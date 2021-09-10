COVID takes heavy toll on Black funeral directors
COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. It has also taken a heavy toll on those who provide the final service to that community. (Sept. 10)
COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the Black community. It has also taken a heavy toll on those who provide the final service to that community. (Sept. 10)
A TikToker named Mia went viral after filming the argument between a group of young women on a beach and a man who criticized their bikinis.
The woman became suspicious of her husband after watching him on their Ring doorbell camera.
The 45-year-old's mother said another parent told her, "if it wasn't for your son, my daughter would be dead." She said through tears, "he died a hero, but he'll never come back to us, he's gone."
"I'll always be thankful for what he did for me," says Silvion Ramsundar, who was drenched in blood with a piece of a hijacked plane in his shoulder when Doug Brown spotted him in a stairwell of Tower 2
An initial cause of death has been determined for the 6-year-old girl who died Sunday night at a Glenwood Springs, Colo., adventure park. The girl, identified Wednesday as Wongel Estifano, suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Officials have still not revealed how the ...
Grandma had no idea what was waiting inside the car.
This moment is going completely viral. 😭
"Their parents should be so proud, and I'm sure the serviceman was in heaven smiling down on them," Jacqi Hornbach wrote on social media
The ruler of Monaco told People magazine that his wife "didn’t go into exile" when she left for South Africa in May.
Tameka Foster Raymond is opening up about how she found peace in her life after the devastating loss of her […] The post Tameka Foster Raymond opens up on son’s death: ‘He fulfilled his contract on earth’ appeared first on TheGrio.
An 11-year-old girl is the only survivor of the Florida shooting Sunday that killed four people, including a baby, authorities said.
His mother begged him to share the large sum of money, but he held his ground.
JT McLean, accused of killing Allison Abitz and Jozee Abitz, was also wanted on two additional murders, cops say.
Alex Murdaugh's law license has been suspended amid death investigations and a money scandal. What we know about the prominent South Carolina family.
Kuldip Singh, A 21-year-old Uber driver who was struck in the head in Harlem last weekend, has died.
A convicted murderer’s second chance at life was cut short this week by a hitman in Hasidic garb who blasted him in the back of the head in a shocking Queens execution caught on surveillance video. Victim Jermaine Dixon — a former member of the “Patio Crew” in Brooklyn — had been out of federal prison for less than a year when the disguised gunman struck on Monday, killing the reformed ...
The 2-year-old was on United Airlines Flight 175 with her parents, flying to California for a Disneyland vacation.
via YouTube/KRON 4A volunteer crossing guard for a California middle school has been killed—a split-second after he managed to push a group of kids out of the path of an oncoming SUV, according to local reports. Ashley Dias, 45, worked for a biotechnology firm but gave back to the community where he grew up by volunteering at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, the same Bay Area school he had once attended, his family said.He was filling in for another crossing guard on Wednesday when things too
The Navy helicopter crash that killed five sailors began when the main rotor hit the flight deck.
Two kids found dead, mother found seriously injured in home near Cave Creek and Hatcher Road.