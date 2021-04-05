Covid rule-breaker 'dies after exercise punishment'

·2 min read
A police officer patrols in the Philippines
Parts of the Philippines are under tight controls to stop the spread of Covid

A Filipino man who was found breaking quarantine rules has died after being made to do 300 squat-like exercises by police as punishment, his family said.

Darren Manaog Penaredondo was allegedly stopped by officers while buying water after 1800 local time in Cavite province on Thursday.

He collapsed the following day and later died.

Cavite province, on the island of Luzon, is currently under strict lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid.

Marlo Solero, police chief of General Trias City, said there is no physical punishment for those found violating curfew rules, only lectures from officers. He told local media that if officers were found to have enforced the punishment, it would not be tolerated.

A relative of the victim, Adrian Lucena, announced his death on Facebook. He said Mr Penaredondo and others found violating the curfew were told to do 100 squat-like exercises in sync together.

If they failed to do them at the same time, they would have to repeat the set, he said. The group ended up doing 300 of the exercises.

Mr Penaredondo came home at 0600 on Friday morning in pain, his brother said. His live-in partner told local news outlet Rappler that he struggled to move throughout Friday.

"That whole day, he struggled to walk, he was just crawling. But I did not take that seriously because he said it's just a simple body ache," Reichelyn Balce said.

The following day he collapsed and stopped breathing. Ms Balce asked the neighbours to help revive him, but he reportedly died not long after.

Ony Ferrer, Mayor of General Trias City, said he had ordered the chief of police to conduct a thorough investigation. He described the alleged punishment as "torture".

Mr Ferrer added that he had been in contact with Mr Penaredondo's family.

Earlier this month Human Rights Watch warned that rule-breakers in the Philippines were being abused. The rights group said there were cases where police and local officials had confined people to dog cages and others were forced to sit in the midday sun.

During a television address on Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte warned citizens not to defy lockdown rules, saying: "I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, as well as village officials, if there is any trouble, or occasions where there's violence and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead."

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Delta canceled 100 flights over the weekend as the airline struggles to keep up with increased travel in a worrying trend

    Delta's third holiday travel season of the pandemic saw more flights canceled over staffing issues, and it may get worse as more people fly.

  • Rihanna Marched at a Stop Asian Hate Rally in N.Y.C.

    The pop star made her own signs for an incognito appearance at the protest.

  • Stockton police accused of beating Black teen

    The family of Devin Carter, 17, filed the lawsuit against the city of Stockton, California, and four police officers. Two of the officers have been fired.

  • The colorful former owner of Adidas was tied up with electrical cords, attacked, and burgled at his home

    Tapie and his wife Dominique were asleep when four intruders made their way past security guards and into their home, near Paris, on Sunday.

  • Search continues for 16-year-old accused of murder at Denton County park

    An 18-year-old died early Saturday after being shot at a Little Elm Park

  • Philippines turns up heat on China over boats massing in South China Sea

    Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to "unwanted hostilities". In some of the strongest words yet from Duterte's camp about China's conduct in the South China Sea, his lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue". China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • Bernice King maintains father’s assassination was government ‘conspiracy’

    EXCLUSIVE: The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. recalls graphic autopsy images that she believes prove James Earl Ray did not kill her father. Ironically, this Easter Sunday also marks the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination. In a recent interview with theGrio, Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, spoke on the harrowing details of her father’s autopsy pictures.

  • Editorial: When will mountain lions in Los Angeles County stop being killed by cars and rat poison?

    We need to find ways to reduce the perils of fast cars and powerful rat poisons to Southern California mountain lions.

  • Kevin O’Leary Refuses Bitcoin ‘Blood Coin’ Mined in China

    On CNBC’s Capital Connection, O’Leary brought up what he considers to be a growing issue with bitcoin. First, he highlighted that bitcoin had yet to make any substantial inroads in institutional portfolios. He claims that a growing priority for investors is knowing where their investments are sourced. O’Leary explained, “We have covenants around how assets … Continued

  • Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, under lockdown last week as daily infections breached 10,000. Roman Catholic leaders shifted Holy Week and Easter events online after all public gatherings, including in places of worship, were temporarily banned.

  • Beto O’Rourke Won’t Count Himself Out of 2022 Texas Governor’s Race

    "Nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future," O'Rourke said

  • Labor board: Amazon illegally fired activist workers who criticized its practices

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon illegally fired two of its most prominent critics last year after they spoke out against the company's management of warehouse workers and impact on climate change, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The news comes as the board is set to reveal the results of a high-profile unionization vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama this week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it happened: The employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, joined dozens of Amazon workers last year in reporting company retaliations to the labor board.While Amazon has long faced accusations of unfair labor practices, scrutiny has increased during the pandemic. Amazon's warehouse employees are considered essential workers and cannot work from home, increasing their potential exposure to the coronavirus.The NLRB has pushed the company to reach a settlement with the workers. If they don't, the NLRB told Cunningham and Costa it would formally accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices, per the Times.What they're saying: "It’s a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law," Cunningham told the Times.The other side: A company spokesperson said Amazon supports employees' rights to criticize their employer, but that Cunningham and Costa were fired because they did not follow internal policies, according to the Times.The big picture: The union has said workers face intense pressure and surveillance in order to ensure they meet quotas.The results of the unionization fight in Alabama "could alter the shape of the labor movement and one of America’s largest private employers," the Times writes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Motorcycle Monday: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

    It’s all about dressing up and riding for a good cause…

  • The Latest: Lockdown extended for metro Manila, surroundings

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back under lockdown last week as daily infections breached the 10,000-mark.

  • Texas pastor in need of lung transplant after contracting COVID-19

    The family of the pastor said he's been in the hospital with COVID-19 for the past 36 days and now will need a lung transplant.

  • How Bulls' acquisition of Nikola Vučević has changed play style

    Snapping a six-game losing streak over the Nets, the Bulls showed they're adapting to stylistic changes brought on by the acquisition of Nikola Vuevi.

  • Apple just increased the maximum amount you can get for trading in your old iPhone

    An iPhone 11 Pro Max in good condition can now get up to $515, up from $500, upon trading in for a new model.

  • Bulls beat Nets 115-107, snap 6-game skid

    CHICAGO (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Zach LaVine added 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak. Tomas Satoransky had a season-high 19 points and 11 assists as Chicago won for the first time since acquiring Vucevic before the trade deadline. ''We understand it's going to take some time, and we've had some guys out of the lineup,'' said Vucevic, who has played five games with the Bulls.

  • S.C. bill isn’t about medicine; it’s about legalizing marijuana in our state| Op-Ed

    The bill advanced this week by the S.C. Senate is about legalizing marijuana in South Carolina, not about medicine, says the chief of SLED.