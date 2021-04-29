Covid Shots Come in Bulk. The World Needs Single Servings

1 / 2

Covid Shots Come in Bulk. The World Needs Single Servings

Emma Court
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines is one of medicine’s greatest achievements, but distribution hasn’t been easy. Vials full of doses often must be kept in extreme cold, and once opened have to be used quickly, sometimes prompting health workers to run out into the street looking for someone to take the leftovers.

Now vaccination campaigns in the U.S. and some other countries are moving from mass demand to more targeted efforts to reach the hesitant -- and doctors want easier ways to deliver shots.

The ideal in many instances would be a pre-filled syringe, simple to store with no excess to worry about. But drugmakers haven’t made that a priority yet, and other measures to deliver vaccines to smaller, farther-flung populations are coming along slowly, presenting a challenge in the next phase of the immunization effort.

Doctors’ offices and clinics “need to reach people in their persuadable moment,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said April 21 at a briefing hosted by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “And it’s difficult to do that when these products are shipped in 10-dose vials, or even sometimes five-dose vials.”

Campaign Needs

Large shipments of vials filled to the brim suit the needs of a campaign aimed at eventually vaccinating most of the world’s population. More than 1 billion shots have been administered globally, according to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, and more than a fifth of them in the U.S. alone. Large lots remain a priority globally, even as the U.S. campaign enters a new, more targeted stage.

Long the container of choice for immunizations, multi-dose vials consist of just a glass vessel and rubber stopper. While they require less testing and are cheaper to use than pre-filled syringes, the vaccine within them expires six to 12 hours after the first use.

Almost a third of Americans are fully immunized, but getting to a level at which vaccines will keep the virus largely at bay will increasingly require reaching residents who have misgivings about the shots. Those are most likely to be given at locations like primary-care doctor’s offices and clinics, where fewer doses might be needed each day, experts said.

“In the accelerated effort to make vaccines available to the world as quickly as possible, the easiest and fastest option was to go to multi-dose vials,” said Bernie Clark, vice president of biologics marketing and strategy for Catalent Pharma Solutions. “There will be different needs in the future, versus when we were in the middle of the pandemic last year.”

Pre-filled syringes could become more common in the next year or two, said Christopher Cassidy, vice president of pharmaceutical systems at Schott North America, a maker of both vials and syringes. The need will become especially great if booster shots are required to battle new variants of the coronavirus, he said.

Yet the devices aren’t a major focus for vaccine manufacturers that have been racing to get shots developed, cleared and distributed. Pfizer Inc., whose Covid vaccine developed with partner BioNTech SE was the first authorized in the U.S., isn’t currently developing a pre-filled version, a spokesman said. Coming up with slightly more convenient packaging hasn’t been the first priority for Moderna Inc. either, according to a spokesperson.

Schott and Catalent, which also makes pre-filled syringes, say they’re in discussions with companies now around Covid vaccines, but that the shift will take time. Becton Dickinson and Co., one of the top makers of syringes, has said it’s investing about $1.2 billion over four years on manufacturing capabilities and technology for pre-fillable syringes and other drug delivery systems that could also be of use for pandemic response.

Government Contract

Last year, the U.S. government granted privately held ApiJect Systems Corp. a $138 million contract to produce pre-filled syringes for Covid-19 shots. At the time, ApiJect, which doesn’t have a history of making the devices, said it would make 100 million by the end of last year and half a billion by the close of 2021. A $590 million government loan to support the work was approved, which the Stamford, Connecticut-based company says hasn’t been finalized or funded.

ApiJect hasn’t produced any pre-filled syringes for commercial use, NBC reported last week. The company has manufactured some devices, now being tested by drugmakers, that will require regulatory review before they’re sold, according to Steven Hofman, a spokesman.

ApiJect can produce 45 million doses a month through a partnership with a contract development manufacturer in South Carolina, he said. Making 100 million syringes in 2020 was dependent on vaccine availability and regulatory clearance, he said.

“When we got the contracts there was some degree of uncertainty as to whether there would be enough glass vials and syringes” for the vaccine rollout, concerns that have since eased, Hofman said.

Vaccine Priorities

Other modifications -- making shots that can be more easily stored at warmer temperatures and developing booster shots -- should be higher priorities than pre-filled syringes, said Nicole Lurie, a strategic adviser to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which funds Covid vaccine development. When she served as a Health and Human Services official during the pandemic of H1N1 swine flu, Lurie said, pre-filled syringe production came at the expense of time and volume.

