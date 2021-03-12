Covid pandemic: Biden to order all US adults be eligible for vaccine

Mr Biden is set to announce the move during a speech on Thursday evening

President Joe Biden is set to order US states to make all adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.

He is set to announce the move during a speech on Thursday evening.

Current measures in place to prioritise people by age or underlying health conditions will be removed, officials told US media before the speech.

The number of places where people can be vaccinated will be increased with veterinarians and dentists also allowed to vaccinate people.

The speech will take place just hours after the president signed a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) economic relief bill that marks an early legislative victory for his administration.

The president is also due to say that Americans could be able to hold small gatherings to celebrate Independence Day on 4 July, but only if people adhere to social distancing measures and get vaccinated. The gatherings would also have to be held outside.

"He will put the nation on a path to get closer to normal by July 4th," a senior administration official said.

What does the bill include?

The bill includes $1,400 payments, an extension of jobless benefits, and a child tax credit that is expected to lift millions out of poverty. The stimulus payments are set to begin this month.

It also allocates $350bn to state and local governments, some $130bn to school reopening, $49bn for expanded Covid-19 testing and research, as well as $14bn for vaccine distribution.

Mr Biden said the relief package will rebuild "the backbone of this country".

The spending bill, one of the largest in US history, passed Congress without a single Republican supporter.

The pandemic has left more than 529,00 people dead in the US and infected over 29 million.

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Joe Biden was originally expected to sign the ambitiously named "American Recovery Plan Act" at the White House on Friday. Instead the final step in enacting the president's first significant piece of legislation was moved up to Thursday afternoon.

An official ceremony is still planned for Friday, but the scheduling change reveals an administration anxious to get busy selling the American people on the benefits of this massive and multifaceted piece of government spending.

This - and Biden's address to the nation Thursday night - are the opening gun of a two-week public-relations blitz, including presidential travel, to highlight the legislation. It shouldn't be too hard a sell, as opinion polls indicate widespread support for the law even among Republican voters.

What Biden and the Democrats don't want is a repeat of the 2009 Great Recession relief bill passed under President Barack Obama. Many in the party believe that Democrats did not claim enough credit for the law's benefits - and that voters had forgotten about their efforts when they cast their ballots in the 2010 congressional mid-term elections (and roundly voted Democrats out of office).

Biden, as vice-president, had a front-row seat for that debacle. His actions as president suggest he hasn't forgotten it.