Covid: Fears of 'impending doom' in Pakistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abid Hussain - BBC Urdu, Islamabad
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For Mahwish Bhatti, choosing a private laboratory to be vaccinated against the coronavirus was a last resort.

"I was desperate. I panicked," the 35-year-old from Lahore, Pakistan, told the BBC over the phone. "My mother was still waiting for her second dose of the vaccine, so I thought my turn would never come. I thought to myself, I will just buy whatever vaccine is available."

Bhatti, who lost her job recently, had to pay more than 12,000 rupees ($78; £56) to a private lab from her personal savings to get the Russian-made Sputnik V jab. She laughingly adds: "I did get one jab of vaccines, but also one jab to my wallet."

But the decision may yet turn out to be one of the best she has ever made. Bhatti is now among the less than 2% of the country to receive a dose so far - able to skip the long line by paying a price out of reach to many Pakistanis.

And now cases are on the rise, hitting record highs this week. The funeral pyres burning just across the border in India are a stark reminder of just how quickly matters can escalate when it comes to Covid.

Already Pakistan has seen active cases go from as low as 16,000 in the first week of March, to more than 140,000 new cases in April alone, as well as over 3,000 deaths - making it the worst month since the pandemic began.

pakistan covid overview
pakistan covid overview

Official data reveals that bed capacity in the intensive care units (ICUs) of Lahore's major public and private hospitals reached more than 93% on 28 April, while some of the major cities in the largest and worst-hit province, Punjab, are seeing over 80% utilisation of ventilators and beds with oxygen.

Should the number of infections continue to grow, Pakistan may not just be facing a shortage of beds. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar pointed out the country was already using 90% of its oxygen supply, with more than 80% already going towards healthcare needs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned Pakistan - with less than one doctor per 963 people - could be headed for disaster.

How did Pakistan get here?

One of the key drivers which led Pakistan to this stage was the arrival of the UK variant, as confirmed by Umar during second week of March. He later declared it to be more dangerous than the original strain.

But the variant has collided with something else: apathy.

"After the second wave, people thought this is it, it's over," says Dr Seemi Jamali, executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), one of Karachi's largest public hospitals.

"There was barely anybody following standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as mask-wearing and maintaining social-distancing. Even in the hospitals, people are just not careful."

Indeed, Pakistan came out of both its first and second waves relatively unscathed. The first surge came during May and June last year, but flattened within a few weeks. A second wave emerged around mid-September, and lasted until late February.

More than 800,000 people have been infected since the first Covid-19 patient was identified in Pakistan in February last year, with more than 17,000 deaths over the following 14 months. But in a country of more than 216 million people, the absolute numbers don't amount to much.

The problem is no one is quite sure how Pakistan avoided being badly hit initially. Dr Jamali suggests "luck" played a role. Others have different ideas.

Muslim devotees break their Iftar fast along a road during the Holy month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi on April 28, 2021.
Large groups are still meeting despite rising cases

"To be honest, we are still not sure why our first wave was relatively short-lived," said Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood, section head for infectious diseases at Karachi's Aga Khan University Hospital (AKU).

"In retrospect it may have been because of very stringent lockdowns that were instituted early on, amongst other factors."

But the prime minister is not keen on another lockdown. Khan said as much in late April, explaining he doesn't want to take any steps which will cause strife for daily wagers and the labouring class.

However, he did leave the possibility open "if our circumstances become the same as India".

Avoiding 'impending doom'

But Pakistan's provinces, which have taken decisions on their own since the pandemic started, may yet take things into their own hands.

After a strict two-week national lockdown last March, the governments, both federal and provincial, moved to "smart" or "micro" lockdowns, focusing solely on areas which were more severely affected, a tactic which remains popular - although critics remain unconvinced of their effectiveness.

For Dr Jamali, delaying a lockdown - even with the extra measures like closing schools, making restaurants takeaway only and calling in the army to enforce mask wearing and social distancing - is unacceptable.

