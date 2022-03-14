COVID Pills; Newsom's Challengers; Gas Prices | SoCal In Brief

SAN DIEGO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, SoCal residents should know that while gas prices are continuing to creep up, prices made their smallest increase in weeks on Sunday.

On Sunday, the state average was $5.74, according to AAA. Read more here.

Also, the deadline for gubernatorial candidates to file their bid for Gov. Gavin Newsom's seat passed on Friday. None of the Republicans who attempted to unseat him in the gubernatorial recall election appeared in the unofficial lineup for the November election.

Read more about Newsom's seemingly simple path to securing a second term in November's election.

From free anti-COVID-19 pills offered in Los Angeles to a manhunt for a California resident after his girlfriend's missing child was possibly found dead in his home — here are some of the stories you might have missed.

Free Anti-COVID Pills Offered In LA

The county is offering pills that are used to treat COVID-19 as part of President Biden's "test to treat" program.

Man Sought After Missing Child's Body Possibly Found In CA Home

Authorities launched a manhunt after a child was found dead inside a central California home.

Studio City Hiker Airlifted To Safety After Fryman Canyon Fall

A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she fell and sustained an apparent ankle fracture while hiking on or near the Fryman Canyon Trail.

LA Police Search For Murder Suspect

Authorities sought a person who was involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Los Angeles this week.

Long Beach Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Woman

A woman believed to be in her 30s was found dead Sunday on a sandy beach area in Long Beach.

Police Search For Missing Woman In La Jolla Village Neighborhood

A police helicopter broadcast an announcement about a missing, at-risk woman above a La Jolla Village neighborhood Sunday.

Average RivCo Gas Price Sees Smallest Increase Since Feb. 28

Following increases of 14.2 cents Wednesday and 11 cents Thursday, the average price rose 3.5 cents Friday and 2.4 cents Saturday.

Widow Alleges Husband's Death Related To Knee Pressure to Neck

The widow of a man killed in a confrontation with LA deputies want a court order excusing her from missing the deadline to file a claim.

2 Men Arrested In Palm Desert; Cache Of Guns Seized

Two men were arrested after deputies seized several guns, including a fully automatic rifle, from a business and a hotel in Palm Desert.

Boy, 16, Shot In Thigh In City Heights Alley

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Saturday in a City Heights alley.

1 Killed, Driver Arrested in 2-Vehicle Crash Near LA County Line

A motorist was arrested in connection with the early morning crash, which left one person dead.

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Relative

A 51-year-old man in Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of child molestation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old.

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times In Vista

A man was hospitalized after being shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex.

CA Settles Case Against Senior Care Facility For $3.5 Million

As part of the settlement, Brookdale will be required to stop engaging in the illegal practices alleged in the complaint.

170+ Californians Accused Of Purchasing Alcohol For Minors

In the latest statewide underage drinking sweep conducted by Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, more than 170 people were cited.

CA Average Gas Price Sees Small Rise; Relief Could Be Coming

The average price for gasoline in California on Sunday made its smallest increase in weeks.

Kevin Faulconer Says He Won't Run For CA Governor Again

The former San Diego mayor was among the dozens of Republicans who ran for Newsom's seat in the 2021 recall election.













This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch