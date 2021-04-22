In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling

  • FILE PHOTO: Triage units are set up outside Michigan hospitals
  • FILE PHOTO: People line up for vaccines at a mass vaccination site in Michigan
  • FILE PHOTO: Triage units are set up outside Michigan hospitals
1 / 3

In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling

FILE PHOTO: Triage units are set up outside Michigan hospitals
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Oliphant, Jason Lange and John Whitesides
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By James Oliphant, Jason Lange and John Whitesides

(Reuters) - When Michigan’s St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the ready, only about 800 people signed up in advance. Walk-in traffic was slow. A quarter of the available shots went unused, says Jennifer Michaluk, a county health department official.

St. Clair County, which sits on the Canadian border just northeast of Detroit, is a COVID hotbed. Earlier in the month, 30% of virus tests were coming back positive. Michigan has seen the biggest case spike of any state in recent weeks.

Despite the surge, health officials for more than 20 counties in Michigan told Reuters eligible residents are not showing up for their shots, particularly in rural areas that supported Republican Donald Trump in November's election, increasingly inhibiting their ability to contain the outbreak.

In the early stages of the vaccination campaign, officials said, people were knocking down the doors. But this month, even as the state opened up the shots to all adults, counties across Michigan like St. Clair County noticed the once-crushing demand was beginning to lessen.

“For a 500-appointment clinic, we are getting 50 to 60% of the appointments filled. A month ago, we could fill a clinic in 15 minutes flat,” said Danielle Persky, deputy health officer for Cass and Van Buren counties, which sit near Lake Michigan in the southwestern part of the state and strongly supported Trump in November.

Her department has taken to Facebook to urge local residents to “Stop on by for a vaccine!”

Trump's strongest base of support - white voters without a college degree – has traditionally been distrustful of large government programs such as the vaccination rollout. Local health officials said they have also had to combat a torrent of misinformation on social media about the virus and the efficacy of the vaccines.

While there are areas such as Oakland County outside of Detroit where demand still outstrips supply, other regions in the state say that just about everyone who wants a shot can get one now. Experts worry that momentum is slowing, both in Michigan and elsewhere.

“We're starting to hit that wall in some areas, where most of the people who were anxious to be vaccinated have gotten their vaccines, and the rest are either still considering or have decided against it,” said Tara Smith, an epidemiologist at Kent State University in neighboring Ohio.

U.S. health officials such as Anthony Fauci have estimated that 70% to 80% of the country needs to be vaccinated before the virus is contained and most restrictions eased. About a quarter of the population has been immunized in Michigan – on par with the national average but less than neighboring Wisconsin, where nearly a third have been.

“I don’t know if we’ll get to 60% or even 50% of the population [in the state] vaccinated,” said Mark Hackel, the county executive of populous Macomb County outside Detroit.

PARTISAN SLANT

Many of the Michigan counties that most supported Trump are making slower progress at vaccinating the elderly, who have been eligible for shots since early in the year and who remain more at-risk from the virus. Trump won more than 60% of November's vote in 49 Michigan counties. As of Tuesday, 60% of seniors in those counties were fully vaccinated, compared to 66% in the rest of the state.

The 20 counties with the lowest vaccination rates for seniors were all won by Trump in November, a Reuters review of Centers for Disease Control data on county vaccination figures showed.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted April 12-16 shows deep ambivalence about the vaccine among Republicans nationwide, with 38% saying they "do not want the coronavirus vaccine," compared to 14% of Democrats and 30% of independent voters. (For a graphic, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2QdUSN7)

Trump spent much of his final year in the White House openly challenging the science behind the virus and U.S. public health experts such as Anthony Fauci. While Trump's administration drove high-speed development of the vaccines, he was a reluctant advocate for them. He received the shots, in private, in January.

“We remind [people] Trump got vaccinated,” said Mark Hamed, who serves as medical director for eight Michigan counties, all of which voted for Trump with at least 63% of the vote.

