In his televised State of the Nation Address on November 30, 2021, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta wrongly claimed that the country’s economy grew by 0.3 percent in 2020. This is false; official data show that the economy actually shrunk by the same margin.In his speech, Kenyatta praised his government for the country’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.“In this regard, while most economies in the world shrunk, Kenya’s economy grew at 0.3 percent during the 2020 period despite t