Covid summer: Fauci warns US has ‘a ways to go’ despite lowest rates in a year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amanda Holpuch
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against Covid-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June.

“We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci told the Guardian in an interview. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.”

Related: Wisconsin: ground zero of America’s battle against vaccine hesitancy

The Memorial Holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in the US, and for the at least 50% of the adult population that is fully vaccinated, it could usher in a season of maskless barbecues and trips to the beach.

Daily coronavirus cases have dropped 53% since 1 May, according to Johns Hopkins University data, but the rates are still high in the unvaccinated population and cases are growing globally. Already there have been more global cases in 2021 than in all of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“As long as there is some degree of activity throughout the world, there’s always a danger of variants emerging and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid).

The US has been under pressure to provide greater aid in global vaccine efforts and has in recent weeks committed to donate 80m vaccines in addition to the $4bn donation its pledged to Covax, the global vaccine-sharing scheme. Fauci said more help could be on the way.

“We are discussing right now at various levels about how we might be able to up production to get vaccine doses from the companies that are already making them for us, get more doses that will be able to be distributed to lower- and middle-income countries,” Fauci said.

Commuters receive the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn.
Commuters receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

At the same time, the US must address the issues stopping its people from getting vaccinated. Part of this group is strongly opposed to the vaccine but there is also a portion of the unvaccinated population that hasn’t been able to get the shot because of lack of access to information or transportation or concerns about missing work because paid sick leave is not guaranteed in the US.

Fauci said this too is something the US is focusing its efforts on as Joe Biden’s administration seeks to get a first dose of the vaccine to 70% of the US adult population by 4 July.

This month, the White House deployed more vaccination resources to underserved areas and mobile clinics and supported an effort by ride-share companies to offer free trips for people getting vaccinated. In April, Biden called for all employers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and made a tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses to offer paid leave for employees to get the shot and to recover from any side-effects they might experience after.

“Today, in our current day, the accessibility and the convenience of getting a vaccine is really rather striking,” Fauci said.

But until the overwhelming majority of Americans have been vaccinated, the Covid-19 risk is still high in the US.

As of Friday, 59.1% of Americans 12 and older had received their first dose of the vaccine and 47.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).

“We cannot abandon public health measures when you still have a degree of viral activity in the broad community in the United States,” Fauci said. “Although we’re down to less than 30,000 infections per day that’s still a lot of infections per day.”

The national death rate among the unvaccinated population is roughly the same as it was in late March, according to a Washington Post data analysis published this month. The adjusted hospitalization rate is as high as it was in late February, though cases are declining, according to the analysis.

Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in the next few months, coronavirus could spread out of hand among unvaccinated people.

“Unfortunately these groups of people who are anti-vax or who will end up being susceptible to the disease are going to be in pockets,” Sell said. “It’s not going to be evenly distributed through the population.”

Earlier this month, the CDC released an optimistic report which said in a best case scenario, Covid-19 infections could be driven to low levels by July if the vast majority of people get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The CDC report was not a forecast, but a set of scenarios created by six independent research teams using data through 27 March. The modeling does not include what could happen if there was a new, more dangerous variant.

Sell expects things will be better this summer, but warned that autumn is still an unknown.

“I think we should be humble about what our certainty is about how things will unfold,” Sell said. ”There have been a lot of curveballs.”

Sandra Lindsay, left, receives the Covid vaccine from Dr Michelle Chester, right, in Queens, New York, inDecember.
Sandra Lindsay, left, receives the Covid vaccine from Dr Michelle Chester, right, in Queens, New York, inDecember. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP

In the meantime, clinicians like Dr Michelle Chester, who administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in the US outside a clinical trial, are pushing to get vaccinations in as many people as possible.

“I’m happy with the numbers but we need to do more because there is still a huge number of people that are still not vaccinated,” said Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, the healthcare system which has treated more hospitalized Covid-19 patients than anywhere in the US.

Northwell Health has vaccination sites operating for people 12 and older in the greater New York City area. Some are open 24 hours a day to ensure people with difficult work schedules can find time to get the vaccine.

“The more that we can get people vaccinated, the less we have to worry about the virus in a sense of it affecting those individuals who maybe cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons,” Chester said. “We’re protecting them.”

Chester said there is still “a long way to go”, but she expects for her family, at least, a more normal summer than last year.

“My husband is vaccinated, my daughter couldn’t wait to get her vaccine,” Chester said. “I feel very comfortable that my family is protected and I want that same level of comfort everyone else because I just want to get back to normal.”

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus vaccines may be slightly less effective for women than men, emerging research suggests

    A new CDC report found that women represent the majority of breakthrough infections - a sign that the shots may not be working as well for them.

  • US daily COVID case rate has fallen to its lowest point in nearly a year

    About 40% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for summer camps.