“Nobody’s ever going to be completely happy with everything,” she said Thursday. “So prioritizing is really, really important.”

Other steps are being taken to make dosing more convenient. Pfizer, which ships its vaccines in packages of 1,170 doses, will also begin offering smaller 25-vial pack sizes that contain 450 doses at the end of May. The move will give U.S. vaccine sites flexibility, said Tanya Alcorn, vice president, biopharma global supply chain.

Pfizer, whose vaccine must be kept in an ultra-cold freezer, is also developing new formulations, including a ready-to-use, six-dose vial that could be available by the end of the year and would be stored in a standard freezer. A freeze-dried powder version, which is stored as a single dose in a vial and could be refrigerated, is aimed at early 2022.

The company is also looking at whether its currently-available vaccine, which today can be kept for only five days in a refrigerator, can be stored there for longer periods. It’s one of the most common questions Pfizer gets from health-care providers, Alcorn said.

“We are always thinking of different infrastructures. Different countries have different needs. Even within a country you have cities, you have rural areas,” she said. “It’s important for us to have different programs and different offerings.”

Moderna also said earlier Thursday that it’s developing a version of its vaccine that could be stored for three months at refrigerator temperatures, which could facilitate distribution to doctors’ offices and other smaller settings. Currently, the vaccine can be stored one month in a refrigerator and up to seven months in a standard freezer.

Such changes will make it easier for rural clinics and urgent-care centers, which typically have refrigerators but may not have deep freezers, to store shots, said Cody Powers, a principal at consulting firm ZS who advises manufacturers of Covid vaccines.

Requests for pre-filled syringes are “probably good news. It means we’re far enough in the vaccine process where the modality starts to matter,” he said. “In much of the world, that’s a luxury.”

(Updates with Pfizer comments in final section.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Some 22.6 million watched Biden speech on major U.S. TV networks

    President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 22.6 million television viewers on the seven biggest U.S. broadcast and cable news networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday. The numbers indicate a fall in the TV audience compared to President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017, which attracted 48 million TV viewers on 11 networks. The Biden ratings number reflects the TV audience on Walt Disney Co's ABC, Comcast Corp's NBC and MSNBC, ViacomCBS Inc's CBS and the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel, and AT&T Inc's CNN.

  • 'COVID nearly killed me – and I'm only 25'

    'Telling my mum that I might not make it will live with me forever.'

