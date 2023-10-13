COVID postponed hearing for mother charged with neglect of disabled son

Oct. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A preliminary hearing for Linasheri D'Onofrio charged with neglecting her disabled son and burning a shed where the man's remains were found nearly six years ago in Plains Township was continued Friday due to her testing positive for COVID-19.

The hearing before District Judge Ferris Webby at the Luzerne County Courthouse was to proceed with D'Onofrio appearing via video but after a private conference with her attorneys, Max C. Lubin and Nicole Lermitte, the hearing was continued over the objection of First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger.

Lubin and Lermitte said after the private conference that D'Onofrio wanted to be physically present for the preliminary hearing.

Plains Township police, Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives charged D'Onofrio in February 2023, with neglect of care of a dependent person and reckless burning, nearly six years after the body of her son, Shain D'Onorio was found by Plains Township firefighters extinguishing a fire at a shed in the Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park on Feb. 24, 2018.

Shain D'Onofrio, 24, had cerebral palsy and was stricken to a wheelchair. D'Onofrio was the caretaker of her son while they lived in the mobile home park.

Court records say D'Onofrio placed the body of Shain D'Onofrio in a shed in early September 2017 until the morning of Feb. 24, 2018, when she moved the remains to another shed before setting it on fire.

Investigators alleged D'Onofrio needed to dispose of the remains due to an eviction notice she received two days earlier.

Webby rescheduled D'Onofrio's preliminary hearing for Oct. 19. She remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.