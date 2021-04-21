Covid passports proving vaccine status to be available for summer holidays

Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
Covid passport illustration
Covid passport illustration

Covid passports will be made available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays, the travel industry has been told.

The Department for Transport wants an official certification scheme that gives British travellers a document they can show at borders overseas in place by May 17.

In a separate development, a European medical agency recommended that fully vaccinated travellers should be able to sidestep tests and quarantine.

It potentially smooths the path for holidays to more than 20 countries that have indicated they could ask travellers for proof of vaccination, such as Israel, Croatia, Turkey, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus.

Greece has moved to reopen its tourism industry by dropping quarantine rules for travellers from more than 30 nations if they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19.

The Covid vaccine certificate could come in either digital or physical form, with government officials exploring the best way to make it work in the tight time frame.

Critically, the proof of having received a Covid jab would be certified by UK Government, meaning it would be accepted by countries demanding evidence before entry.

The advanced state of the plans emerged after The Telegraph learnt of details of a telephone call between government officials and industry figures.

The call took place on Wednesday afternoon between members of the Tourism Industry Emergency Response Group and involved discussion of the latest thinking on border reopenings.

A government official on the call is understood to have said: “We aim to give people the ability to prove their vaccine status by the time international travel restarts where other countries require it. The earliest that will restart is May 17.”

The comment was noted during the call by one industry source. A second confirmed the broad accuracy of the remark. DfT sources did not dispute it.

The comment is in line with private briefings from government figures that the ban on overseas holidays is expected to be lifted on May 17 at the next stage of reopening.

However, for now, the Government is yet to lock in the May 17 return of overseas holidays, with a final decision expected to be taken early next month once more Covid case data are received.

It is understood that proof of vaccination, or Covid passports, will be designed to be used only for Britons flying out of the UK and into other countries.

A wider scheme to create an internationally recognised Covid vaccine certificate will take much longer to develop and is unlikely to be ready by May.

In Britain, attempts to convert an NHS app to show proof of vaccines, negative tests and antibodies may not be completed by next month, hence the interest in a more basic document.

Similarly, government interest in using Covid passports in domestic settings, especially for large events, is unlikely to lead to rule changes until June at the earliest.

When borders reopen, countries will be divided into green, amber and red categories, with testing required in the former and hotel quarantine in the latter. It is unclear how vaccination status will be factored into this system.

In a boost to holidaymakers, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) said the risks were so low that requirements for testing or self-isolating travellers could be “waived or modified”.

It said the latest medical evidence showed the risk of a unvaccinated person contracting the virus from an inoculated individual was “very low”.

It also concluded, based on the latest available evidence, that there was no risk of severe Covid being contracted through transmission.

The ECDPC said: “Requirements for testing and quarantine of travellers (if implemented) and regular testing at workplaces can be waived or modified for fully vaccinated individuals.”

The only condition, it said, would be if there was the presence of Covid variants, which scientists are investigating for their potential to undermine the effectiveness of the vaccines.

It came as MPs demanded holidaymakers must be told the Government’s safe “green list” destinations by the end of next week – or risk jeopardising the relaunch of summer break.

The Commons transport committee has set a deadline of Saturday, May 1, for Britons to be told the list of countries where they could safely book holidays from May 17, the scheduled date for the resumption of foreign travel.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden marks 200m Covid vaccine shots delivered, but warns Americans to stay vigilant

    Impressive vaccine rollout and eased restrictions create false impression pandemic is beaten

  • Boris Johnson Announces Antiviral Pills To Treat COVID-19 From Home

    According to the PM, a new Antivirals Taskforce has been set up to look into treatments for people exposed to the virus in a bid to stop the virus spreading.

  • Column: Trump aides locked EPA scientists out of auto emissions rulemaking, agency admits

    The Trump administration sidelined EPA experts to facilitate a rollback of pollution rules.

  • Scott Disick Admits It ‘Bothers’ Him to See Kourtney Kardashian ‘Flirting’ With Other Men

    Could Scott still have feelings for his ex?

  • Hawaiians Will Soon Be Able to Travel Between Islands Without Quarantine, Testing

    Travelers who have been vaccinated in Hawaii will have to register their vaccination cards on the state's Safe Travels platform.

  • Intruder claiming to be Prince Andrew's fiancée allowed into Royal Lodge

    Royal security is being reviewed after a "glamorous" intruder claiming to be "Irene Windsor" was waved into the Duke of York’s home and left to walk freely within the grounds. The smartly dressed woman was allowed through the security gates at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park after telling officers she had a lunch date with Prince Andrew, 61, who was home at the time. The guards even paid her taxi fare, it is claimed. The woman spent 20 minutes wandering around the gardens at around 11am on Monday morning before entering the Grade II listed building. She was only apprehended when she asked a member of staff where to find the Duke. The Spanish national, who had flown in from Spain on Saturday, told police her name was Irene Windsor, that she was engaged to the Duke and that she lived there with him, according to the Sun. Maps of the Royal Lodge and other royal residences were reportedly found in the woman's handbag, as well as a cat-shaped self-defence key ring with two sharp prongs. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had been called to the property following reports of a female trespasser. The 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later sectioned under the Mental Health Act. The force said in a statement: "The investigation into the incident continues, but there was no risk to any individual on the site. Due to the female being sectioned, we will not be commenting further at this time." The Duke’s police protection was scaled back in 2019 when he was forced to step back from public duties following his Newsnight interview over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Although he still has Met Police personal protection, officers are no longer routinely armed. Private security at the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his former wife, the Duchess of York, is funded by the Privy Purse, the Queen's private income.

