Covid hurls North Korean economy into worst slump since 1990s famine

Russell Lynch
·2 min read
Kim and Trump
Kim and Trump

Covid has dealt North Korea’s secretive dictatorship its biggest economic blow since the 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousand of people, according to new figures.

Monitoring the totalitarian regime is a difficult task for economists but South Korea’s central bank estimates that the virus, combined with natural disasters and international sanctions, wiped 4.5pc off its economy in 2020 - the worst drop since 1997.

The latest fall took the size of the North Korean economy to its smallest since supreme leader Kim Jong-Un took over in 2011. Output for the entire economy last year fell to 31.4m won, or £19.6bn according to the Bank of Korea - less than 1pc of the size of Britain's economy.

Kim, who wept openly as he apologised for his leadership failings last October, also warned of a new “arduous march” for North Koreans earlier this year. Analysts took his comments as a warning of fresh food shortages.

But his decision to shut borders more than a year ago due to Covid has caused trade to plunge with its main partner China.

The dictatorship’s exports dropped by two-thirds to just $90m (£64m) in 2020, while imports plunged 74pc, according to the Bank of Korea report.

Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un

The economic slump is the sharpest since 1997, when a series of droughts, floods and botched economic policies caused a famine that killed an estimated 240,000 to 3.5m people.

Kim warned last month that the “food situation is now getting tense”, but foreign aid organisations have had trouble getting into North Korea to deliver humanitarian assistance. The World Food Program said last year it was critical for the country to ease restrictions on the entry of international personnel.

Despite North Korea’s economic struggles, Kim has shown no willingness to begin discussions on cutting his nuclear arsenal in return for economic aid from other countries including the US since the diplomatic coup of his meeting with then president Donald Trump.

Relations between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in showed signs of thawing this week as they agreed to restore hotlines cut for more than a year due to political tension, improving the dim prospects for a breakthrough in an extended stalemate in nuclear talks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blow to Merkel as German economy struggles to bounce back

    German industry struggled to recover in the three months to June, dealing a fresh blow to the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel. The eurozone’s largest economy grew by 1.5pc in the second quarter, missing expectations of a 2pc jump. It failed to overcome the drop in the first quarter that proved to be bigger than previously thought. GDP dropped by 2.1pc in the opening three months of the year, rather than the 1.8pc initially estimated, according to the Federal Statistics Office. Economist Bert

  • Germany signals growing impatience with Iran on nuclear deal

    Germany's foreign minister is signaling growing impatience with Iran, saying that a revival of the country's frayed nuclear accord with world powers won't be possible “forever," a German magazine reported Friday. The countries that remain parties to the agreement — Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran — have been trying during six rounds of talks in Vienna to resolve how the United States can rejoin and how Tehran can return to compliance. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, but successor Joe Biden has said the U.S. wants to return.

  • Kim stresses military preparations ahead of US-SKorea drills

    North Korea said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger capability to cope with any foreign provocation as he met with military officers ahead of annual drills next month between South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. Earlier this week, Kim reopened suspended communication channels with rival South Korea, raising hopes of reduced animosities on the Korean Peninsula. The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim held the workshop of military commanders and political officers from July 24-27 to discuss ways to enhance the North’s military strength.

  • White House calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium three days before it expires

    The Biden administration pulled a 180 Thursday morning and called on Congress to extend the expiring federal eviction moratorium.

  • N Korea leader pays respect to Chinese war dead at memorial

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to China's war dead at a Pyongyang memorial and vowed to maintain firm ties with Beijing, state media reported Thursday, as he seeks to bolster relations with his country's main ally amid deepening hardships linked to the pandemic. Kim’s visit Wednesday to the Friendship Tower that honors Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War was his third since he took power in late 2011. “The noble soul and exploits of the Chinese people who aided the sacred historic struggle of the Korean people at the cost of their blood when (North Korea) was undergoing the harshest and most difficult trials will remain immortal,” Kim said at the memorial, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

  • Tunisia’s turmoil is being watched warily around the globe

    Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over a crippled economy and surging coronavirus infections have unnerved allies in Europe and the United States, while garnering the support of key Mideast partners watching to see if Islamists and Tunisia's fragile democracy will survive. Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia hope this week’s power grab by Tunisian President Kais Saied spells doom for the region’s Islamists.

  • Small county’s big role in war on drugs

    The recent killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by police points to how the war on drugs has shaped the relationship between police and the Black community.

  • AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

    The other half say Democrats should stick to their positions no matter what, even if it means they would have to find a way to pass laws without Republican support. The numbers reflect a division playing out on Capitol Hill, as Biden and other Democratic leaders prioritize a bipartisan infrastructure bill over other Democratic initiatives less ripe for compromise — including voting rights, immigration and climate change. Although Biden has faced criticism over the strategy, the numbers suggest even displeased Democrats aren't turning on him.

  • North Korea's economy in crisis because of COVID-19, sanctions - South

    North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued U.N. sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and bad weather, South Korea's central bank said on Friday. The Bank of Korea (BOK) gives the most reliable estimates of economic output in the reclusive North, but other experts said the situation could be even worse. Kim Byeong-yeon, an economics professor at Seoul National University who specialises in North Korea, estimated that the economy there could have shrunk up to 20% from 2017-20, taking into account the role of informal markets which he said the BOK tends to overestimate during downturns.

  • China nuclear: Taishan reactor shut down over damaged fuel rods

    The operator says the EPR reactor at Taishan in China is "under control" despite fuel rod concerns.

  • Darius Garland breaks down his new teammate Evan Mobley

    Cleveland guard Darius Garland reacts to his new teammate Evan Mobley.

  • Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

    Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until Aug. 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo and the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and well into the Paralympics which start Aug. 24.

  • Billionaire tycoon indicted for fraud

    Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola Motor Company, is being charged with securities fraud after federal prosecutors claim he “lied about every aspect” of his truck of the future.

  • Google's color-coded map shows where COVID-19 cases are spiking

    Google Maps has a mapping layer that allows users to see regions color-coded by the per-capita number of COVID-19 cases.

  • Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

    A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers at a July 1, 2020, rally. President Xi Jinping's government imposed the law on the former British colony last year following protests that erupted in mid-2019.

  • Sean Strickland says violence is in his soul, expects a 'war' vs. Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33

    UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland tells Kevin Iole that if it weren't for MMA, then he'd probably be in prison because he "finds so much enjoyment in hurting people."&nbsp;

  • Ecuador revokes Assange's citizenship as Wikileaks asks public for help

    Ecuador ruled to revoke the citizenship of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the South American country's judicial branch announced on Monday.

  • FDA notifies Amazon over sale of certain harmful sexual enhancement products

    Amazon said it has removed the products in question, and will continue to work with the agency. The FDA had already warned consumers in December https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-avoid-certain-male-enhancement-and-weight-loss-products-sold-through-amazon-ebay to avoid male enhancement and weight-loss products sold through Amazon, eBay and other retailers, citing hidden, dangerous drug ingredients.

  • How Trump set up the infrastructure deal he now opposes

    How Trump set up the infrastructure deal he now opposes

  • Kenya suspends in-person meetings to curb COVID-19 spread

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's health minister said on Friday the government had suspended all in-person meetings and public gatherings to try to contain COVID-19, whose spread in the country he now attributes to the more infectious Delta variant. Mutahi Kagwe said in a televised address that the government had asked public and private-sector employers to allow their workers to work from home, unless they were classified as essential services.