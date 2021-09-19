COVID surge continues as FDA recommends booster for limited group
Nearly 10,000 people died last week from the virus. Children, who are still not eligible for the vaccine, account for almost 29% of all COVID-19 cases.
Nearly 10,000 people died last week from the virus. Children, who are still not eligible for the vaccine, account for almost 29% of all COVID-19 cases.
"We're just understaffed and barely keeping our heads above water and I'm at a complete loss as to how to fix it," one food-service recruiter said.
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore fell below $100 a metric ton for the first time in 14 months as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector drive down demand for the steel.Futures prices sank to as low as $99.50 on the Singapore Exchange and wavered around $100 through the overnight trading session, which is daytime trading hours in the U.S. Iron ore has plunged more than 55% since peaking in May as the world’s biggest steelmaker intensifies production curbs to meet a target for lowe
As many frugal fans know, Nintendo is notoriously tight-fisted when it comes to offering discounts on its first-party franchises and consoles. Nintendo game deals are surprisingly rare, and we haven’t seen a price cut on the Nintendo Switch since it came out in March 2017. While the company has its reasons for keeping its prices static, you may not know about …
Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren't. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and d
Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.
The Amazon series is shocking, to say the least.
Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...
Genevieve Morton, a "Sports Illustrated" model, sued Twitter this month, alleging that one of its algorithms assist users who infringe on copyrights.
Europe is facing an energy crunch caused by surging wholesale prices for natural gas, raising the prospects of higher utility bills for customers and forcing some manufacturers to halt operations.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced
A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...
Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.
Southwest Airlines is the US' largest domestic carrier, serving over 100 destinations across the country.
Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.
The owner of Red's Pizza & Catering in Wisconsin is closing the restaurant amid a staff shortage. He said all of his attempts to find workers failed.
One customer filed a class-action lawsuit against Tesla after it jacked up the price of his Solar Roof from $71,000 to $146,000.
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, Emergency Medicine Physician, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
(Bloomberg) -- A key building material used in everything from water pipes to window frames jumped to a fresh record high in the U.S., providing inflation bulls with even more ammunition as consumer prices soar.Hurricane Ida knocked more than 60% of America’s polyvinyl chloride production offline, according to data provider ICIS. It’s the latest hit to a Gulf Coast industry after a historic freeze in February triggered widespread outages. The price rally is reverberating around the world: The U.
What happened After enjoying a nice run-up earlier in the week, uranium stocks melted down on Friday. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, shares of uranium mining company Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 10%, NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT: NXE) is off 10.
Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.