  • I Wrote A Money Diary While Working On A Yacht — This Is Where I Am Now

    In May 2019, we published this Money Diary featuring a woman who worked as a chief stewardess on a private yacht on the Atlantic Ocean. Readers loved the insight into the financial realities of yacht life, her ability to manage a team, and her taste in TV shows. We caught up with her to see how the pandemic has affected her career, finances, and lifestyle. Last we spoke, you were working on a private yacht as a chief stewardess, are you still working on the same boat? If not, what are you up to now and why did you leave?I left that yacht of my own accord towards the end of last year — I was lucky, as some of my crew lost their jobs [due to COVID]. My partner and I had originally hoped to find something approaching a normal life by him finding a job where he flies in and out on a two-month on/two-month off rotation. With COVID, a job with that much international travel seemed pretty unrealistic, so when he was offered a land-based job in our home country of New Zealand, we leaped at the chance. I found an entry-level job in an industry I am interested in. How has the yachting industry handled COVID? How have you been doing through COVID?I can’t speak for the industry as a whole, but the best way I can think to describe yachts are like little constitutional monarchies where the owner is the king or queen who can oversee the big decisions but isn’t involved with the day-to-day stuff; that’s up to the captain. The boat I worked on took COVID pretty seriously from fairly early on, with strict rules in place, and by mid-March, the rest of our season was canceled. When it became apparent that this wasn’t going to go away anytime soon, all future plans were canceled and the boat went into a shipyard period for renovations and repair where I believe it still is. For me personally, I have gotten off very easy. On the boat, it felt like we’d been practicing for lockdown for years. Since we’ve been at home and out of quarantine, we haven’t had our daily lives affected too much. I didn’t feel like my job was at risk because everyone else in my department got fired. I’m glad I didn’t experience the stress and turmoil that so many other people did but also feel a bit guilty talking about it because I was so lucky. Do you foresee returning to yachting? If you foresee leaving for good, what were some of your best and worst memories of yachting?It’s definitely over for me, and probably for my partner as well. He always enjoyed it and perhaps, if he had an opportunity to go back for a temporary gig, he might want to do so. It was only ever something I did for the money, and I was incredibly disciplined about saving and investing so I’m pretty happy with my finances. The best thing that came from yachting though was meeting my partner, and he’s worth all the worst memories, of which I have plenty. Mostly from living in such tight quarters with coworkers, working 16-hour days and then still being stuck with them. During the week of my money diary when we went out for that dinner, one of the stews ended up drunkenly crying about how she didn’t feel like she was fitting in. That kind of thing happened all the time and she ended up leaving shortly after. It can be very isolating — sometimes you wouldn’t see anyone except for your coworkers for weeks or months. Small disagreements become enormous because you can’t escape one another and it’s all being compounded by long hours and never having time for yourself. When you iron beds all morning, you have so much time to ruminate on things, so after weeks and weeks of this, there’d be tears and drama and fighting, and then you’d finally get a day off and realize it wasn’t a big deal at all. I also hated that even though I both lived and worked with my partner, I barely saw him during guest trips, even though I could hear his voice on the radio all day or see him through the windows. How are things going with your partner?Good! We were actually engaged when I wrote that diary and we’ve now been married a year. We’re also expecting a baby soon. What are your plans for the next few years? Where do you see yourself living and working?I’m not sure yet if I’ll return to work after our baby is here. I’ve got six months of government-funded maternity leave and we can afford for me to stay home for a while after that. Or maybe I’ll prefer to go back to work, who knows. Commenters loved hearing about what you were watching, so what are you watching now?Quite a bit of rewatching, like The Sopranos, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad. We also watched The Handmaid’s Tale, Better Call Saul, the most recent seasons of Fargo, WandaVision, Ted Lasso, and What We Do in the Shadows. We’ve probably watched way more than that but those are the highlights. Has your income changed since your Money Diary? How much are you making now? Do you have to pay taxes again?Our household income has more than halved and we also now have all the everyday expenses that we didn’t have before. Living costs are pretty high in New Zealand and house prices are out of control. It’s one of the reasons I went into yachting in the first place — to stockpile some money so I would be “ahead” when I moved home. I honestly don’t mind all the expenses though. I’m happy paying rent (and now a mortgage) because it’s for our own space that we don’t share. I love being able to cook and bake so I don’t mind the food costs and love that I finally get to choose what I eat every day. My internet is reliable and much faster — it used to just cut out randomly on the boat or stop you from even loading an email if there were two people watching Netflix. The only expense I hate is car-related stuff because I don’t like driving. I am paying taxes, but also benefiting from them now with healthcare (I think my entire pregnancy/birth will only cost a few hundred dollars) so it’s all give-and-take. I feel like I’m getting good value on everything. Have you had any big financial changes since your Money Diary (buying property, big purchases, taking on or paying off debt, etc)?We’ve bought a house and a car and are about to get a second car. Most of the money we’ve used has been sitting in cash for a year or two waiting until we had the opportunity to move home, so other than the mortgage we don’t have any debt. I have to ask, how accurate is Below Deck and would you ever go on the show?Some of the drama on Below Deck feels very authentic, but there’s also a lot of manufactured drama from deliberately hiring underqualified people and from the type of guests who are happy to have their whole holiday filmed. When it first came out, there was a lot of whinging about how it made yachting look bad and what if the yacht owners saw it and think we all act like that; I think those people took it way too seriously! It’d be like doctors complaining that Grey’s Anatomy is giving them a bad name. I wouldn’t go on it but only because I’m skeptical of editing thanks to years of watching RuPaul’s Drag Race being manipulated by the producers. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week On The Atlantic Ocean, On A $72,000 SalaryA Week In Seattle, WA, On A $64,000 SalaryThis Is How Much The Below Deck Cast Makes

  • Dr. Krutika Kuppalli explains why COVID-19 cases could get worse in India before improving

    Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an Assistant Professor of Medical University of South Carolina and member of IndiaCovidSOS, joined Yahoo Finance to explain the current state of the COVID-19 crisis in India.

