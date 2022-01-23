🌱 COVID Test Take-Up + Snow Clearing Effort + Black Ice Possible

Happy National Peanut Butter Day Durham!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 46 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories in Durham today:

Some school districts across North Carolina have called in two-hour delays due to the winter weather. Check before you send your kids off to school because Black Ice and refreezing are concerning many. (CBS17) As COVID-19 tests continue to remain in high demand, Governor Cooper's mandate for government employees are using a disproportionate share of available tests. 10,300 state workers are being tested weekly under the directive, representing less than 0.01% of N.C.'s almost 10.5 million residents, but they represent up to 2.2% of total tests being taken. (WRAL) The Durham Street Maintenance division of Public Works worked diligently to clear snow from the roads. They emphasize that the program is not designed to provide convenient road conditions for extensive travel through the city. The public safety initiative focuses on ensuring that major transportation routes are clear to allow emergency services, education, and business to continue. (DurhamNC.Gov) The Durham Police Department is warning that sunshine and warmer temperatures led to melted snow and ice on roads yesterday. With temperatures dropping below freezing overnight, drivers should be extremely cautious for clack ice patches. (Durham Police Department Facebook)

Today in Durham:

Virtual Bingo at Noon with Durham County Recreation Center (12:00pm-1:00pm)

Kids Pop & Paint at Durham County Recreation Center (6:00pm-8:00pm)

Trivia : Ponysaurus (6:30pm-8:00pm), Rookie's Sports Bar RTP (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's (8:00pm-1:00am)

From my notebook:

It's National Peanut Butter Day and Big Spoon Roasters was born in Durham! Get some deliciously local nut butters today.

Check out bestofthebull 's photo share from the snow. (Instagram)

The Rubenstein Library Gallery features Christopher Sims' The Pretend Villages. (CLICK)

