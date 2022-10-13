Covid protection may be boosted by genes, study shows

·3 min read
File picture of a person after a Covid jab
File picture of a person after a Covid jab

Some people with "lucky genes" or certain DNA may get extra strong protection after Covid jabs, say scientists from University of Oxford.

The researchers found people with a version of a gene called HLA-DQB1*06 had a bigger antibody response following vaccination than others.

About 30 to 40% of the UK population have this type.

The preliminary work appears in Nature Medicine. More research is needed to confirm it.

Experts say vaccines are the best way people can protect themselves against Covid.

People are being invited for boosters this autumn to top up their immunity.

There are fears of a flu and Covid "twindemic" this winter, and officials say those who qualify for free jabs should get them.

Researchers analysed blood samples from people who took part in five different trials, including 1,600 adults who had either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their first jab.

They found people who carried the gene variant were more likely to have higher levels of antibodies - proteins that recognise and attack coronavirus - a month after their first jab than people who had other versions of the gene.

The study also followed a group of people who had weekly Covid tests for more than a year after their first jab.

They found those who had the gene variant were less likely to experience a "breakthrough infection" over this time period, where people still got a mild Covid infection after vaccination.

Scientists acknowledge many other factors contribute to the risk of getting Covid, including age, other illnesses and people's occupations.

But they say genetics still played a significant role after accounting for these.

Dr Alexander Mentzer, NIHR academic clinical lecturer at the Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics and a lead researcher on the study, said: "We have seen a wide variation in how quickly people test positive for Covid-19 after vaccination.

"Our findings suggest that our genetic code may influence how likely this is to happen over time.

"We hope that our findings will help us improve vaccines for the future so they not only stop us developing severe disease, but also keep us symptom-free for as long as possible."

Lead researcher Prof Julian Knight added: "From this study we have evidence that our genetic make-up is one of the reasons why we may differ from each other in our immune response following Covid-19 vaccination.

"We found that inheriting a specific variant of an HLA gene was associated with higher antibody responses, but this is only the start of the story.

"Further work is needed to better understand the clinical significance of this specific association," he added. "And more broadly what identifying this gene variant can tell us about how effective immune responses are generated, and ways to continue to improve vaccines for everyone."

The team acknowledge there is also an urgent need to understand whether the findings are applicable to more ethnically diverse populations, because different groups have different levels of the gene variant.

Recommended Stories

  • Animatronic dinosaur catches fire at Ashton Court

    The model is part of the Jurassic Encounter exhibition at Ashton Court that opens on Saturday.

  • 1 dead, 2 injured in mobile home fire near Vero Beach; state investigation underway

    Three taken to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital for smoke inhalation from the fire at Woodlawn Manor in the 500 block of 4th Street. One died.

  • 'Rare' Roman mosaic found in Rastan, Syria

    Officials say the 1,600-year-old panel depicting classical myths is the most complete of its kind.

  • Gisele Bündchen Comments on Post About People Being 'Inconsistent' in Relationships amid Tom Brady Drama

    "What should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values," read the post that Gisele Bündchen commented on

  • Biden administration to admit some Venezuelan migrants under new policy, send others back to Mexico

    The Biden administration will manage the surge of Venezuelan migrants at the border by admitting 24,000 who have sponsors and sending the rest back to Mexico.

  • Snap employee data exposed after breach at document company Elevate -letter

    (Reuters) -Ephemeral messaging app Snap had employee data exposed by a breach at a third-party document analysis firm, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday. Snap said it had been told by document analysis company Elevate that an unauthorized party had accessed some of Elevate's computer systems in March 2022, according to a Sept. 13 letter to a former employee. The letter said Snap was terminating its relationship with Elevate, which also provides services to law firms, according to its website.

  • Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants

    The data was from two studies - a late-stage study evaluating the booster in adults and adolescents who had received Novavax primary vaccination and another study testing it in those aged 18 to 49 who had received primary series of Novavax vaccine or other authorized or approved vaccines. In the late-stage study, a single homologous booster dose significantly increased antibody levels against these variants relative to pre-boost levels, the company said.

  • COVID or Cold Quiz: How to Tell the Difference Between Cold, COVID and Flu

    Do you have allergies, a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Here's a quiz based on what experts say about common symptoms, treatments, when to get tested the illnesses.

  • Why one gene means you could have better immunity after a Covid jab

    A “vax-boost” gene that gives some people better immunity after a Covid jab has been discovered by scientists.

  • N Korea: Test fired missiles that can carry nukes

    STORY: North Korea says it’s successfully test-fired cruise missiles that can carry nuclear weapons. State media reported on Thursday (October 13), leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles. And called it a test to, quote “confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.” The Korea Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the test launch was held on Wednesday (October 12), adding that the two missiles "clearly hit the target 1,240 miles away." KCNA said the exercise was aimed at: "enhancing the combat efficiency and might of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes." It also reported that Kim wants the country to "continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces.” Pyongyang first tested a "strategic" cruise missile in September 2021, which analysts at the time saw as possibly the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability. Wednesday's test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational. Adding to concern in the region, Japan’s defence minister told the Japanese parliament on Thursday, North Korea has likely achieved the capability of mounting miniaturised nuclear warheads on missiles that could reach as far as Japan.

  • Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

    Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their public debut as a couple in March 2022, a month after meeting at the Ozark premiere

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. Hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

  • Health Care — Feds clear updated COVID shots for young kids

    In another example of how we’re living in the future: NASA’s mission to deflect an asteroid — where it smashed a probe into a space rock on purpose — has been declared a success. Today in health, the bivalent omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters have been authorized for use in children as young as 5, expanding the…

  • Meck County health director encourages people to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

    The bivalent vaccines target the original strain of coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron virus.

  • Omicron symptoms: How quickly do omicron symptoms appear

    List of omicron symptoms: Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 may have different symptoms than previous Covid strains. What to look out for.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech report positive data in trial of omicron-targeting bivalent booster in individuals aged 18 and older

    MARKET PULSE Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Thursday early data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapated bivalent booster showed positive results in treating individuals aged 18 and older.

  • 'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township

    The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian.

  • Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. inflation on front burner; labor market tight

    U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest annual increase in 40 years as consumers also paid more for healthcare. The data followed on the heels of last week's strong employment report, which showed solid job gains in September and a drop in the unemployment rate to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • Europe Is Facing a New COVID-19 Wave and the US is Probably Next

    Europe is heading into a new wave of COVID cases, per the World Health Organization. The U.S. will likely see a COVID surge in the near future too, doctors say.

  • First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

    New bivalent COVID-19 boosters, targeting both original and BA.5 variants, appear safe and triggers an appropriate immune response in adults.