of the measures they are taking include testing all inmates as they enter the jail, offering vaccinations to inmates and staff, isolating inmates who test positive, quarantining those who have been exposed and offering video visitation and video court for the inmates.

They have also reduced the number of nonessential workers, volunteers and visitors coming to the jail to lower the risk of spread and are requiring all staff and inmates to wear masks.

Jail staff will also now be tested weekly for coronavirus, regardless of workers’ vaccination status, according to the release.