How COVID and shadow docket exploded SCOTUS' scope of religious freedom

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington
Brendan Pierson
·4 min read

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - Though the temporary local, state and federal policies put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic may be expiring, they have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape, particularly in the area of religious liberty, legal experts say.

Since the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett shifted the Supreme Court's ideological balance to the right, many court watchers expect its approach to religious freedom to change accordingly.

Litigation over COVID, however, has proved to be an accelerant, thanks to the court's so-called shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video-idUSKBN2BF16Q, giving it multiple occasions to decide religious freedom issues on emergency motions and provide little reasoning.

Those orders have overturned a range of restrictions on religious gatherings in multiple states – particularly in California, which has had the nation's toughest COVID measures – on the grounds that some secular venues, such as airports, are less restricted.

In the most recent COVID-19 related decision, Tandon v. Newsom, an unsigned 5-4 ruling https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20a151_4g15.pdf in April that struck down restrictions on group religious activities in private homes, the unsigned majority opinion said that rules require strict scrutiny "whenever they treat any comparable secular activity more favorably than religious exercise."

The upshot of those decisions, experts said, has been a "most-favored nation" rule for religion: the principle that, if any activity is granted an exception under the law for any reason, that exception must also be extended to religion.

"It's very likely that this court would have headed there anyway," said Jim Oleske, a law professor at Lewis and Clark University. "What's unclear is whether they would have taken precisely the doctrinal path they now have taken."

"The law governing free exercise claims has radically shifted as a result of its confrontation with state laws that restrict activities," said Nicholas Bagley, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School who served as special counsel to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in litigation over COVID restrictions.

Before COVID, Bagley said, "it wouldn't be enough to say, well, the law doesn't speak about religion, but it has an effect on my religious practices that's really bad."

That was largely thanks to the Supreme Court's 1990 decision in Employment Division v. Smith https://tmsnrt.rs/3w6Zkg8, which upheld Oregon's ban on the hallucinogenic drug peyote, even in Native American religious ritual. It said that the state's general ban on the drug did not violate the Constitution's free exercise clause because it did not specifically target religion.

In a closely watched pending case, Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a Catholic adoption agency is urging https://tmsnrt.rs/3x2Rfch the Supreme Court to overturn Smith. The agency is challenging a city ordinance halting the placement of foster children with adoption agencies that do not facilitate adoption by same-sex couples.

Religious plaintiffs have also worked in the past to chip away at Smith by arguing that an apparently neutral law could be unconstitutional if it was motivated by "animus" against religion, according to Elizabeth Sepper, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

One notable success for this approach was in the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/17pdf/16-111_j4el.pdf, in which then-Justice Anthony Kennedy found that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was motivated by "hostility" to a baker's religious views when it ordered him to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, and reversed the commission's decision.

But the most-favored nation rule implied by the court's emergency orders has shown a way to sidestep Smith altogether, she said.

"The court, in (a) series of very short emergency orders often without any reasoning, appears to have reversed its prior position on free exercise," Sepper said.

The scope of the doctrine may become clearer when the court issues its opinion in the gay adoption case, but some religious liberty advocates are already claiming victory.

"What the Supreme Court has communicated most clearly is as long as there is any sort of relevant comparable activity that the state allows to happen, it has to allow religious activity to happen on the same terms," said Robert Dunn of Eimer Stahl, who has represented plaintiffs challenging restrictions in California. Read more: U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-court/u-s-supreme-court-backs-religious-groups-over-new-york-virus-curbs-idINKBN2860CG

Recommended Stories

  • Harris launches campaign for voting rights

    "The right to vote is a given. All citizens have the right to vote."U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday promoted the Biden administration's efforts to protect voting rights as she met fellow Democrats from the Texas state legislature who last month blocked a bill they said would make it harder for Black and Hispanic Americans to vote."President Biden and myself and our administration will do everything in our power as an administration to lift up the voices of those who seek to preserve the right of the people to vote.”President Joe Biden this month appointed Harris to lead the charge against Republican state lawmakers across the country seeking to enact voting restrictions... that White House and civil rights groups say would make it harder for Americans to vote. “What we are seeing are examples of an attempt to marginalize and take from people, a right that has already been given. We are not asking for the bestowal of a right. We are talking about the preservation of a right."Along with Texas - 14 other U.S. states have enacted 22 laws this year that make it more difficult for Americans to vote, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice.The measures follow former Republican President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to widespread fraud.The Texas Democrats who joined Harris staged a walkout in May to deprive Republicans of a quorum needed to pass a voting bill. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, vowed to add the bill to a special legislative session later this year.Under the Texas proposal, drive-through voting would no longer be allowed, early voting would be limited, 24-hour polling sites would be scrapped, and absentee ballots would be more difficult to cast.To combat that bill and others - Harris plans to bring together elected officials and concerned Americans to build a coalition to work on voting rights and will seek legislation that improves access to the ballot box.