A view of a sealed market, that violated the COVID-19 SOPs during smart lockdown, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 April 2021
Rules are being more strictly enforced as cases rise, but no lockdown has been ordered

"It is my personal view that strict measures have to be taken. They need to go for a big lockdown and lay down a marker. Merely threatening with a lockdown is not going to work because people have become defiant. The government needs to show its writ for the greater good of the country."

"We still haven't stopped gatherings such as weddings and functions that are causing the spread of this disease," adds Dr Naseem Ali Sheikh, lead for Covid-19 response in Lahore's Hameed Latif Hospital.

"With Eid approaching, the masses are on the streets, and no one is ensuring precautions. Just setting laws is not sufficient, enforcing them is essential to avoid the impending doom."

There is, of course, another way to control the virus: vaccinations.

However, plans to vaccinate to 50% of the total adult population by the end of this year seem miles away.

According to Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khan for Health, Pakistan has given just over two million doses since the vaccination drive began on 2 February.

That amounts to 0.95 doses per hundred people. India, which began its vaccination programme in January, has managed to give out over 144 million doses, roughly 10.5 doses per hundred people.

People gather to receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021
A packed vaccination centre in Karachi

Pakistan has also so far secured just 18 million doses, of which the country has received only just over five million doses, Dr. Sultan said. According to data compiled by the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre, the country requires at least 86 million doses.

The Economist Intelligence Unit says in its report that Pakistan will only achieve widespread vaccination - which means 60-70% of its adult population - by early 2023.

Dr Jamali of JPMC believes that disinformation and fatalistic attitudes towards vaccines are playing a role in slowing down the programme. However, she also adds that the "vaccine procurement process by the government has been very slow".

On the other hand, Dr Sheikh says that while the government has managed to pursue an effective vaccination campaign with an easy-to-understand process for registration and vaccination, it isn't sufficient.

"This is unfortunately not enough as the majority of our population does not understand the concept and purpose of vaccination. The campaign needs to include awareness and along with it, more strict SOPs need to be ensured," he tells the BBC.

For Mahwish Bhatti, despite receiving her second jab of the Sputnik V vaccine recently, there isn't much light at the end of the tunnel.

"The rollout process is so slow. I sometimes wonder when my age group's turn to get vaccinated will come. I was perhaps lucky enough to purchase doses for myself, but what about a common man, a daily wager? They don't have this much spare. How will they get it if there is no vaccine?"

Additional reporting by Benazir Shah, a Lahore-based journalist.

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri man breaks gar record while fishing in favorite spot of friend who just died

    After learning his friend died, a Missouri man caught a record-breaking fish in his honor.

  • The COVID-19 death toll in India could be up to 10 times higher than the official 200,000 figure, experts say

    India's morgues are so overwhelmed that bodies have had to be cremated in makeshift pyres in parking lots.

  • Donald Trump is set to receive a $617 million windfall, along with Vornado Realty Trust, from a property refinancing deal, reports say

    As part of a $1.2 billion bond sale and refinancing, Vornado Realty Trust and The Trump Organization were set to get $617 million, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trump is 'fixated' and talks 'constantly' about Arizona election recount, allies say

    Trump asks aides multiple times a day about the vote recount that is currently underway in Maricopa County, according to The Washington Post.

  • Chopper's Politics: Could the Hartlepool by-election see another brick in the Blue Wall?

    Was the last general election the start of an enduring rewiring of British politics? To answer that, look first to Hartlepool, where voters will be deciding their next MP on Thursday. It’s a seat never before held by the Tories, and it’ll provide the first hint of whether the fall of the Red Wall in 2019 was merely a temporary, Brexit-driven hiccup for Labour. So The Telegraph’s chief political correspondent, Christopher Hope jumps on a train to meet co-chair of the Conservative party Amanda Milling, to find out why she believes the opposition has taken the area for granted, whether a candidate from Yorkshire is truly the best person to take the seat, and why she’s confident the Downing Street refurbishment row hasn’t stretched beyond “the Westminster bubble”. Listen to Chopper's Politics, The Telegraph's weekly political podcast, for free using the audio player above, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

  • 'Treated with particular cruelty': Minnesota attorney general requests severe sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd killing

    Prosecutors filed paperwork Friday asking that Derek Chauvin be given a more severe prison sentence in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that the former Minneapolis police officer inflicted torturous deadly methods as Floyd pleaded for his life.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • We’ve survived the worst year of our lives. Let’s not lose our minds over a hot dog.