  • The Latest: Australia finds more infections in nursing homes

    Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes. Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne. State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.

  • Singaporean woman, 95, dies of COVID-19 infection, linked to airport cluster

    A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (30 May) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.

  • Vaccinate 12-year-olds against Covid, ministers are urged

    Health experts are urging Boris Johnson to consider giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children as young as 12 to protect teachers. Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said experts would give the Government "a range of options" on whether 12-year-olds should get the Covid jab. But it would need to be balanced against the level of risk for children, and whether vaccines should instead be sent abroad to vaccinate the world's adults. It comes as the UK's medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, this week approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and as the total number of Indian variant cases in England rose by 3,535 to 6,959 in the past week. Prof Harnden, speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday, said: "Clearly with children there are a range of different options that involve whether we select certain children to be immunised on the basis of risk. We do know that the majority of children do not have a huge risk of complications." He added: "Whether we vaccinate for educational purposes, whether we vaccinate to protect others in the population - these are the ethical issues.

  • Sen. Capito holds out hope for infrastructure deal

    Negotiations between U.S. Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican senators over an infrastructure package are inching forward even though disagreements remain.Republican Sentor Shelley Moore Capito told Fox News Sunday, "I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely, because we're both still in the game."Capito leads a group of six Senate Republicans who have been in regular contact with the White House.Her side last week proposed $928 billion to improve roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure projects. Much of the funding would come from reallocating money meant for other programs.The Biden administration's latest offer in negotiations is for $1.7 trillion and would include projects such as home care for the elderly.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described negotiations to ABC's "This Week," saying, "there's movement in the right direction, but a lot of concern."One of the many sticking points: The White House wants to offset the cost of the plan with new taxes on the wealthy and on corporations.When asked about rolling back some of the tax cuts enacted during the Trump administration, Capito said "I'm not going to vote to overturn those."She also held the line against funding for projects that go beyond physical infrastructure.The talks were expected to continue this week even though Congress is on a break, with the Senate returning on June 7.

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • Brazilians protest Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic

    Thousands of people protested against Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, calling for his impeachment and criticizing his handling of the pandemic.(May 29)