The real challenge may lie in those under 65. Hamed said most of the COVID patients he sees in emergency rooms are on average 40 years old, are unvaccinated and have been infected with the U.K. variant of the virus, which experts say is more transmissible.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has pleaded with the federal government to increase the number of vaccines allotted to her state to address the surge in cases but has been rebuffed. Administration officials said shifting distribution was not in line with its public health strategy, and the state needed to "go back to basics" and shut down.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health and Human Services, acknowledged that while there are areas of the state where demand for the vaccine has slowed, some residents "still cannot get appointments and remain on waiting lists." The state is constantly monitoring distribution of vaccine inventory, she said. “We know the way out of this pandemic is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine."

But Marcus Cheatham, health officer for Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties in central Michigan, said it was time for the state – and the country – to shift its focus from logistics of distribution and “pivot to what really matters, which is the large share of the population that won’t accept the vaccine.”

Cheatham and other public health officials say the resistance is largely rooted in fears over the vaccines’ safety, which can be disproved with a robust education campaign in the coming weeks.

“It will be another wretched summer,” he said, “if we can’t get more people to roll up their sleeves.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant, Jason Lange and John Whitesides in Washington; Additional reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Covid no longer leading cause of death in England and Wales

    EU prepares legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls India breaks world record for daily Covid case numbers Covid passports in time for summer holidays ‘Uncompetitive’ PPE contracts failed transparency test Universities offer to 'hotel quarantine' students from India Analysis: Mass testing means we may never reach zero Covid deaths Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Coronavirus was no longer the leading cause of death in both England and Wales last month for the first time since October, new figures show. Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death in both countries in March, accounting for 9.2% of all deaths registered in England and 6.3% in Wales. It was previously the leading cause of death each month from November to February. The leading cause of death was dementia and Alzheimer's disease in England, accounting for 10.1 per cent of all deaths registered in March, and was ischaemic heart diseases in Wales at 11.8% of all deaths. Follow the latest updates below.

  • CDC: Handful of "breakthrough" COVID cases occurred in nursing homes

    Although it's extremely rare for vaccinated people to contract the coronavirus, two new reports illustrate why it's important to get vaccinated, even if the high-risk people around you already have been.Driving the news: An unvaccinated worker at a Kentucky nursing home caused "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated staff and residents, according to a CDC analysis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free18 residents who had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine were infected in the outbreak. Six became symptomatic. two were hospitalized and one died. That means the Pfizer vaccine ended up being roughly 66% effective at preventing infection and 94% effective at preventing hospitalization and death.In a separate analysis, the Chicago health department also identified 22 breakthrough COVID cases among 627 fully vaccinated nursing home residents and staff, including one death.The big picture: As of April 13, the CDC had tracked just 5,814 reports of "breakthrough" infections, out of 75 million fully vaccinated Americans.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe U.S. is pumping out coronavirus vaccines by the millions, but the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.The big picture: This spring has seen a surge in vaccinations but almost no change in the coronavirus’ spread, leaving the U.S. with an outbreak that’s still too big.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we’re averaging 64,814 new cases per day.And yet, over the same eight-week period, the U.S. has administered more than 65 million vaccine doses — roughly doubling the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot.Between the lines: You would think that doubling the number of vaccinated Americans would produce at least some decline in coronavirus’ spread. But that hasn’t happened.More contagious variants of COVID-19 — particularly the variant first discovered in the U.K. — have become the dominant strains within the U.S. over the spring. That would normally cause a big jump in new cases, while vaccinations would normally cause a big drop in new cases. The two may simply be canceling each other out, leaving the U.S.’ outbreak frozen at around 65,000 new cases per day.Deaths have fallen significantly, to an average of about 700 per day, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 per day.But 65,000 cases per day is still too many cases. It leaves the unvaccinated — a group that still includes a lot of vulnerable people — at risk of serious illness. And it leaves the door open to more new variants, which could cause COVID-19 to stay with us for years, in varying degrees of severity.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The number of Americans getting vaccinated is on the decline

    The daily pace of vaccinations nationwide appears to be flattening out and could be on the decline, suggesting that America is moving from a phase of desperate vaccine searches to one of aggressive government outreach and education to sway those who have not yet scheduled an appointment. More than half of U.S. adults have had at least one vaccine shot.

