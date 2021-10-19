COVID and pregnancy: Women urge vaccines

The Daily Beast

YouTubeRight-wing personality and talk radio host Dennis Prager, who once “proved” COVID was nothing to worry about by describing his habit of eating with dirty utensils in restaurants, has now contracted COVID.But, this wasn’t a bad thing, Prager insisted. In fact, getting sick with the virus was his plan all along, he announced Monday during his show, which streams daily on YouTube.“It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I have hoped for the