  • The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

    Eric Garcetti, who may join the Biden administration, would leave behind a thorny legacy in the megacity Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign? Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India. If confirmed, Garcetti, 50, will be leaving behind a thorny legacy in a megacity facing a confluence of challenges: a warming climate, congestion and air pollution, a housing crisis, gentrification battles and some of the worst economic inequality in America. LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career Jessica Levinson While he has enacted major policies on climate and transit, he could be departing amid a sexual harassment case in his office and at a time when his popularity in the heavily Democratic city has slipped. Garcetti has increasingly become a target of progressive groups over his policies on policing, homelessness, and other racial justice issues. “LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola law professor. “It is hard to run for higher office when your most recent resume line is mayor of LA. He’s made the calculation that … he has to enter the national or international stage before he comes back home to try [to] move up the political ladder.” Garcetti, the son of a former LA district attorney, served as a city councilman before being elected mayor in 2013 on a “back to basics” platform of increasing jobs and fixing city streets. He had initially considered a 2020 White House run and later joined the Biden campaign as a co-chair. When it was rumored last year that he was under consideration for a cabinet position (possibly transportation or housing secretary), Black Lives Matter LA and other activist groups began holding loud, daily protests outside Getty House, the mayor’s residence, urging Biden not to pick a “self-seeking mayor for a cabinet position in which he is completely unqualified”. Protesters meet outside Eric Garcetti’s home to protest his proposed funding of the Los Angeles police department. Photograph: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The mayor announced he would not be taking a secretary job in December, citing the city’s rapidly worsening Covid catastrophe. Garcetti, the youngest mayor in LA in more than a century, would likely defend his record by pointing to his leadership during Covid, his efforts to stabilize the economy, his bid to bring the Olympics to LA in 2028, and his green jobs plan, said Levinson. It remains to be seen how the Olympics will impact the city, with opponents arguing that the games would accelerate displacement, gentrification and inequality. The LA Times editorial board recently urged Garcetti to stay, praising his “vision for a more livable, transit-oriented, environmentally and technologically friendly city” and his success at passing a new earthquake safety law. Carlo De La Cruz, California deputy for the Sierra Club’s My Generation Campaign, praised the mayor’s goals of 100% clean energy by 2045 and committing to an entirely electric fleet for garbage trucks: “It’s an achievement that I think people will remember as a critical shift … that will create ripple effects for the west coast and hopefully the nation.” The mayor succeeded in pushing a key transportation funding measure in 2016 and set commendable goals for improved mobility and safer streets, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. But the execution of his plans has been slow and haphazard, he said. “There was a lot of promise for changing mobility in southern California that came through in plans … but they’ve fallen short of implementation,” according to Matute. It’s his legacy on homelessness, however, that could haunt him for years, contributing to what some commentators have called the “jinx” of the LA mayor job, which has not generally led to higher office, observers say. “We are seeing homeless encampments increasing everywhere,” said Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie, a pastor at Skid Row, the epicenter of the crisis. “His legacy with us is a total failure. The issue of housing is not taken seriously in this city, because this city has never taken Black people seriously … and Garcetti is more concerned with getting people off the street and out of sight than getting people housed.” There are more than 41,000 homeless people in the city, according to last year’s count, and more than a thousand unhoused people die on the street each year in LA county. The pastor said Garcetti had been too focused on forcing people into shelters and relying on law enforcement instead of providing long-term housing solutions. He pointed to the 2015 LAPD fatal shooting of an unhoused Skid Row resident, Charly Africa Keunang, amid a Safer Cities initiative, which funded officer patrols in the neighborhood. Most recently, city leaders faced intense scrutiny for the eviction of a homeless community from a popular park, aided by police. Tents lined up on 4th Street on Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Garcetti has recently touted his proposed $1bn budget for homelessness, which would go to new housing projects, homelessness prevention and eviction defense programs and the expansion of services and cleanup teams. He also made national headlines with his announcement of a basic income program that could be the largest in the nation. But racial justice groups have been pressing the mayor to redirect funds away from LAPD and into services and programs, and while there has been some reallocation, Garcetti, in what could be his final days, has pushed a police budget increase. Garcetti was co-opting BLM’s words by calling his proposal a “justice budget” and claiming to “reimagine” public safety while expanding police funds, said Dr Melina Abdullah, the BLMLA co-founder: “He appropriates our language and then does the exact opposite … This is really a rightwing strategy. It’s like advancing corporate interests and allowing them to pollute the environment, and then calling it the ‘clean skies act’.” The mayor’s office has pointed to ongoing efforts to send mental health specialists to certain 911 calls. But for his harshest critics, an early exit before his term ends in 2022 would serve as confirmation that he was not dedicated to the hard work of running a city struggling with a major humanitarian crisis. He would be the first LA mayor to step down mid-term since 1916 when the mayor resigned due to a cheating scandal, according to the LA Times. Garcetti is also leaving during an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the mayor ignored or laughed off sexual harassment by his former top aide. Attorneys for the plaintiff, who have deposed the mayor’s wife, have raised concerns that she and the mayor could be in another country and “out of this court’s subpoena power” before a scheduled deposition in July. The LA Times reported that the city’s attorneys have responded that she would be available. “It is the perfect end note for a legacy of really ineffectual leadership that at its best was just self-serving, but at its worst was very deadly,” said Ina Morton, an organizer with the activist group, People’s City Council LA. “It’s not surprising. He has this reputation of being a mayor who likes to show up for a photoshoot … who is not really concerned with making the political sacrifices that are necessary to lead a city and help people.” A spokesperson for the mayor did not respond to an inquiry.

  • Republican rejection of bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection ramps up pressure to vanquish Senate filibuster rule

    "We have seen the limits of bipartisanship," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference after the vote. "Everything's on the table."

  • Texas Democrats stage walkout to stop debate on restrictive voting bill, delaying final passage

    The GOP-backed legislation will be added to a special session agenda, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher than the week before that, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address. “We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramaphosa said.

  • Why These Home Upgrades Are Worth the Extra Money

    You've been thinking about making home improvements for a while now, but you've been delaying the process due to the cost. Whether some aspects of your home are dated or not as functional as you'd...

  • Man hurt after early-morning shooting in Roseville, police say

    A man was hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Roseville, according to police. The victim was found in the parking lot of a bar in the 100 block of Pacific Street, Roseville police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said. No arrests have been made but detectives are still investigating.

  • Remote learning will remain: Option expands to nearly all CMS grades next school year

    ‘Full virtual learning’ choice expands to most elementary school and all middle school students in 2021-22.

  • Vanessa Hudgens Met Ashley Tisdale's Baby Daughter Jupiter and the Photos Are Just Precious

    WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER 😭😭😭

  • Rule Britannia? Critics question Johnson's flagship plans

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to build a national flagship to travel the world’s oceans promoting British trade and investment. While Johnson didn’t put a price tag on the flagship, British media reported it would cost about 200 million pounds ($233 million). The project harkens back to a previous golden age, where the royal yacht projected the majesty of Empire when Britannia ruled the waves.

  • Is There a Chance For a ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2?

    After the season finale, we break down the likelihood of Kate Winslet returning to the acclaimed role.

  • 10 COVID-Safe Locations To Visit Across the US

    With vaccines becoming more available throughout the U.S., people are beginning to plan for travel with more confidence. While vaccines provide a huge boost in safety, travelers shouldn't abandon...