  • Snap polls: Biden's joint address left vast majority of viewers feeling optimistic

    Most people who watched President Biden's maiden address to a joint session of Congress approved of the message and were left feeling optimistic, according to two polls taken immediately following the speech.Why it matters: Those polled signaled they felt more optimistic about the country after watching the speech, during which Biden laid out a progressive vision for big government. Data in both polls suggest the speech had a more friendly, Democratic viewership.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: 85% of those who watched the speech approved of it, while 15% disapproved, per a CBS News poll. 78% of viewers said they came away feeling more optimistic about the country.74% of people in the poll said they believe the plans Biden laid out would help them, while 85% said they like his plan to create jobs.A CNN Poll conducted by SSRS found that 51% of respondents said they had a very positive reaction to the speech, fewer than any other modern president in the same poll. But 71% in the poll said they felt more optimistic about the country after watching it. 73% said Biden's proposals would move the country in the right direction. The share of Republicans who agreed with the statement doubled after the speech, from 13% to 27%. Among independents, the number rose from 61% before the address to 73% after.Some 7 in 10 viewers said the president's policies on the economy, guns and taxes were a step in the right direction. About 65% said the same about immigration, while 64% said Biden struck the right chord surrounding bipartisanship.Yes, but: CNN's polling suggests the speech's viewers were about 13 points more Democratic than the general public, as is typical for these addresses. The CBS News poll indicates it was about 20% more Democratic.Methodology:CBS News survey is based on 943 interviews of adults who watched the President's address to Congress on Wednesday night. It has +/- 4.4 point margin of error.The CNN/SRSS poll was conducted by text message with 589 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 5.4 point margin of error. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Best Biotech Stocks & ETFs for mRNA, Gene Editing

    Here is what you should know about investing in these life changing technologies.

  • Covid: US states moving to lift mask requirements as vaccination rates slow

    Daily vaccination numbers drop from 3.4m two weeks ago to 2.7m this week while Biden says 220m shots given in his first 100 days A person wears a mask while jogging near the capitol in Olympia, Washington. The head of the World Health Organization said more than 1bn vaccine doses have been given globally but 82% of them have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP US states are moving to lift mask requirements and other restrictions as new coronavirus cases drop sharply, even as the Biden administration grapples with a slowdown in vaccination rates and runaway infections in other parts of the world. In his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night Joe Biden basked in the glow of having beaten his own promises on Covid-19. He said that 220m Covid shots had been given in his first 100 days, while death rates among seniors from the disease were down 80% on January levels. His speech matched official statistics that show a steep decline in new cases that are now hovering at just above 50,000 a day, 26% fewer than two weeks ago. About 27 states have seen a decline of more than 15% in their daily case numbers over the past 14 days, the New York Times has calculated. With the graph moving in the right direction, both federal and state governments have begun to ease restrictions. On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidelines on masks, saying that fully vaccinated Americans could go outdoors with their faces uncovered. Individual states are following suit by lifting their own mask mandates. In Massachusetts, the outdoor mask restriction will be relaxed on Friday, sports stadiums will be allowed to return to quarter crowd capacity on 10 May and all restrictions on businesses will be lifted on 1 August. But two dark clouds hang over this generally sunny picture. The rate of vaccination is slowing down as those most eager to protect themselves from the disease complete the process, while more hesitant individuals and populations are yet to come. Thirty per cent of Americans are now fully vaccinated, and 44% have received one dose. And daily vaccination numbers have fallen from about 3.4m two weeks ago to 2.7m this week. Public health officials are hoping that last week’s decision to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after a pause over concern about very rare blood clots will help make inroads in parts of the country that are less enthusiastic about immunization. The other dark cloud is the growing awareness of the stark inequalities of vaccination around the world, and the uncontrolled spread of the virus among low-income nations. The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that more than 1bn vaccine doses have been given globally but 82% of them have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. By contrast, poorer nations have benefited from just 0.3% of the shots. On Wednesday the US state department approved the voluntary departure from India of diplomats and their family members and advised all other Americans to leave “as soon as it is safe to do so”. The country is being ravaged by a Covid outbreak that officially is seeing 375,000 new cases and 3,600 deaths a day – though the real numbers could be much higher. “It’s like we are in the middle of the apocalypse,” a resident of Delhi told the Guardian. As public health experts have recognized, surging virus cases in countries like India and Brazil not only threaten their own populations, but the success of other countries attempting to finally emerge from the pandemic.

  • Biden has shown his reelection plan

    When Americans vote in 2022 and 2024, Democrats are sure to remind them of all the money President Biden is trying to put in their pockets.