    It was my first real day back in the world, and my first baseball game in almost two years. We should have been grateful, but we got frustrated.

  • NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter a surprise second mission on Mars

    Ingenuity's flights have gone so well that NASA has completely changed its plans. The helicopter gets at least another month to test new capabilities.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • Amal Clooney files lawsuit against senior IS enslaver in pursuit of elusive justice for Yazidis

    Amal Clooney has launched a lawsuit on behalf of five Yazidi women against the most senior female member of the Islamic State in a bid to get justice that has so far eluded the minority. The women were raped and enslaved by IS fighters after being captured from the Yazidis' homeland in northern Iraq in 2014. The civil suit, the first case of its kind in the US, was filed this week at the US District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia against Nisreen Assad Ibrahim Bahar, also known as “Umm Sayyaf”, who is accused of holding the five woman as slaves in her home in Syria. Umm Sayyaf was captured in 2015 by US Delta Force soldiers on the mission where they killed her husband, top IS financier Abu Sayyaf, and is currently being held by Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

  • Covid: Australians could face jail or fines if they return from India

    Australia makes it temporarily illegal to return from India, which is being ravaged by Covid-19.

  • Newsmax settles a defamation lawsuit from a Dominion executive at the center of election conspiracy theories and issues an apology

    Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer went into hiding because of death threats following conspiracy theories that he rigged the election.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Boris Johnson prepared to take SNP to Supreme Court to stop second independence referendum

    Boris Johnson is prepared to take the SNP to the Supreme Court to stop the party unilaterally holding a second Scottish independence referendum should it win next week’s Holyrood elections. The Government has legal advice dating back to 2011 that argues the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a binding independence referendum without the UK Parliament's approval. Government advisers are gearing up to deploy a “not now” argument to any request for a referendum, pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic that the country is still facing. But they believe that position can hold for years, given the point of total recovery – on everything from the economy to court backlogs and education – is impossible to predict. Mr Johnson’s Government is getting ready not just to reject a request for permission to hold “indyref2” but also to enter a court battle should the SNP then attempt to hold a unilateral vote. A UK government source said: “If it comes to that, if those are the cards they play, I don’t think the UK Government can sit back and do nothing.” The planning comes with UK government ministers and advisers awaiting the results of Thursday’s Scottish Parliament elections with trepidation.

  • 5 people accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her pets have been arrested, LAPD says

    Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot and injured in Los Angeles in February.

  • Feds Had Backup Plan to Arrest and Charge Derek Chauvin All Along: Report

    The Justice Department reportedly had a contingency plan to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case he was found not guilty for the murder of George Floyd, and will move ahead with charges of civil rights violations against Chauvin and the three other ex-cops involved in Floyd’s death. According to sources who spoke to the Minneapolis Tribune, prosecutors out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota and the Justice Department have been building out their own criminal case in private before a grand jury. If the jury of 23 votes to indict, Chauvin and the others — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — will face new charges in federal court. For Chauvin, the case not only relates to his involvement in Floyd’s death, but also to a 2017 incident in which the former cop allegedly hit a 14-year-old repeatedly with his flashlight while arresting him, and subsequently knelt on his back while the teenager complained that he could not breathe. Federal authorities also developed a plan to file a criminal complaint and take Chauvin into custody at the courthouse in the case of a mistrial or a not-guilty verdict, sources told the paper. Earlier this month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after a little over ten hours of jury deliberation, and now faces sentencing of up to 40 years in prison. The New York Times reported Thursday that eleven of the 12 jurors were immediately ready to convict Chauvin. One day after the verdict, the Justice Department announced that it will be conducting a civil investigation into the Minneapolis police department to determine if it “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos threw her wedding ring out a window during their first year of marriage and it was a 'defining moment'

    During a conversation on the "Double Date" podcast, Ripa and Consuelos recalled a pivotal moment early on in their relationship.