  • Greek, Spanish and Portuguese islands could open early to British tourists for summer holidays

    Greek, Spanish and Portuguese islands could be opened up early for summer holidays as part of the Government’s “traffic light” plans for resuming international travel, Grant Shapps has indicated. The Transport Secretary said islands with lower Covid rates than the mainland could be granted “green list” status for holidaymakers to travel to them without facing quarantine on their return. Greece has mounted a major campaign to fully vaccinate people living on 85 islands with more than 10,000 inhabitants by May so that they are Covid-free when the UK Government is due to lift its ban on non-essential foreign travel. Other islands such as the Canaries, Madeira and the Azores have lower Covid rates than Spain and Portugal, which could mean they are granted green list status before their mainland counterparts. Asked whether he would incorporate the “islands policy” into his traffic light system at a webinar organised on Tuesday night by Airlines UK, Mr Shapps said: “The simple answer is yes. I want to do that again. That’s why I have introduced a green watch list.” The green watchlist is designed to give holidaymakers early notice of a green list country which may be about to turn “amber,” requiring anyone returning to the UK to quarantine for 10 days. The islands policy was introduced last summer, which allowed ministers to maintain quarantine free travel corridors to Greek and Portuguese islands while travellers to the mainland were subject to self-isolation on their return to the UK. Greece aims to reopen to UK tourists who are either vaccinated, have proof of a negative Covid test or immunity through having contracted the disease from May 17. Mr Shapps on Tuesday said the UK’s roadmap plan for reopening foreign travel on May 17 was on course but he said people would have to wait until the beginning of May to discover which destinations would be on the “green” list.

  • Hawaii announces COVID vaccine passport program for inter-island travel

    Hawaii will from next month allow residents who've been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to bypass the state's pre-travel tests and quarantine for inter-island flights.Why it matters: Hawaii is the second U.S. state to launch a "vaccination verification" scheme after New York, AP notes. Many businesses view such "vaccine passports" as key to returning to normal, but some Republican governors have taken steps to block them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStarting May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaii may travel inter-county (Kauai, Maui, & Hawaii) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. pic.twitter.com/bnsx6mW5SX— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) April 20, 2021 Of note: The American Civil Liberties Union has said if vaccine passports are solely digital it'd "increase inequality," excluding people who don't have phones. It wants them to be "primarily paper-based, decentralized, and protect privacy." Gov. David Ige (D) said at a briefing Tuesday that Hawaiians could use paper records for the program and that the state was working with private firms that would be accessing people's records to ensure privacy was protected.What they're saying: Ige noted that Hawaii's coronavirus case numbers and mortality rates were among the lowest in the U.S.Ige said the lifting of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people "does not apply to trans-Pacific travelers at this point," but officials were working to expand the scheme to other travelers later.Go deeper: Vaccine passports for workLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Airlines won't call travelers' COVID-19 vaccination proof 'vaccine passports'

    Airlines are adding international destinations but are worried that requirements for vaccine passports could slow the travel recovery.

  • Kate Middleton Takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte Shopping in London — with Budgets!

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte "paid for their own things with their own money," according to a shop owner

  • Indian Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen After Foreign Sales Boom

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersHospitals in the Indian capital of New Delhi are pleading that if they don’t get vital supplies of oxygen, they will run out within 24 hours, putting the lives of hundreds of COVID-19 patients in peril as many local media outlets claim the government exported oxygen supplies that could have averted the current disaster.India is gripped by one of the worst second waves in the world, topping more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for a week. Hospitals are horrifically overcrowded, with patients sharing beds in some cases. In the western state of Maharashtra, where nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases have been reported, 22 patients died Wednesday after a leak caused the oxygen tank they were using to run out. “The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients,” Suraj Mandhare, health official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters. 50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu VoteIndia’s Business Today newspaper reported that there has been a sharp rise in the amount of oxygen exported out of the country despite shortages at home. “Oxygen export data from the Department of Commerce showed that the country exported twice as much oxygen to the world during the first 10 months of FY21 in comparison to the previous financial year,” the newspaper reported. The exports consisted of liquid oxygen that can be used for both medical and industrial use, according to local media reports. Government officials have insisted the country did not export medical-use oxygen, though it is unclear why there was such a demand for global oxygen exports during the pandemic if not for medical use. The Indian government has also passed legislation that will ban some industrial use of processed oxygen from April 22 to ensure hospitals have enough to save patients’ lives. Government sources told India Today that the issue is not one of supply and demand but of distribution and delays in the supply chain that are not related to the pandemic.“The issue is that supply is available in places that are very far away from the demand,” Inox Air Products Director Siddharth Jain told the paper. “We are trying to find a way to transport the same.”Last week, the government ordered several cryogenic rail tankers dubbed the “oxygen express” to industrial areas to retrieve liquid oxygen that can be converted to medical oxygen for local hospitals. India’s prime minister Narendra Modi called the current crisis a “storm” and pleaded with citizens to comply with strict lockdowns and other measures in place to mitigate the spread. His government has been criticized for allowing religious ceremonies and political rallies to take place, including the month-long Kumbh Mela, or the pitcher festival, that attracted 50 million people to group bathe in the Ganges river to wash away their sins. “Oxygen demand has increased,” Modi said earlier this week in a taped address. “We are working with speed and sensitivity to ensure oxygen to all those who need it. The center, states and private companies, all are working together.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • Nashik: Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead in India

    The accident in an Indian hospital happened when an oxygen tank was refilling the storage tank.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Vanita Gupta: Senate narrowly confirms Biden’s pick for key Justice Department role

    New associate attorney general is first civil rights attorney in role overseeing US law enforcement

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • Chauvin verdict reenergizes debate over Supreme Court's legal deference for police

    Advocates used the national spotlight on the Derek Chauvin conviction to draw attention to legal protections granted to police in civil lawsuits.