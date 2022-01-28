COVID Testing Site Will Be Closed Saturday In Edison

Sarah Salvadore
·1 min read

EDISON, NJ — Edison's COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 29, as a snowstorm is expected to slam the region.

The sites at Toth Health Center, Seniors (upper lot) and the Minnie Veal Recreation Center will be closed.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Edison from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of a massive snowstorm expected to bring up to 18 inches of snowfall to the state.

Statewide average accumulations are expected to range between four inches to one foot.


This article originally appeared on the Edison-Metuchen Patch