  • Why Shares of Realogy Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of the real estate brokerage and title and escrow company Realogy Holdings (NYSE: RLGY) rose more than 15% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, after the company announced earnings results for the first quarter of the year. Realogy, which franchises brokerage brands such as Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby's International Realty, reported a $33 million profit, or basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 on total revenue of $1.55 billion. Combined closed transaction volume in the first quarter increased 44% year over year, which was well above the 28% year-over-year market volume growth reported by the National Association of Realtors.

  • Why Impinj Stock Is Crumbling Today

    Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) were falling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results late yesterday. Impinj, a manufacturer of radio-frequency identification devices and software, reported first-quarter sales of $45.2 million, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $42.6 million for the quarter. The company also surpassed analysts' earnings estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share and instead reported adjusted diluted earnings of $0.01 per share.

  • 3 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Gilead stock falls as COVID-19 drug sales dwindle

    Gilead Sciences Inc. reports a mixed quarter late Thursday, with sales below Wall Street expectations even as sales of its antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 came in above forecast.

  • How Joe Biden's speech to Congress differs from past presidential addresses

    Things will look a lot different during the annual presidential address, from COVID-19 guidelines to history being made behind the podium.

  • Amarin (AMRN) Q1 Earnings Top, Vascepa Sales Hit by COVID-19

    Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa sales get hit by COVID-19 and by severe winter storms and power outages in various areas of the United States. Its cost management plan boost the bottom line. Stock up.

  • Dr. Fauci Shuts Down Joe Rogan’s Comments on the Covid Vaccine

    Anthony Fauci said Rogan was "incorrect" to advise young people against getting vaccinated.

  • Fauci debunks Joe Rogan’s ‘incorrect’ argument young people don’t need COVID vaccines

    “Well, that’s incorrect.”

  • Dow Jones Gains 240 Points After President Biden's Speech; These Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as the S&P 500 closed near session highs. Stocks reversed higher in afternoon trading.

  • Mask On or Off? Life Gets Back to Normal, and We're Rusty.

