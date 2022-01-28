COVID, state budget, broadband main topics of Mohawk Valley legislative forum

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major topic during Friday's Legislative Forum hosted virtually by the Genesis Group. In this Observer-Dispatch file photo, a woman receives her Moderna Vaccination on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Resource Center for Independent Living in Utica.

The ongoing pandemic continues to color legislative affairs, officials said Friday afternoon during the 17th annual Legislative Forum hosted by the Genesis Group and the Chamber Alliance of the Mohawk Valley.

The pandemic touched almost every aspect of the discussion, from how it is affecting businesses and education, what areas it exposed as needing attention and how it is being handled.

“Clearly we can’t talk about anything without talking about COVID,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr., one of the elected officials who gave brief statements on legislative affairs.

Other topics of discussion included Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent budget presentation and the need for broadband internet access in the region.

Eleven total elected officials spoke briefly Friday on legislative affairs as part of the forum.

Those officials were:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney

State Sen. Joseph Griffo

State Sen. Peter Oberacker

State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon

State Assemblyman John Salka

State Assemblyman Robert Smullen

State Assemblyman Brian Miller

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr.

Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Jim Bono

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri

All the elected officials – with the exception of Buttenschon and Palmieri, who are Democrats – are republicans.

The forum was moderated by Ray Durso, president and CEO of the Genesis Group.

Facing COVID-19

Mask and vaccination mandates and the pandemic’s effect on business were among the main topics of the pandemic during the forum.

Congresswoman Tenney, R-New Hartford, spoke out against the mandates, and said the decision should be left up to the individual.

“I am personally vaccinated, but a mandate is a threat against individual liberty,” she said.

Tenney and several of the state officials also noted Gov. Hochul’s mandates, including the mask mandate, which is now working its way through the court system.

Sen. Griffo, R-Rome, spoke on the pandemics effect on businesses and how he is focusing on health care and helping to ensure those in the field are properly trained and retained.

Story continues

“We can reposition ourselves as we come out of the pandemic,” Griffo said, after detailing some of the ways he believes businesses are being hurt, including high taxes and people leaving the state. “We must be ready and willing to address these issues.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, delivered her first budget presentation of her tenure as governor of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 18, laying out a $216 billion map for spending on child care, education, climate change and other initiatives. This proposal was another issue discussed during Friday's Legislative Forum hosted by The Genesis Group.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal

All of the elected state officials spoke to Hochul’s budget proposal from earlier this month. Most took certain issue with it, notably how it has increased year after year.

“It’s increased every year since I’ve been in Albany,” said Miller, R-New Hartford, who has served in the Assembly for the last six years.

Miller further stated that if the state is as flush with money as Hochul said it was, he could see the budget going in other directions.

Hochul, a Democrat, delivered her first budget presentation of her tenure as governor of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 18, laying out a $216 billion map for spending on child care, education, climate change and other initiatives.

Hochul will be working with a financial surplus, a product of better-than-expected tax revenue and economic activity, and an influx of federal funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York’s state government hasn’t had the luxury of a surplus in years. Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, often worked with multi-billion dollar deficits while hammering out budget deals in recent years.

A budget deal is due by April 1, with New York's fiscal year starting July 1.

Smullen, R-Gloversville, noted the surplus and floated the idea of giving extra sales tax revenue back to the public.

“We’re the highest taxed state in the union,” Smullen said.

Oneida and Herkimer counties put out a joint broadband survey that was sent out in May. The results of that survey are expected shortly.

Broadband

Numerous officials spoke out on broadband, with many noting the pandemic has shone a light on the need for it in the region.

Picente and Bono spent some of their time talking about what currently is being done to help with broadband access in the area.

Both county leaders spoke of a joint broadband survey that was sent out in May. County residents could take the survey through August, and Picente said the survey results would be released shortly.

“That’s a key piece,” Picente said of broadband access, noting how it crosses through business, schools and other areas.

Broadband was one of the main areas Bono focused his remarks. He noted the county is looking to spend $2 million to fix broadband issues in Herkimer County.

The county is meeting with two local telecommunication companies next week that are able to help provide services, Bono said.

“It’s certainly not going to cover everyone in the county, but it’s a start,” he said.