  • I'm fully vaccinated against COVID-19. How long will the protection last?

    With so many Americans becoming immunized, it's natural to look ahead and wonder how long this protection will last. The answer: No one knows.

  • Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

    He’s also accused of holding the infant like a football.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • Pew: Over 80% of Asian adults say violence against them is increasing

    More than 80% of Asian adults say that violence against them is increasing, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.The big picture: The survey, conducted April 5-11, comes after the recent shootings in Atlanta in which eight people, including six Asian women were killed, as well as a yearlong spike in hate incidents against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 32% of Asian adults say they fear someone might threaten or physically attack them, "a greater share than other racial or ethnic groups," Pew writes.45% of Asian adults say they have experienced at least one of five specific offensive incidents since the start of the pandemic.One in 5 survey respondents cited former President Trump's rhetoric around China and the pandemic and his labeling the virus "kung flu" or "Chinavirus" as one of the reasons why violence against the AAPI community has increased.Go deeper: Poll: 1 out of 4 Asian Americans has experienced a hate incidentAtlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansAAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsMethodology, per Pew: Data used is drawn from the panel wave conducted April 5 to April 11, 2021 and included oversamples of Asian, Black and Hispanic Americans. A total of 5,109 panelists responded out of 5,970 who were sampled, for a response rate of 86%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 5,109 respondents is ± 2.1 percentage points. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lamar Odom Fiercely Defends Kardashian Family Over "Curse" Rumor

    Lamar Odom, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, took to Vlad TV to shut down "stupid" rumors that there is a curse on the men who dated the Kardashian sisters.

  • Biden Talked to Trudeau About Sending Extra Vaccines to Canada: 'We’re Going to Try and Help'

    During a press conference Wednesday, the U.S. president hinted that he may be sending extra doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada.

  • John Legend talks about the responsibility of Black musicians: 'People expect us to sing about what’s going on politically and socially'

    Legend says that, although Black artists feel a responsibility, as artists, they also want to sing about the "range of human experience and emotion."

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Democrats pushed hard for vaccine 'equity' — did they succeed?

    Some experts have wondered if the administration’s concern with “equity” — the idea that vaccines should first go to socially vulnerable populations — is slowing the very effort that Biden is so desperately trying to accelerate.

  • Accused Colorado supermarket gunman faces additional attempted murder, weapons charges

    Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket last month with nearly four dozen additional counts of attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, court documents showed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from the March 22 shooting rampage at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa surrendered to law enforcement officers at the crime scene, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, after he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

  • What Happens if You Accidentally Get 2 Different COVID-19 Vaccines?

    Doctors explain why it’s best to receive two of the same vaccine.

  • McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

    A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer have told a judge they are concerned about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of their case and asked that it be sent back to the grand jury. “Due to the bias of Kim Gardner’s office, we believe the grand jury process was tainted and should be reviewed and revisited,” Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests that followed George Floyd ’s death in Minneapolis.

  • This eco-friendly, high-speed charger will be your constant outdoor companion—and it’s 25 percent off

    Your purchase of the pocket-sized Nimble Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger helps keep 400 million tons of plastic out of landfills each year.

  • I Had a Stiff Neck After My COVID Shot and Asked Doctors If It Was Normal

    I had a sore and stiff neck for the better part of two days after I received my first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (a few hours post-vaccination, I raised my arms to put my hair up and felt a sort of twinge in my neck). For transparency's sake, as of this article's publishing, I am one week out from my second dose.

  • Red Flag Warning issued due to very dangerous fire conditions across the Midlands

    Gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry conditions are the concern for the National Weather Service.