🌱 New COVID Test Site On Beverage Hill Ave + School Guidelines

Plenty of sun. High: 29 Low: 14.

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, a new COVID-19 testing site has opened up in Pawtucket at 675 Beverage Hill Ave. This new testing site, which was moved over from the Stop and Shop on Cottage Street, will operate seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and offer 500 appointments per day for rapid antigen testing. Pawtucket residents also have the option of getting tested at McCoy Stadium, which offers 1,200 appointments per day. (The Newport Buzz) The Pawtucket School Department Superintendent issued a notice to parents yesterday with updated COVID-19 guidance that will take effect in all public schools on Monday, Jan. 10. Dr. Cheryl McWilliams noted that Pawtucket schools will follow the latest guidelines from the Rhode Island Departments of Education and Health, which state that any student who tests positive for COVID-190 must quarantine for five full days, regardless of vaccination status or presentation of symptoms. The student may return on the sixth day only if they are fever-free and have improving or no symptoms. Additionally, close contacts of students who test positive may attend in-person classes and activities during their five-day quarantine unless they develop symptoms, in which case they will be sent home to finish their quarantine period. (Pawtucket School Department) On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy refused to block the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare staff in Rhode Island. Eight healthcare workers had challenged the regulation, which was imposed by the state's Department of Health Director in August, because it did not provide a religious exemption. However, McElroy would not issue a preliminary injunction to ban the state from enforcing the mandate, citing Rhode Island's history of requiring vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella, and chicken pox for its healthcare workers. (MSN)

Animal Detectives At Blackstone Park Conservancy (Jan. 8, 2:00 PM)

Rhodium Gin School At Rhode Island Spirits Distillery & Tasting Room (Jan. 9, 3:00 PM)

After closing yesterday for inclement weather, the Pawtucket YMCA will be open regular hours today, Jan. 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Facebook)

Driving to Providence this weekend? Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced yesterday that a parking ban is in effect in the city until further notice. (Nextdoor)

If you have an old mattress, box spring, or electronic device to get rid of, you can take it to the parking lot across from Pawtucket City Hall today from 8 to 11 a.m. to dispose of it, courtesy of MTG. (Facebook)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