  • Court blocks 2015 North Carolina law that tightened abortion restrictions

    The appeals court upheld a lower court in a unanimous ruling that comes as Southern states are passing restrictive abortion laws and the Supreme Court plans to hear a Mississippi case involving restrictions.

  • North Carolina man fatally shot by police, but no one’s said why

    He was shot after running from police who went to serve warrants at a nearby home, according to one report.

  • Capitol insurrectionist stars on Russian state TV before Biden-Putin summit

    Richard Barnett introduced as a ‘colourful character’ by Russia’s network ahead of Geneva

  • Man arrested in Capitol riot asks to travel to car swap meet

    An Arkansas man arrested for sitting with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot asked a federal judge to allow him to travel for a classic-car swap meet. Richard Barnett 's attorney, Joseph McBride of New York City, claims Barnett needs to travel to make a living. Petit Jean Mountain, where the car show is being held, is 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) from Gravette.

  • The science around the lab leak theory hasn't changed. But here's why some scientists have.

    President Biden and some scientists are demanding an investigation into the lab leak theory, a hypothesis that the origin of coronavirus was a virology lab in Wuhan, China.

  • Teen who was tasered, kneed by police says he prayed for strength

    The Pennsylvania teenager who was assaulted by Police in Ocean City, Maryland, for vaping on the Boardwalk on Saturday said he prayed for protection during the violent confrontation caught on camera. “I just asked God to give me the strength,” Anderson said, as reported by NBC Washington. “I put the vape away, and we started walking, and they’re still following me,” Anderson said.

  • Southern Baptists reject push from the right in election of Ed Litton as president

    The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) rejected a push from the right in a divisive vote on Tuesday, electing a president who has prioritized racial reconciliation and approving a measure that rejects any view of racism as "anything other than sin," AP reports.Why it matters: Ed Litton, as the new SBC president, will have the power to determine committee appointments, which can set the tone for the country's largest Protestant denomination. The SBC is comprised of 14 million members. Stay on top

  • Man dies after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, deputies say

    A 50-year-old Tamarac man died Tuesday morning after diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, law officers said.

  • Lara Trump ridiculed for questioning Kamala Harris’ qualifications as Twitter highlights VP’s accomplishments

    Fox contributor mocked for being among ‘the most un-self-aware people to walk the planet’

  • Senior House Democrat critiques GOP colleagues for sticking to ‘cult’ of Trump

    “They’re still bending the knee to Donald Trump,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries says

  • Texas governor says he will ask people around the ‘world’ to donate to build Trump’s border wall

    Greg Abbott has says his state will accept donations from ‘everybody’ who wants to contribute to the construction of a Texas border wall

  • He reported a dead body in the woods. Now he’s charged with her murder, Florida cops say

    A Florida man who reported a crime has now become accused of it, according to the Orlando Police Department.

  • US bans import of pet dogs from over 100 countries

    Coronavirus pandemic has had a knock-on effect on canine vaccination programmes

  • French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic

    Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19. While France is estimated to have the European Union's largest Muslim population, it does not know how hard that group has been hit: French law forbids the gathering of data based on ethnic or religious affiliations. But evidence collated by Reuters - including statistical data that indirectly captures the impact and testimony from community leaders - indicates the COVID death rate among French Muslims is much higher than in the overall population.

  • Panthers minicamp observations: Sam Darnold didn’t have a great day, and that’s OK

    Tuesday was a good day to be a Carolina Panthers defensive player.

  • UN envoy regrets failure to mediate a Yemen cease-fire

    The U.N.'s outgoing special envoy for Yemen expressed “deep regret” Tuesday that he failed to mediate a cease-fire and peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties, but said he hoped a recent diplomatic effort by Oman “will bear fruit.” Martin Griffiths, who painted a bleak picture of the Arab world’s poorest country, said in his final briefing to the U.N. Security Council that Yemen is in the throes of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Griffiths said Yemenis are forced to “live under violence, insecurity and fear, with limits to their freedom of movement, religion and free expression.”

  • Geneva regains diplomatic spotlight with Putin-Biden summit

    A year ago, Geneva was largely down on its diplomatic luck: The Trump administration had an “America First” policy that shunned the internationalism the Swiss city epitomizes, and blasted some of its top institutions like the World Health Organization, the Human Rights Council and the World Trade Organization. The lakeside city, known as a Cold War crossroads and a hub for Swiss discretion, neutrality and humanitarianism, returns to a spotlight on the world stage Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin come to town for a summit. It will mark the third time that Geneva has hosted U.S. and Russian leaders' talks: The first was a multilateral meeting involving U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1955.

  • Africa's Covid patients 'dying from lack of oxygen'

    Health agencies and medics tells the BBC of a growing crisis facing low-income African nations.

  • Bigfoot: How the Primal Scream-headlined music festival is going ahead

    Bigfoot will see performances by Primal Scream and Hot Chip despite current lockdown restrictions.