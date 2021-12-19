COVID puts Christmas festivities on hold again
As COVID-19 continues to surge across the U.S., people are flocking to testing sites. Meanwhile, local business' holiday traditions are beig canceled due to the rise in cases. Elise Preston updates.
Herschel Walker never graduated from college. You never cared that he didn’t graduate because nothing significant in his life required a college degree. From 1980 until 1982, he was a Heisman-winning running back at the University of Georgia before going pro in the now-defunct USFL and then the NFL. He even had a stint as an MMA fighter. Lately, Walker makes the rounds as a MAGA mascot in Trumpworld. It’s doubtful that anyone has ever asked him for a college transcript.
The woman who runs the domestic violence shelter little Blake and his mom are living in said she never expected such a response from the community.
"There could be other victims,” Los Angeles police say
The teens said they were fishing and the gators were chasing their lines.
The mayor of San Francisco declared on Friday a state of emergency in the Tenderloin in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city's poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods. Mayor London Breed said at a news conference attended by the police chief and other public health personnel that rapid drug intervention is needed because about two people a day are dying of overdoses, mostly from fentanyl, in the Tenderloin and the city's South of Market neighborhood. The Tenderloin has long been an epicenter of homelessness and drug use, but city officials said the problem has worsened as the national opioid crisis escalated over the course of the pandemic.
The woman was one of two arrested and sentenced for their roles in placing a train shunt along railroad tracks near Bellingham.
Speaking from prison, QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley went on a right-wing podcast to discuss his political views and prison conditions.
Xin Rong was flying from Ann Arbor to Harbor Springs in 2017 when his plane crashed.
Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country's passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying the Russian-born businessman had been granted Portuguese citizenship on April 30. Abramovich's case was based on a Portuguese law offering naturalisation to descendents of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the medieval Inquisition, the newspaper said.
Police are looking for two people shown in the video who they say left a woman unconscious.
The fallout continues after a Louisiana judge and her family were heard making racist slurs in a now-viral video. In […] The post Louisiana judge’s son removed from LSU’s track team following racist video appeared first on TheGrio.
The exhibition will be installed at 1 p.m. Monday in the Capitol rotunda, overseen by The Satanic Temple’s Illinois congregation.
Rep. Terry O'Donnell of Oklahoma is charged with five felonies and three misdemeanors. His wife, Teresa O'Donnell, faces three felonies and one misdemeanor.
A Navy sailor was airlifted from Key West to a Miami hospital early Saturday morning after police said he was part of a fight on Duval Street between two off-duty sheriff’s deputies and two other sailors.
Police said their "thoughts continue to be with the families" of Addison Stewart, 11, Jye Sheehan, 12, Peter Dodt, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Zane Mellor, 12
A woman and her son accused of 28 robberies that targeted elderly Asians in Garden Grove, California, over the past six months were arrested on Tuesday, according to city police. What they did: Floarea Ghiocel, 47, and her son Marius Ghiocel, 32, are allegedly part of an organized group of Romanian travelers involved in the thefts. After approaching their victim and taking their jewelry, they would replace the jewelry with seemingly identical imitation pieces, FOX 11 reported.
An investigation into the incident is still underway.
Most people thought the mom had it coming.
A table set for the celebration of the Persian festival of Yalda. Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty images.As the days become shorter and the nights become longer and darker, we are reminded that indeed winter is coming. As a child I would dread this time of the year. Not only was there was less time to play outside, but there was a string of holidays that my Iranian family didn’t celebrate, from Hanukkah to Christmas, which made me feel I didn’t belong in our new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At
The man killed in a raging East Village fire was charging nine e-bike batteries inside his apartment when the flames erupted, with the explosive force of the blaze blowing out the windows and a wall inside the fourth-floor residence, FDNY officials said Friday. The two teens who escaped the 7 a.m. fire were sleeping in their beds when the rubble crashed down on them, with the pair able to ...