    Mark Rasch hopped on his bike Tuesday in Bethesda, Maryland, pedaled off for an afternoon ride and realized he forgot his mask. As he turned back for it, news came on the radio over his earbuds: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks were no longer required outdoors for fully vaccinated people unless they were in a crowd. Rasch, a lawyer, rode on, naked from nose to chin for the first time in a year. He reached nearby Georgetown and found he was nearly alone, in that almost everyone else there remained masked. “I wondered if there was a store I could go into without wearing a mask to buy a mask?” he said. Instead, he went home and told his wife, “Nothing is changing, but it’s happening quickly.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It’s springtime of the pandemic. After the trauma of the past year, the quarantined are emerging into sunlight and beginning to navigate travel, classrooms and restaurants. And they are discovering that when it comes to returning to the old ways, many feel out of sorts. Do they shake hands? Hug? With or without a mask? It’s a confusion exacerbated by changing rules, state and federal, that vary by congressional district or even neighborhood, all while the very real threat of infection remains, in some places more than others. Many states and cities are scrambling to incorporate the agency’s new counsel into their own rules. New York has ended its curfew. In California, where masks remain recommended, authorities are looking to reconcile the clash of cues. “We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense guidelines,” Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement. Dr. Susan Huang, of the University of California, Irvine, Medical School, explained the conflicted psychology as a function of rapidly changing risk and the difference in tolerance that individuals have for risk. At present, she said, most places have a foundation of people vaccinated but are not near the 80% that marks herd immunity — with no children inoculated. “We’re between the darkness and the light,” Huang said. She likened the psychology around masks and other behavior to the different approaches people take to changing their wardrobes at the end of winter: People who are more risk-averse continue to wear winter clothes on 50 degree days, where bigger risk-takers opt for shorts. “Eventually,” she said, “everyone will be wearing shorts.” It seems that this psychology may come to define the way the pandemic ebbs, revolving less around public dictate than personal comfort after a stark trauma. For many, the jurisdictional battle is internal, with head and heart clashing over the right personal policy. “I have hugged friends but in a very clumsy body posture,” said Shirley Lin, who lives in Fremont, California, where she works on business development at a mobile game company. “The bear hugs with the joyful scream will not be seen for a long, long time.” Her partner lost his mother to COVID-19. She died in August in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 68. Lin, scarred, is dubious that the risk has passed. “I don’t think we can slack off on the proper social distancing and masking,” she said. But “we are much more optimistic.” Masks have also become so much more than mere barrier between germs and lungs. They can keep that too-chatty neighbor at bay or help the introvert hide in plain sight. And vanity? Goodbye to that. “It saves me having to put on sunscreen and wear lipstick,” said Sara Becker, an associate professor at the Brown University School of Public Health. She recently had an awkward transitional moment when she, her husband and two children went to an outdoor fire pit with vaccinated neighbors. “Someone offered me their hand, and I gave my elbow,” Becker said. She was “not quite ready for handshakes or hugs,” she explained, though “pre-COVID, I was definitely a hugger.” So was Dr. Shervin Assari, but he’s abstaining — at least for now, particularly after the past few weeks. His mother, who lives in Tehran, Iran, was just released from the hospital there after a dangerous bout with COVID-19, and Assari feels chastened anew. “I had an abstract idea about the risk, and now I really see the risk,” said Assari, who lives in Lakewood, California. He’s “half-vaccinated,” he said, “and terribly scared of COVID-19.” Assari, a public health expert, is trying to modulate his own behavior given the three different worlds he’s trying to navigate: the working-class neighborhood where he lives in South Los Angeles; his daughter’s elementary school; and the historically Black medical school, Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science, where he teaches family medicine. Each differs in culture. Most residents of his neighborhood wear masks but also seem to him respectful of individual choice. The elementary school maintains rigid standards with daily checklists to make sure no one is sick or at risk. And at the medical school, people religiously wear masks, even as the school roils with mistrust of the vaccination, despite the fact it trains doctors, nurses and others in the field. “It’s shocking; it’s very deep mistrust, not just moderate,” Assari said. The skepticism of the medical establishment was centuries in the making — like the infamous Tuskegee experiments — and he doubts it will end soon. But the mistrust at his school is different from that of conservatives: Vaccination may be slow among both groups, but white conservatives may be quicker to rip off their masks, if they wore them at all. “There’s none of that Tucker Carlson stuff here,” he said. Carlson, a talk-show host on Fox News, said on a recent show that having children wear a mask outside should “be illegal” and that “your response should be no different than seeing someone beat a kid at Walmart” and to call the police. (Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser for COVID, promptly shot back on CNN, “I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre.”) In San Francisco, Huntley Barad, a retired entrepreneur, ventured out with his wife this week, and they took their first walk without masks in more than a year. “We walked down the Great Highway,” he said. “We’re ready to poke our heads out from underneath our rock and perhaps find a restaurant with a nice outdoor table setup — on a warmish night, if possible.” But he said that their plans for a date night weren’t firm, much like the conflicting guidance and behavior of a nation itself. “Nothing definite yet,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • This is America: We're all (still) tired.

    It's Mabinty, your resident realist. I'm emotionally exhausted. I think you might be, too.

  • Biden missed an opportunity to 'reduce vaccine hesitancy' with address, expert argues

    During his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But one expert thinks he left an opportunity to encourage vaccination on the table. Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst, wrote a Washington Post op-ed arguing the president "missed his biggest opportunity to reduce vaccine hesitancy" with the address, pointing to the fact that there were a limited number of attendees in the House chamber, and they still wore masks and maintained physical distance. "If I didn't know better, I would have thought this was six months ago, before Americans had access to safe, highly effective vaccines," Wen wrote. While Wen can "understand the need for caution," she's concerned a "very damaging narrative is taking hold" that there's no reason to get vaccinated given that there are still "so many precautions" for those who do. Others might counter that this was appropriate because the CDC is continuing to recommend both vaccinated and unvaccinated people avoid large crowds. Wen, though, also takes issue with the CDC's "overly-cautious" guidelines, urging the agency to "clearly distinguish between events in which anyone can attend and events that allow only those fully vaccinated." Wen argued that if lawmakers were required to be fully vaccinated to attend the speech but were then permitted to remove their masks and sit side-by-side like they might have pre-pandemic, this could have "sent an unequivocal message that vaccines are safe, effective and the key to ending the pandemic." Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist, echoed Wen's sentiments, writing that "we have to start putting our money where our mouth is in signaling, messaging, modeling the effectiveness of the vaccines." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Why such an empty #JointAddress? I understand the need for President Biden to send a message that there's a pandemic. But what about the message of how effective #covid19 #vaccines are? Imagine if only vaccinated people could attend--but they don't need to mask or distance. pic.twitter.com/wFTWUOq71O — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'