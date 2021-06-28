After year of COVID shutdowns, Columbia sets date for return to normal operations

Chris Trainor
·3 min read

For more than a year, most city of Columbia government buildings have been closed to the public as a precaution amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. But now the capital city has circled a date for a reopening.

And, after meeting virtually since March 2020, Columbia City Council also has set a date for returning to in-person meetings.

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said the city plans to return to normal operations on July 6. That will mean the reopening of major public-facing facilities to the public, including City Hall and Washington Square on Main Street. Wilson informed the city’s employees of the return to normal operations in a memo earlier this month.

Wilson told The State Monday that, because of the nature of their work, many of the city’s employees police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, water plant personnel, etc. — have been working in-person throughout the pandemic. However, staff members who have been working remotely, or on hybrid schedules, will transition back to normal operations on July 6.

The city has about 2,300 total employees.

Wilson said employees will be required to wear masks in city buildings, as will members of the public. She said that rule could be lifted as COVID vaccinations among employees increase.

“(Centers for Disease Control) guidelines state that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask, however, until I am confident that the majority of employees are vaccinated, employees will be required to wear masks/face coverings,” Wilson wrote in her memo to employees. “Any employees who do not wear a mask or violate any other COVID protocols will be subject to disciplinary action. Employees are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated and do your part in making sure your fellow employees and the public are safe.”

The city manager said employee work environments will continue to be monitored to make sure workers have what they need to feel safe as it relates to the pandemic.

District 4 City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, a mayoral candidate, lauded the reopening in a recent Facebook post, saying that, though the return is “long overdue,” it will be “great to know that our staff will be back in the office and the city facilities will again be open to the public.”

Columbia reopened many parks facilities, including pools, several weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Columbia City Council, which began meeting virtually in March 2020 and has continued to do so ever since, has set a return date for in-person meetings. Council members will meet in-person July 20 at the Busby Street Community Center at 1735 Busby St. That facility has large rooms that will allow for better social distancing.

There will likely be capacity restrictions, but full details are not yet known.

“We are still working on narrowing that number down,” city clerk Erika Hammond said. “We have some staff looking at the facility and taking CDC regulations into consideration.”

Even as the council comes back to in-person meetings, city officials stressed the sessions will continue to be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, and people will still be able to provide public input via the telephone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • She qualified for the Olympics wearing Doritos earrings. Now she’s on a Doritos bag

    No one—no one—is representing the Stars and Stripes with more skill, charisma, or style than the women on the 2021 Olympic track and field team. Emphasis on the style. Unlike some athletes—swimmers, for example—track and field athletes have a fair amount of flexibility when it comes to accessorizing. And during this month’s track and field trials, two style icons emerged supreme: 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, who destroyed the 100 meter sprint while rocking long nails à la Flo-Jo, and 31-yea

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Prodded’ Donald Trump Into Clearing Out Protestors With Tear Gas Last Summer

    As historians start the process of sifting through the Trump administration and how it affects current events, a new book is shedding light on the influence Ivanka Trump had with her father during his presidency. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta’s new book Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History […]

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • ‘Trump isn’t the dictator’: Wisconsin GOP inches away from Trump

    Trump tried to blow up a top state lawmaker for failing to vigorously pursue his false election claims. But the attack was a dud.

  • Supreme Court shuts down challenge to Massachusetts's work-from-home taxes

    The Supreme Court shut down a New Hampshire challenge to Massachusetts's practice of taxing people who began working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ex-Trump Organization VP: Trump Deserves To Go To Jail

    Barbara Res, a former vice president at the company, says Trump could be in legal jeopardy this week.

  • Russian snipers are picking off Ukrainian soldiers

    HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.

  • Clarence Thomas says federal laws against marijuana may no longer be necessary

    "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana,” the conservative Supreme Court justice wrote.

  • Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

    A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she's a 'little communist' and isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.

  • Hmm, What Hasn’t Ivanka Trump Lied About?

    Ivanka Trump waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for US President Donald Trump’s departure on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels to his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) As violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol Building in the hopes of overturning a free and fair election in January, those closest to

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

    Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I believ

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementUS politics – live coverage Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “Can’t you make th