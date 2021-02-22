Covid roadmap: Care home residents can get personal care from one visitor

New guidelines mean care home residents will be allowed to have one regular indoor visitor from March 8 - Simon Townsley

Care home residents will be able to receive personal care and help with washing, eating and dressing from one relative or friend during visits, the Government has said.

Residents who require extra support, such as those with advanced dementia, learning difficulties or autism, may need a trusted person to help them with daily tasks, according to the Government's roadmap out of lockdown, which warned that their health could be in danger of "deteriorating very rapidly" without such care.

The new guidelines mean care home residents will be allowed to have one regular indoor visitor from March 8.

The roadmap says: "In this type of situation, the Government will provide extra support to those visitors whose visit is essential to the resident's immediate health and well-being and who are providing personal care like help with washing and dressing or eating well.

"With the agreement of the care home, these visitors will have access to the same testing and personal protective equipment [PPE] as care home staff so that they can play this important caring role."

Announcing the plans in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said every resident will be able to receive regular visits from one nominated person in two weeks time. Visitors will be allowed to hold hands with their friend or relative but will be asked not to hug or kiss them in order to reduce the chance of spreading Covid.

The roadmap says the Government wants to "go further and allow more visitors" when the data shows it is safe.

During Step 2, to start on April 12 at the earliest, officials will assess the effectiveness of the vaccine for residents and infection levels in the local community. A decision will then be taken on extending the number of visitors to two per resident and setting out a plan for the next phase of visits.

The roadmap says care homes should allow visits using pods, screens and outdoor settings so that residents also have a chance to see more than just their nominated visitor.

Guidance detailing the changes will be published in the week beginning March 1.

Prof Martin Green OBE, the CEO of Care England, said: "Once again the announcement has come before the guidance, which is not helpful for providers who are doing their level best to look after their residents and staff.

"We would like to work with the Department of Health and Social Care to ensure that the new guidance, when it comes out, is workable for all parties and insures compassion, well-being and safeguarding and is also robust enough to deal with further crises."

Nadra Ahmed OBE, who chairs the National Care Association, said: "We know that we have to work towards a new normal whilst reuniting loved ones and, despite the virus still being in communities, providers will be working towards this goal.

"We must not underestimate the challenges this may bring in testing capacity, access to PPE, insurance issues and staff times, but we are keen to proceed with caution. We hope this will be a step forward."